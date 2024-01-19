Sei Labs Appoints Justin Barlow as Head of Business Development & Investments

News provided by

Sei Labs

19 Jan, 2024, 10:36 ET

Mr. Barlow brings a highly accomplished investment track record, joining from Solana Ventures

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sei Labs ("Sei"), which builds open-sourced technology for the high-performance Sei blockchain, today announced the appointment of Justin Barlow as Head of Business Development & Investments. Joining from Solana Ventures, Barlow's exceptional achievements as an investor and entrepreneur well position him with Sei's mission to build the fastest Layer 1 blockchain, charting the course for the next phase of web3 adoption ahead of the Sei v2 launch.

"This is the best time to bring on excellent people like Justin from an established team to accelerate the growth of the ecosystem ahead of the upcoming proposed launch of sei v2, the first Parallelized EVM blockchain," said Jeff Feng, Co-founder, Sei Labs. "Justin will contribute the strategic direction and knowledge that will onboard global partners into the Sei ecosystem."

Barlow will play a critical role in spearheading Sei's business development and partnership initiatives by leading its global Business Development team ahead of the launch of Sei v2. Under his leadership, he expects to further boost Sei's visibility among industry-leading projects as a top blockchain infrastructure provider. Barlow was one of the early Solana Labs hires and previously served in a variety of roles across research, trading, and investments.

Barlow noted, "Sei shows tremendous growth potential and provides the foundational technology necessary to enable web3 adoption on a global scale. Joining Sei at this moment provides a unique opportunity to shape the future of an ecosystem looking to deliver the best trading experience in Web3."

Barlow's latest tenure at Solana Ventures has demonstrated his foresight for emerging projects' growth in the consumer tech space, with investments in DeFi, Infrastructure, and Gaming. Additionally, he is an active angel investor and serves as an advisor to gaming studios like Bravo Ready plus organizations like Techstars and the Israeli Blockchain Association. Barlow entered the blockchain/crypto/web3 industry in 2015. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and Finance from University of Southern California.

About Sei Labs

Sei Labs is a contributor to the open-source Sei blockchain, the fastest Layer 1. Sei's unique chain-level optimizations enable decentralized applications to offer the best user experience with modern performance and scalability. The Sei Labs team is composed of industry veterans from Goldman Sachs, Databricks, Robinhood, Google, and Nvidia.

To learn more about Sei, visit sei.io.

Media Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sei Labs

Also from this source

Sei Launches Mainnet

Sei Launches Mainnet

Sei Labs, which builds open sourced technology for the high-performance Sei blockchain, today announced after a successful Testnet alpha phase, which ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Blockchain

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.