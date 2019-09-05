SEI Names Mark White Managing Director, Senior Business Development Executive of SEI Wealth Platform

OAKS, Pa., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced the appointment of Mark White as the Managing Director and Senior Business Development Executive of the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP), a fully-integrated, single-infrastructure solution that provides front-, middle-, and back-office services, and supports an end-to-end, holistic experience for wealth management organizations and their clients.

In this role, White will we responsible for driving growth through new business development initiatives focused specifically on building strategic partnerships with traditional banking firms. With more than 30 years of experience, including 25 years in business development and executive leadership roles, White most recently served as a Senior Sales Executive at FIS in their Wealth and Retirement Solutions division. He will report to Greg Rodgers, Vice President and Managing Director of SEI Private Banking Sales.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to the team, as he brings deep wealth management industry experience that will further support the SEI Wealth Platform's momentum," said Rodgers. "Mark's history of strategically delivering technology solutions and developing extensive trusted client relationships will significantly complement our team, and we look forward to his contributions to SEI's future success."

Prior to spending 13 years at FIS, White held several senior roles at Sungard and Kaplan Financial, where he managed a compliance solution product line in addition to sales responsibilities, as well as oversaw onshore and offshore organizational activities.

About the SEI Wealth PlatformSM

The SEI Wealth Platform (the Platform) is an outsourcing solution for wealth managers encompassing wealth processing services and wealth management programs, combined with business process expertise. With the Platform, SEI provides wealth management organizations with the infrastructure, operations, and administrative support necessary to capitalize on their strategic objectives in a constantly shifting market. The SEI Wealth Platform supports trading and transactions on 128 stock exchanges in 40 countries and 43 currencies, through the use of straight-through processing and a single operating infrastructure environment. For more information, visit: seic.com/wealthplatform.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $970 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $630 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

