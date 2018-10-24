SEI Names Ted Wozniak Head of Asset Management Distribution in US

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the appointment of Ted Wozniak as Head of Asset Management Distribution (AMD) in the U.S., supporting the company's commitment to providing best-in-class solutions and services. Wozniak will be responsible for developing and maintaining strategic relationships with large distribution partners, driving sales and revenue growth, and managing AMD's national sales plan. He will report to Kevin Barr, Executive Vice President of SEI and Head of SEI's Investment Management Unit.

"Ted's expertise in driving sales and building management structures, as well as his commitment to helping clients, makes him the ideal individual to further position SEI's growth strategy in the U.S.," said Barr. "As we continue to expand our strategic partnerships with large financial intermediaries, we recognize that knowledge, relationships and experience are critical to delivering lasting success for our clients. Under Ted's leadership, we are confident that we will deliver enhanced solutions to our partners and their clients, helping them achieve greater results."

With over 20 years of financial services experience, Wozniak most recently served as the Senior Manager of National Accounts for an asset management firm, where he oversaw intermediary-driven sales and client initiatives serving private banks, regional broker-dealer advisory platforms and registered investment advisors (RIA). He previously served as the National Investment Director for the RIA & Bank Trust Divisions of RS Investments, also known as Guardian Life.

"I am excited to join SEI, which continues to be a leader in helping wealth management organizations overcome industry challenges," said Wozniak. "I look forward to working closely with our clients and strategic partners to deliver investment management solutions that are aligned with clients' financial goals."

About SEI's Asset Management Distribution Team

SEI's Asset Management Distribution Team provides customized strategic partnerships enabling open-architecture investment solutions aligned to end-investors' goals, supporting leading financial service intermediaries globally. The group helps large distributors in North America, Europe and Asia implement a goals-based advice framework that combines the behavioral finance approach pioneered by SEI with the client's proprietary advice platform to create a distinct end-client offering. SEI's Asset Management Distribution Team is a part of the Private Banking business unit of SEI. For more information, visit seic.com/amd.

About SEI

Now in its 50th year of business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) is a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2018, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $920 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $339 billion in assets under management and $576 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com .

