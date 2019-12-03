SEI Launches Developer Portal

OAKS, Pa., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the launch of the SEI Developer Portal (the Portal), a global, self-service offering featuring SEI's suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) for web, mobile, single-page, and client/server development. The Portal supports the company's strategic initiative to streamline platform integration across clients, strategic partners, and third-party technology and data providers.

"We recognize that firms want to leverage their strong, in-house development expertise to build applications, yet those applications still require third-party integration. The SEI Developer Portal provides fast, flexible and secure integration with SEI's core business services and client data, mutually reducing development timelines and expenses," said Jim Warren, Senior Vice President and Head of Platforms and Solutions for SEI's Global Wealth Management Services. "APIs are products, consumed by developers. Our goal is to build APIs for our customers' needs, simplifying integration in the wealth and investment management markets."

The SEI Developer Portal is designed to arm developers with tools and content to integrate features and functionality across front-, middle- and back-office services using registered applications, API keys/secrets and SEI's various licensed API products.

SEI has developed more than 50 API products, extending its internal business services to its client base through this new digital offering. Developers catering to the wealth and investment management markets benefit from the API platform through improved interoperability, increased reusability, sandbox environments, and standard interfaces.

Implementing a best-of-breed strategy, SEI leverages a container-based platform and automated Continuous Integration/Continuous Development (CI/CD) pipeline to help deliver minimum-viable products to the market. The Portal's APIs follow RESTful design principles and are compliant with the OpenAPI specification, allowing SEI APIs to generate code libraries in multiple languages.

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $662 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

