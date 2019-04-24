SEI Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the first-quarter 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.73 in first-quarter 2019 compared to $0.86 in first-quarter 2018.

Consolidated Overview



(In thousands, except earnings per share)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31,







2019

2018

%













Revenues

$400,820

$405,598

(1)% Net income

113,981

139,838

(18)% Diluted earnings per share

$0.73

$0.86

(15)%

"Our first-quarter earnings reflect the recovery from the financial markets' swoon in late 2018, offset by reduced processing fees from non-recurring activities and a higher tax rate. While our net sales results for the quarter were down, our company's new sales activities, which are not reflected in first-quarter close results, are robust, and we expect they will translate into stronger levels in the future," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"As we continue to advance our industry's modernization, SEI hit a key milestone with the completion of the Investment Advisors segment's migration, as well as additional client conversions, to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM late in the quarter. While keeping our focus on costs and profitability, we continue making key investments in our company to enhance long-term growth and shareholder value."

Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31,







2019

2018

% Private Banks:











Revenues

$118,259



$122,164



(3)% Expenses

110,962



112,202



(1)% Operating Profit

7,297



9,962



(27)% Operating Margin

6 %

8 %

















Investment Advisors:











Revenues

94,761



99,192



(4)% Expenses

52,502



52,453



—% Operating Profit

42,259



46,739



(10)% Operating Margin

45 %

47 %

















Institutional Investors:











Revenues

80,113



85,491



(6)% Expenses

38,754



41,249



(6)% Operating Profit

41,359



44,242



(7)% Operating Margin

52 %

52 %

















Investment Managers:











Revenues

104,649



96,855



8% Expenses

69,066



63,338



9% Operating Profit

35,583



33,517



6% Operating Margin

34 %

35 %

















Investments in New Businesses:











Revenues

3,038



1,896



60% Expenses

5,940



5,098



17% Operating Loss

(2,902)



(3,202)



NM













Totals:











Revenues

$400,820



$405,598



(1)% Expenses

277,224



274,340



1% Corporate overhead expenses

20,035



14,942



34% Income from operations

$103,561



$116,316



(11)%

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees decreased due to lower assets under management from the carryover effect of the downturn in the capital markets during the fourth-quarter 2018, negatively impacting our asset-based fee revenues; however, this decrease was partially offset by increased fees from higher assets under administration, resulting from positive cash flows from new and existing clients in our Investment Managers segment.

Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, decreased $10.4 billion , or four percent, to $223.2 billion , as compared to $233.6 billion during the first-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or four percent, to , as compared to during the first-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Our average assets under administration increased $63.9 billion , or 12 percent, to $594.2 billion in the first-quarter 2019, as compared to $530.3 billion during the first-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 12 percent, to in the first-quarter 2019, as compared to during the first-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Our Subadvisory, distribution and other asset management costs decreased in first-quarter 2019, primarily from lower assets under management due to the previously described unfavorable market conditions.

Sales events, net of client losses, during first-quarter 2019 totaled approximately $6.2 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $1.2 million when contract values are fully realized. Sales events were lower than normal due to client loss activity in our Institutional Investors segment, flat cash flows across our Investment Advisors and Private Banks segments, limited positive sales activity in our Private Banks segment, and solid sales in our Investment Managers segment.

and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are fully realized. Sales events were lower than normal due to client loss activity in our Institutional Investors segment, flat cash flows across our Investment Advisors and Private Banks segments, limited positive sales activity in our Private Banks segment, and solid sales in our Investment Managers segment. Our earnings from LSV decreased by $3.3 million , or eight percent, to $37.3 million in first-quarter 2019 as compared to $40.6 million in first-quarter 2018. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to a decline in assets under management from the market conditions in fourth-quarter 2018, as well as reduced performance fees earned by LSV.

, or eight percent, to in first-quarter 2019 as compared to in first-quarter 2018. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to a decline in assets under management from the market conditions in fourth-quarter 2018, as well as reduced performance fees earned by LSV. Our operating expenses during the first-quarter 2019 increased. These expenses, primarily personnel costs, generally consist of operational, technology development and maintenance, and marketing costs, and are mainly related to our solutions offerings, as well as servicing existing clients and acquiring new clients. The Company incurred severance expense during the quarter of approximately $4.0 million , all recorded in corporate overhead expenses.

, all recorded in corporate overhead expenses. We capitalized $9.7 million of software development costs in first-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform.

of software development costs in first-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform. Our effective tax rates were 22.1 percent in first-quarter 2019 and 11.9 percent in first-quarter 2018. The increase in our effective tax rate was primarily due to reduced tax benefits from a lower volume of stock option exercise activity during the quarter as compared to the prior year period.

We repurchased 1.7 million shares of our common stock for $88.8 million during the first-quarter 2019.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2019. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 800-475-6701; (International) 320-365-3844, access code 466676.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $945 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $332 billion in assets under management and $609 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by the words ''may'', ''will'', ''expect'', ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear." Our forward-looking statements include discussions about future operations, strategies and financial results, including our expectations as to revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter, the degree to which new sales activity will translate into stronger levels in the future, and the degree to which the manner in which we will seek to invest will create opportunities for growth and value. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our website at https://www.seic.com/investor-relations and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31,



2019

2018









Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$313,944



$316,209

Information processing and software servicing fees

86,876



89,389











Total revenues

400,820



405,598











Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

43,805



45,205

Software royalties and other information processing costs

8,128



8,718

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

130,335



124,277

Stock-based compensation

5,038



5,195

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

50,206



48,707

Data processing and computer related

20,992



20,591

Facilities, supplies and other costs

18,745



17,613

Amortization

12,679



11,854

Depreciation

7,331



7,122











Total expenses

297,259



289,282











Income from operations

103,561



116,316











Net gain (loss) on investments

1,279



(410)

Interest and dividend income

4,257



2,502

Interest expense

(157)



(257)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

37,317



40,607











Income before income taxes

146,257



158,758











Income taxes

32,276



18,920











Net income

$113,981



$139,838











Basic earnings per common share

$0.74



$0.89











Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

153,310



157,434











Diluted earnings per common share

$0.73



$0.86











Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

156,541



163,424



SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$669,323



$754,525

Restricted cash

3,517



3,514

Receivables from investment products

52,562



49,869

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $633 and $718

333,724



315,336

Securities owned

33,433



30,892

Other current assets

35,049



36,676

Total Current Assets

1,127,608



1,190,812











Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $345,129 and $338,206

146,753



145,863

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

45,297



—

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $406,871 and $395,171

307,736



309,500

Investments Available for Sale

109,824



111,901

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

5,339



4,887

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

56,422



52,342

Goodwill

64,489



64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $6,011 and $5,090

30,749



31,670

Deferred Contract Costs

24,145



24,007

Deferred Income Taxes

1,877



2,042

Other Assets, net

32,882



34,155

Total Assets

$1,953,121



$1,971,668











Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$5,242



$10,920

Accrued liabilities

173,860



279,634

Short-term operating lease liabilities

8,448



—

Deferred revenue

4,979



5,154

Total Current Liabilities

192,529



295,708











Long-term Taxes Payable

803



803

Deferred Income Taxes

56,909



57,795

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

41,838



—

Other Long-term Liabilities

24,492



24,215

Total Liabilities

316,571



378,521











Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 152,276 and 153,634

shares issued and outstanding

1,523



1,536

Capital in excess of par value

1,111,366



1,106,641

Retained earnings

552,381



517,970

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(28,720)



(33,000)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,636,550



1,593,147

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$1,953,121



$1,971,668



ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)







Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,





2018

2018

2018

2018

2019 Private Banks:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$22,917



$22,448



$22,739



$20,453



$22,369

Collective trust fund programs



4



4



4



4



4

Liquidity funds



3,537



3,471



3,142



3,633



3,753

Total assets under management



$26,458



$25,923



$25,885



$24,090



$26,126

Client assets under administration



22,411



22,435



23,394



20,226



22,886

Total assets



$48,869



$48,358



$49,279



$44,316



$49,012

























Investment Advisors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$62,176



$62,227



$63,958



$55,395



$61,277

Collective trust fund programs



5



5



5



7



5

Liquidity funds



2,399



3,101



3,182



5,948



4,362

Total assets under management



$64,580



$65,333



$67,145



$61,350



$65,644

























Institutional Investors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$85,607



$83,687



$85,248



$78,765



$82,578

Collective trust fund programs



72



73



74



79



79

Liquidity funds



2,727



2,594



2,544



2,234



2,529

Total assets under management



$88,406



$86,354



$87,866



$81,078



$85,186

Client assets under advisement



4,185



4,544



4,131



3,359



3,694

Total assets



$92,591



$90,898



$91,997



$84,437



$88,880

























Investment Managers:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$97



$95



$99



$89



$—

Collective trust fund programs



45,062



45,213



46,934



42,804



49,232

Liquidity funds



732



496



580



336



704

Total assets under management



$45,891



$45,804



$47,613



$43,229



$49,936

Client assets under administration (A)



507,694



522,700



552,411



552,318



585,997

Total assets



$553,585



$568,504



$600,024



$595,547



$635,933

























Investments in New Businesses:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$1,114



$1,120



$1,179



$1,257



$1,466

Liquidity funds



72



106



162



189



218

Total assets under management



$1,186



$1,226



$1,341



$1,446



$1,684

Client assets under advisement



49



807



730



687



729

Total assets



$1,235



$2,033



$2,071



$2,133



$2,413

























LSV Asset Management:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)



$108,186



$106,505



$109,363



$96,114



$103,163

























Total:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)



$280,097



$276,082



$282,586



$252,073



$270,853

Collective trust fund programs



45,143



45,295



47,017



42,894



49,320

Liquidity funds



9,467



9,768



9,610



12,340



11,566

Total assets under management



$334,707



$331,145



$339,213



$307,307



$331,739

Client assets under advisement



4,234



5,351



4,861



4,046



4,423

Client assets under administration (D)



530,105



545,135



575,805



572,544



608,883

Total assets



$869,046



$881,631



$919,879



$883,897



$945,045



(A) Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $57.2 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of March 31, 2019). (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.7 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of March 31, 2019). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $5.5 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at March 31, 2019. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.4 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of March 31, 2019) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.