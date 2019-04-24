SEI Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

SEI

Apr 24, 2019, 16:01 ET

OAKS, Pa., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the first-quarter 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.73 in first-quarter 2019 compared to $0.86 in first-quarter 2018.

Consolidated Overview

(In thousands, except earnings per share)

For the Three Months
Ended March 31,



2019

2018

%







Revenues

$400,820

$405,598

(1)%

Net income

113,981

139,838

(18)%

Diluted earnings per share

$0.73

$0.86

(15)%

"Our first-quarter earnings reflect the recovery from the financial markets' swoon in late 2018, offset by reduced processing fees from non-recurring activities and a higher tax rate. While our net sales results for the quarter were down, our company's new sales activities, which are not reflected in first-quarter close results, are robust, and we expect they will translate into stronger levels in the future," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"As we continue to advance our industry's modernization, SEI hit a key milestone with the completion of the Investment Advisors segment's migration, as well as additional client conversions, to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM late in the quarter. While keeping our focus on costs and profitability, we continue making key investments in our company to enhance long-term growth and shareholder value."

Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months 
Ended March 31,



2019

2018

%

Private Banks:





Revenues

$118,259

$122,164

(3)%

Expenses

110,962

112,202

(1)%

Operating Profit

7,297

9,962

(27)%

Operating Margin

6

%

8

%








Investment Advisors:





Revenues

94,761

99,192

(4)%

Expenses

52,502

52,453

—%

Operating Profit

42,259

46,739

(10)%

Operating Margin

45

%

47

%








Institutional Investors:





Revenues

80,113

85,491

(6)%

Expenses

38,754

41,249

(6)%

Operating Profit

41,359

44,242

(7)%

Operating Margin

52

%

52

%








Investment Managers:





Revenues

104,649

96,855

8%

Expenses

69,066

63,338

9%

Operating Profit

35,583

33,517

6%

Operating Margin

34

%

35

%








Investments in New Businesses:





Revenues

3,038

1,896

60%

Expenses

5,940

5,098

17%

Operating Loss

(2,902)

(3,202)

NM







Totals:





Revenues

$400,820

$405,598

(1)%

Expenses

277,224

274,340

1%

Corporate overhead expenses

20,035

14,942

34%

Income from operations

$103,561

$116,316

(11)%

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees decreased due to lower assets under management from the carryover effect of the downturn in the capital markets during the fourth-quarter 2018, negatively impacting our asset-based fee revenues; however, this decrease was partially offset by increased fees from higher assets under administration, resulting from positive cash flows from new and existing clients in our Investment Managers segment.
  • Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, decreased $10.4 billion, or four percent, to $223.2 billion, as compared to $233.6 billion during the first-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Our average assets under administration increased $63.9 billion, or 12 percent, to $594.2 billion in the first-quarter 2019, as compared to $530.3 billion during the first-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Our Subadvisory, distribution and other asset management costs decreased in first-quarter 2019, primarily from lower assets under management due to the previously described unfavorable market conditions.
  • Sales events, net of client losses, during first-quarter 2019 totaled approximately $6.2 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $1.2 million when contract values are fully realized. Sales events were lower than normal due to client loss activity in our Institutional Investors segment, flat cash flows across our Investment Advisors and Private Banks segments, limited positive sales activity in our Private Banks segment, and solid sales in our Investment Managers segment.
  • Our earnings from LSV decreased by $3.3 million, or eight percent, to $37.3 million in first-quarter 2019 as compared to $40.6 million in first-quarter 2018. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to a decline in assets under management from the market conditions in fourth-quarter 2018, as well as reduced performance fees earned by LSV.
  • Our operating expenses during the first-quarter 2019 increased. These expenses, primarily personnel costs, generally consist of operational, technology development and maintenance, and marketing costs, and are mainly related to our solutions offerings, as well as servicing existing clients and acquiring new clients. The Company incurred severance expense during the quarter of approximately $4.0 million, all recorded in corporate overhead expenses.
  • We capitalized $9.7 million of software development costs in first-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform.
  • Our effective tax rates were 22.1 percent in first-quarter 2019 and 11.9 percent in first-quarter 2018. The increase in our effective tax rate was primarily due to reduced tax benefits from a lower volume of stock option exercise activity during the quarter as compared to the prior year period.
  • We repurchased 1.7 million shares of our common stock for $88.8 million during the first-quarter 2019.

Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2019. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 800-475-6701; (International) 320-365-3844, access code 466676.

About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $945 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $332 billion in assets under management and $609 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by the words ''may'', ''will'', ''expect'', ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear." Our forward-looking statements include discussions about future operations, strategies and financial results, including our expectations as to revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter, the degree to which new sales activity will translate into stronger levels in the future, and the degree to which the manner in which we will seek to invest will create opportunities for growth and value. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our website at https://www.seic.com/investor-relations and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months 
Ended March 31,


2019

2018





Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$313,944

$316,209

Information processing and software servicing fees

86,876

89,389





Total revenues

400,820

405,598





Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

43,805

45,205

Software royalties and other information processing costs

8,128

8,718

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

130,335

124,277

Stock-based compensation

5,038

5,195

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

50,206

48,707

Data processing and computer related

20,992

20,591

Facilities, supplies and other costs

18,745

17,613

Amortization

12,679

11,854

Depreciation

7,331

7,122





Total expenses

297,259

289,282





Income from operations

103,561

116,316





Net gain (loss) on investments

1,279

(410)

Interest and dividend income

4,257

2,502

Interest expense

(157)

(257)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

37,317

40,607





Income before income taxes

146,257

158,758





Income taxes

32,276

18,920





Net income

$113,981

$139,838





Basic earnings per common share

$0.74

$0.89





Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

153,310

157,434





Diluted earnings per common share

$0.73

$0.86





Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

156,541

163,424

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



March 31,

December 31,


2019

2018

Assets



Current Assets:



  Cash and cash equivalents

$669,323

$754,525

  Restricted cash

3,517

3,514

  Receivables from investment products

52,562

49,869

  Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $633 and $718

333,724

315,336

  Securities owned

33,433

30,892

  Other current assets

35,049

36,676

  Total Current Assets

1,127,608

1,190,812





  Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $345,129 and $338,206

146,753

145,863

  Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

45,297


  Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $406,871 and $395,171

307,736

309,500

  Investments Available for Sale

109,824

111,901

  Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

5,339

4,887

  Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

56,422

52,342

  Goodwill

64,489

64,489

  Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $6,011 and $5,090

30,749

31,670

  Deferred Contract Costs

24,145

24,007

  Deferred Income Taxes

1,877

2,042

  Other Assets, net

32,882

34,155

  Total Assets

$1,953,121

$1,971,668





Liabilities and Equity



Current Liabilities:



  Accounts payable

$5,242

$10,920

  Accrued liabilities

173,860

279,634

  Short-term operating lease liabilities

8,448


  Deferred revenue

4,979

5,154

  Total Current Liabilities

192,529

295,708





  Long-term Taxes Payable

803

803

  Deferred Income Taxes

56,909

57,795

  Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

41,838


  Other Long-term Liabilities

24,492

24,215

  Total Liabilities

316,571

378,521





Shareholders' Equity:



  Common stock, $.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 152,276 and 153,634 
  shares issued and outstanding

1,523

1,536

  Capital in excess of par value

1,111,366

1,106,641

  Retained earnings

552,381

517,970

  Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(28,720)

(33,000)

  Total Shareholders' Equity

1,636,550

1,593,147

  Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$1,953,121

$1,971,668

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)




Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,



2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

Private Banks:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,917

$22,448

$22,739

$20,453

$22,369

Collective trust fund programs

4

4

4

4

4

Liquidity funds

3,537

3,471

3,142

3,633

3,753

Total assets under management

$26,458

$25,923

$25,885

$24,090

$26,126

Client assets under administration

22,411

22,435

23,394

20,226

22,886

Total assets

$48,869

$48,358

$49,279

$44,316

$49,012












Investment Advisors:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$62,176

$62,227

$63,958

$55,395

$61,277

Collective trust fund programs

5

5

5

7

5

Liquidity funds

2,399

3,101

3,182

5,948

4,362

Total assets under management

$64,580

$65,333

$67,145

$61,350

$65,644












Institutional Investors:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$85,607

$83,687

$85,248

$78,765

$82,578

Collective trust fund programs

72

73

74

79

79

Liquidity funds

2,727

2,594

2,544

2,234

2,529

Total assets under management

$88,406

$86,354

$87,866

$81,078

$85,186

Client assets under advisement

4,185

4,544

4,131

3,359

3,694

Total assets

$92,591

$90,898

$91,997

$84,437

$88,880












Investment Managers:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$97

$95

$99

$89

$—

Collective trust fund programs

45,062

45,213

46,934

42,804

49,232

Liquidity funds

732

496

580

336

704

Total assets under management

$45,891

$45,804

$47,613

$43,229

$49,936

Client assets under administration (A)

507,694

522,700

552,411

552,318

585,997

Total assets

$553,585

$568,504

$600,024

$595,547

$635,933












Investments in New Businesses:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,114

$1,120

$1,179

$1,257

$1,466

Liquidity funds

72

106

162

189

218

Total assets under management

$1,186

$1,226

$1,341

$1,446

$1,684

Client assets under advisement

49

807

730

687

729

Total assets

$1,235

$2,033

$2,071

$2,133

$2,413












LSV Asset Management:










Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$108,186

$106,505

$109,363

$96,114

$103,163












Total:










Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$280,097

$276,082

$282,586

$252,073

$270,853

Collective trust fund programs

45,143

45,295

47,017

42,894

49,320

Liquidity funds

9,467

9,768

9,610

12,340

11,566

Total assets under management

$334,707

$331,145

$339,213

$307,307

$331,739

Client assets under advisement

4,234

5,351

4,861

4,046

4,423

Client assets under administration (D)

530,105

545,135

575,805

572,544

608,883

Total assets

$869,046

$881,631

$919,879

$883,897

$945,045

(A)  

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $57.2 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of March 31, 2019).

(B)  

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.7 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of March 31, 2019).

(C)  

Equity and fixed-income programs include $5.5 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at March 31, 2019.

(D)  

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.4 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of March 31, 2019) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)




1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.



2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

Private Banks:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$23,412

$22,870

$22,516

$21,383

$21,831

Collective trust fund programs

4

4

4

4

4

Liquidity funds

3,720

3,516

3,376

3,265

3,706

Total assets under management

$27,136

$26,390

$25,896

$24,652

$25,541

Client assets under administration

23,398

22,605

23,175

21,608

22,098

Total assets

$50,534

$48,995

$49,071

$46,260

$47,639












Investment Advisors:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$62,650

$62,890

$63,399

$59,954

$58,732

Collective trust fund programs

5

5

5

4

5

Liquidity funds

2,290

2,429

2,958

3,452

5,298

Total assets under management

$64,945

$65,324

$66,362

$63,410

$64,035












Institutional Investors:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$87,207

$85,045

$84,885

$81,833

$81,725

Collective trust fund programs

77

72

74

75

79

Liquidity funds

2,905

2,621

2,469

2,449

2,375

Total assets under management

$90,189

$87,738

$87,428

$84,357

$84,179

Client assets under advisement

4,383

4,301

4,263

3,566

3,494

Total assets

$94,572

$92,039

$91,691

$87,923

$87,673












Investment Managers:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$96

$109

$95

$96

$—

Collective trust fund programs

49,243

45,646

45,856

44,009

47,322

Liquidity funds

834

649

555

480

559

Total assets under management

$50,173

$46,404

$46,506

$44,585

$47,881

Client assets under administration (A)

506,951

522,679

541,063

561,043

572,065

Total assets

$557,124

$569,083

$587,569

$605,628

$619,946












Investments in New Businesses:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,105

$1,090

$1,148

$1,198

$1,394

Liquidity funds

70

95

146

179

202

Total assets under management

$1,175

$1,185

$1,294

$1,377

$1,596

Client assets under advisement

50

813

777

958

708

Total assets

$1,225

$1,998

$2,071

$2,335

$2,304












LSV Asset Management:










Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$109,904

$108,380

$109,527

$99,791

$104,517












Total:










Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$284,374

$280,384

$281,570

$264,255

$268,199

Collective trust fund programs

49,329

45,727

45,939