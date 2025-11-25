SEI Names Patrick Donegan as Managing Director of Philadelphia Office

Long-time SEI leader to drive regional growth while continuing to drive consulting firm's national brand strategy

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI, a leading employee-owned consulting firm, has named Patrick Donegan as Managing Director of its Philadelphia office. This role will be held in addition to overseeing the organization's Brand and Marketing strategy and industry alignment, building on Patrick's success driving firmwide growth to lead Philadelphia into its next phase of growth.

Bringing Proven Leadership and a Growth Mindset to Philadelphia

Patrick Donegan, Managing Director of SEI Philadelphia

With more than 16 years of leadership experience at SEI, Patrick has established himself as a steady and trusted leader. Most recently as SEI Chief Strategy Officer, Patrick led cross-company initiatives to modernize the organization's technology platform, strengthen its business development capabilities, and enhance the systems that support SEI employees and the clients they serve.

Previously, Patrick opened and built a high-performing team as Managing Director of SEI Washington, D.C., setting a strong foundation for SEI's growth in the region today. As Chief Strategy Officer, he continued to apply this experience and drive national expansion, all without losing sight of what defines SEI: great people doing great work, together.

It's no wonder the company has spent the past 15 consecutive years on Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For list — a reflection of the culture and commitment SEI leaders like Patrick have helped underpin across the organization.

"Patrick has been instrumental in shaping who we are as a firm," said Bill Gallagher, CEO of SEI. "He's brought clarity to our strategy, connection to our culture, and focus to how we execute. I can't wait to see Patrick's leadership continue to make an impact in Philadelphia."

Celebrating the Leadership That Built SEI Philadelphia

SEI Philadelphia opened in 2020 and has quickly established itself as a trusted partner to leading Fortune 100 clients across the Greater Philadelphia area. From the beginning, John Tarczewski played a key role in building the office, strengthening its early client relationships, and laying the foundation for the team's strong reputation in the region. With more than 15 years at SEI, Tarczewski will continue contributing his expertise as a Principal Consultant, supporting local clients in delivering solutions that move their businesses forward.

"John has been a foundational leader for SEI Philadelphia and a trusted partner to so many of our clients," said Patrick. "His work opened the doors, built the team, and positioned the office for the long-term success we're building on today."

Driving Local Expansion, Advancing National Impact

As Managing Director of SEI Philadelphia, Patrick will focus on deepening current and creating new client relationships, expanding local partnerships, and fostering the trademark team-first culture that powers the organization's success.

"SEI's strength has always been our ability to match technical excellence with genuine collaboration," said Patrick Donegan. "Our Philadelphia team has established trusted partnerships in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, financial services, technology, and higher education. I'm proud to jump in and support continued momentum, in these industries and beyond."

This leadership transition highlights SEI's steadfast commitment to connecting regional market ties with experienced talent across its national network. The Greater Philadelphia region generates more than $450 billion in gross regional product and is powered by a 3.3 million–person workforce, making it one of the nation's most influential and talent-rich markets. Patrick's experience in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, mergers & acquisitions, and human capital transformation will help position Philadelphia — and all of SEI — for continued success across industries and regions.

"Patrick embodies the SEI mindset to a tee: invested, collaborative, and focused on long-term success," said Gallagher. "His new role reflects our confidence in Philadelphia's growth and in the power of leadership that's both visionary and hands-on."

About SEI

There's always a better way to do business — and SEI has 30 years of evidence to prove it. SEI helps some of the world's most recognizable brands solve problems, create opportunity, and achieve more than they could alone. If you haven't heard of them, that's by design.

SEI lets the work do the talking, delivering results without the overhead and flash that costs clients time and money. Instead, SEI's national team creates no-nonsense solutions grounded in real-world perspectives and expertise.

Founded in 1992, over 600 employees serve 13 markets including Philadelphia, where it has been operating since 2020, and continues to expand its presence across the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.sei.com or contact the SEI Philadelphia office at (215) 874-0559.

