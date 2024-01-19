Sei Labs Appoints Justin Barlow as Head of Business Development & Investments

Mr. Barlow brings a highly accomplished investment track record, joining from Solana Ventures

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sei Labs ("Sei"), which builds open-sourced technology for the high-performance Sei blockchain, today announced the appointment of Justin Barlow as Head of Business Development & Investments. Joining from Solana Ventures, Barlow's exceptional achievements as an investor and entrepreneur well position him with Sei's mission to build the fastest Layer 1 blockchain, charting the course for the next phase of web3 adoption ahead of the Sei v2 launch.

"This is the best time to bring on excellent people like Justin from an established team to accelerate the growth of the ecosystem ahead of the upcoming proposed launch of sei v2, the first Parallelized EVM blockchain," said Jeff Feng, Co-founder, Sei Labs. "Justin will contribute the strategic direction and knowledge that will onboard global partners into the Sei ecosystem."

Barlow will play a critical role in spearheading Sei's business development and partnership initiatives by leading its global Business Development team ahead of the launch of Sei v2. Under his leadership, he expects to further boost Sei's visibility among industry-leading projects as a top blockchain infrastructure provider. Barlow was one of the early Solana Labs hires and previously served in a variety of roles across research, trading, and investments.

Barlow noted, "Sei shows tremendous growth potential and provides the foundational technology necessary to enable web3 adoption on a global scale. Joining Sei at this moment provides a unique opportunity to shape the future of an ecosystem looking to deliver the best trading experience in Web3."

Barlow's latest tenure at Solana Ventures has demonstrated his foresight for emerging projects' growth in the consumer tech space, with investments in DeFi, Infrastructure, and Gaming. Additionally, he is an active angel investor and serves as an advisor to gaming studios like Bravo Ready plus organizations like Techstars and the Israeli Blockchain Association. Barlow entered the blockchain/crypto/web3 industry in 2015. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and Finance from University of Southern California.

Sei Labs is a contributor to the open-source Sei blockchain, the fastest Layer 1. Sei's unique chain-level optimizations enable decentralized applications to offer the best user experience with modern performance and scalability. The Sei Labs team is composed of industry veterans from Goldman Sachs, Databricks, Robinhood, Google, and Nvidia.

