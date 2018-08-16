SEI Names Lucy Paglione Senior Client Portfolio Manager in Canada

Appointment Supports SEI's Strong Growth in Global Markets

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada) today announced the hiring of Lucy Paglione as Senior Client Portfolio Manager in its Toronto office. In this role, Paglione will be responsible for managing relationships with SEI's non-profit and defined benefit Canadian clients. Her focus will be on delivering SEI's outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) services to clients by designing custom investment strategies that meet their goals while also managing overall risk.

"Lucy is an established veteran in this industry with a remarkable track record of successfully delivering investment strategies to a variety of types of institutional investors," said Roger Messina, Vice President and Managing Director of the North American Client Portfolio Management Team in SEI's Institutional Group. "She is a tremendous addition to our Canadian team, and our clients will surely benefit from working with her."

With more than 35 years of asset management experience, Paglione joins SEI Canada from the Teacher's Pension Plan Fund in St. John's, Newfoundland, where she implemented the fund's investment strategy and was responsible for the day-to-day management of its investments. Prior to the Teacher's Fund, she was a Principal and National Leader at Buck Consultants in Toronto, where she provided guidance to pension plan sponsors on governance, asset allocation, investment manager selection, risk assessment and performance monitoring.

About SEI's Institutional Group



SEI's Institutional Group is one of the first and largest global providers of outsourced investment management services. The company delivers integrated retirement, healthcare and nonprofit solutions to more than 485 clients in 12 countries. Our solutions are designed to help clients meet financial objectives, reduce business risk and fulfill their due diligence requirements through implemented strategies for the management of defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, foundations and board-designated funds. For more information visit: seic.com/institutional-investors.

About SEI Canada



SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI Canada offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI Canada began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

About SEI



Now in its 50th year of business, SEI (NASDAQ : SEIC ) is a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2018, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $882 billion USD in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $331 billion USD in assets under management and $545 billion USD in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Frank Wilkinson Sam Reinhardt SEI Prosek Partners +1 610-676-1483 +1 646-494-7609 fwilkinson@seic.com sreinhardt@prosek.com

