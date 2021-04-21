SEI Reports First-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the first-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.89 in first-quarter 2021 compared to $0.72 in first-quarter 2020.

Consolidated Overview











(In thousands, except earnings per share)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31,







2021

2020

%













Revenues

$455,686



$414,762



10% Net income

129,470



109,242



19% Diluted earnings per share

$0.89



$0.72



24%

"Our first-quarter results reflect positive capital market performance. We continue to execute our business strategies across the company and invest in the strength and expansion of the solutions we bring to our target markets," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO. "We had solid sales results in processing and operational services, helping us offset the anticipated headwinds our asset management businesses face."

"Our long-term success is built on a strong foundation of advancing our suite of solutions, leading in our markets, effectively executing strategies, and soundly managing finances—all backed by a talented workforce. We will continue to drive our success forward for the benefit of our clients, employees, communities and shareholders."

Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,



2021

2020

% Private Banks:











Revenues

$117,608

$113,221

4% Expenses

110,724

110,653

—% Operating Profit

6,884

2,568

168% Operating Margin

6%

2%

















Investment Advisors:











Revenues

113,294

102,321

11% Expenses

55,027

52,432

5% Operating Profit

58,267

49,889

17% Operating Margin

51%

49%

















Institutional Investors:











Revenues

84,499

79,203

7% Expenses

39,158

38,267

2% Operating Profit

45,341

40,936

11% Operating Margin

54%

52%

















Investment Managers:











Revenues

136,419

116,629

17% Expenses

83,020

74,289

12% Operating Profit

53,399

42,340

26% Operating Margin

39%

36%

















Investments in New Businesses:











Revenues

3,866

3,388

14% Expenses

13,404

10,910

23% Operating Loss

(9,538)

(7,522)

NM













Totals:











Revenues

$455,686

$414,762

10% Expenses

301,333

286,551

5% Corporate Overhead Expenses

21,516

17,983

20% Income from Operations

$132,837

$110,228

21%

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to market appreciation and positive cash flows from new and existing clients.

Average assets under administration increased $142.4 billion , or 21%, to $821.6 billion in the first-quarter 2021, as compared to $679.2 billion during the first-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 21%, to in the first-quarter 2021, as compared to during the first-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $43.2 billion , or 18%, to $280.4 billion in the first-quarter 2021, as compared to $237.2 billion during the first-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 18%, to in the first-quarter 2021, as compared to during the first-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during first-quarter 2021 were $17.5 million , and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $13.0 million when contract values are completely realized.

, and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are completely realized. Net sales events in asset management related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during first-quarter 2021 were negative $12.7 million , mainly related to net losses in our legacy Institutional client base of $9.9 million and a single product use client in the AMD business line of the Private Banks segment.

, mainly related to net losses in our legacy Institutional client base of and a single product use client in the AMD business line of the Private Banks segment. The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased consulting costs related to our continued investments in new business opportunities, such as our One SEI SM strategy and IT Services offering, as well as increased personnel costs to service new clients in our Investment Managers segment. This increase was partially offset by a decline in travel and promotional-related expenses.

strategy and IT Services offering, as well as increased personnel costs to service new clients in our Investment Managers segment. This increase was partially offset by a decline in travel and promotional-related expenses. Earnings from LSV increased by $3.5 million , or 12%, to $33.4 million in first-quarter 2021, as compared to $29.9 million in first-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.

, or 12%, to in first-quarter 2021, as compared to in first-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV. Stock-based compensation expense in first-quarter 2021 increased $2.8 million as compared to first-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020.

as compared to first-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020. We recorded a net gain from investments of approximately $332 thousand during the first-quarter 2021 as compared to a net loss of approximately $4.0 million during the first-quarter 2020.

during the first-quarter 2021 as compared to a net loss of approximately during the first-quarter 2020. We capitalized $6.3 million of software development costs in first-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform SM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $11.9 million in first-quarter 2021.

of software development costs in first-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was in first-quarter 2021. Effective tax rates were 22.6% in first-quarter 2021 and 21.5% in first-quarter 2020. The increase in our effective tax rate was due to decreased tax benefits associated with a lower volume of stock option exercises.

We repurchased 1.2 million shares of our common stock for $66.9 million during the first-quarter 2021.

during the first-quarter 2021. Cash flow from operations was $136.6 million , or $0.94 per share, and free cash flow was $126.0 million during the first-quarter 2021.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 21, 2021. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 1599078.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $384 billion in assets under management and $836 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,

whether we will invest in the strength and expansion of our solutions,

our strategic priorities and the degree to which we will execute on them,

the elements of our long-term success, and

the degree to which our business will be successful and the beneficiaries of any such success.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to:

our ability to capture the opportunities inherent in significant change,

the timing and success of client implementations and conversions,

our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,

our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,

the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,

revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund,

the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,

the strength of our pipelines,

the momentum we may have with respect to our businesses,

the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,

how we will manage our expenses and the degree to which our forecasted expenses will decline or increase,

when we integrate purchased assets into SWP and the timing of our ability to offer additional services to clients,

the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth, and

the success of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31,



2021

2020









Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$367,646



$331,853

Information processing and software servicing fees

88,040



82,909











Total revenues

455,686



414,762











Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

50,164



45,337

Software royalties and other information processing costs

5,742



7,447

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

137,221



131,481

Stock-based compensation

9,752



6,929

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

54,340



53,290

Data processing and computer related

25,721



22,704

Facilities, supplies and other costs

17,248



16,796

Amortization

14,352



13,077

Depreciation

8,309



7,473











Total expenses

322,849



304,534











Income from operations

132,837



110,228











Net gain (loss) on investments

332



(3,989)

Interest and dividend income

945



3,203

Interest expense

(123)



(152)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

33,350



29,907











Income before income taxes

167,341



139,197











Income taxes

37,871



29,955











Net income

$129,470



$109,242











Basic earnings per common share

$0.90



$0.73











Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

143,201



149,468











Diluted earnings per common share

$0.89



$0.72











Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

145,306



152,368



SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31,



2021

2020 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$782,582



$784,626

Restricted cash

3,101



3,101

Receivables from investment products

57,291



55,271

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,307 and $1,100

406,028



385,219

Securities owned

33,040



34,064

Other current assets

42,809



38,696

Total Current Assets

1,324,851



1,300,977











Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $386,319 and $378,639

184,253



189,052

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

37,762



38,397

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $505,112 and $491,739

263,964



270,977

Available for Sale and Equity Securities

114,973



105,419

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

6,623



6,166

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

51,743



98,433

Goodwill

64,489



64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $13,377 and $12,456

34,383



24,304

Deferred Contract Costs

33,430



33,781

Deferred Income Taxes

2,706



2,972

Other Assets, net

31,724



32,289

Total Assets

$2,150,901



$2,167,256











Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$5,529



$7,766

Accrued liabilities

199,235



299,845

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

9,813



8,579

Deferred revenue

1,335



1,085

Total Current Liabilities

215,912



317,275











Long-term Income Taxes Payable

803



803

Deferred Income Taxes

50,892



55,159

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

33,089



34,058

Other Long-term Liabilities

21,097



20,054

Total Liabilities

321,793



427,349











Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 142,701 and 143,396

shares issued and outstanding

1,427



1,434

Capital in excess of par value

1,208,433



1,190,001

Retained earnings

634,651



565,270

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(15,403)



(16,798)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,829,108



1,739,907

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,150,901



$2,167,256



ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)





Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31

Mar. 31,



2020

2020

2020

2020

2021 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$21,160



$22,974



$23,499



$25,498



$25,098

Collective trust fund programs

5



5



6



6



7

Liquidity funds

4,143



4,291



3,718



3,778



3,793

Total assets under management

$25,308



$27,270



$27,223



$29,282



$28,898

Client assets under administration

21,497



23,903



24,174



26,346



4,379

Total assets

$46,805



$51,173



$51,397



$55,628



$33,277























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$54,856



$59,958



$65,581



$71,247



$73,818

Collective trust fund programs

2



3



3



1



1

Liquidity funds

5,969



6,648



3,866



3,832



3,584

Total assets under management

$60,827



$66,609



$69,450



$75,080



$77,403























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$72,399



$80,257



$83,846



$90,869



$92,040

Collective trust fund programs

94



103



101



98



95

Liquidity funds

3,672



1,924



2,096



2,128



2,909

Total assets under management

$76,165



$82,284



$86,043



$93,095



$95,044

Client assets under advisement

3,406



3,326



3,618



4,063



4,333

Total assets

$79,571



$85,610



$89,661



$97,158



$99,377























Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs

48,226



58,178



63,277



75,214



78,304

Liquidity funds

392



664



389



424



449

Total assets under management

$48,618



$58,842



$63,666



$75,638



$78,753

Client assets under administration (A)

610,794



668,611



730,369



760,397



831,819

Total assets

$659,412



$727,453



$794,035



$836,035



$910,572























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,484



$1,498



$1,572



$1,711



$1,777

Liquidity funds

152



194



169



162



289

Total assets under management

$1,636



$1,692



$1,741



$1,873



$2,066

Client assets under advisement

1,056



1,193



1,179



1,299



1,355

Total assets

$2,692



$2,885



$2,920



$3,172



$3,421























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$70,851



$81,134



$82,051



$93,692



$101,565























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$220,750



$245,821



$256,549



$283,017



$294,298

Collective trust fund programs

48,327



58,289



63,387



75,319



78,407

Liquidity funds

14,328



13,721



10,238



10,324



11,024

Total assets under management

$283,405



$317,831



$330,174



$368,660



$383,729

Client assets under advisement

4,462



4,519



4,797



5,362



5,688

Client assets under administration (D)

632,291



692,514



754,543



786,743



836,198

Total assets

$920,158



$1,014,864



$1,089,514



$1,160,765



$1,225,615







(A) Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $54.6 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of March 31, 2021). (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of March 31, 2021). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at March 31, 2021. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.3 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of March 31, 2021) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)





1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.



2020

2020

2020

2020

2021 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$24,657



$22,229



$23,740



$24,284



$25,139

Collective trust fund programs

4



5



7



6



6

Liquidity funds

3,581



4,366



3,948



3,712



3,876

Total assets under management

$28,242



$26,600



$27,695



$28,002



$29,021

Client assets under administration

24,840



23,819



25,295



25,368



4,317

Total assets

$53,082



$50,419



$52,990



$53,370



$33,338























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$64,933



$57,429



$64,479



$68,396



$73,239

Collective trust fund programs

3



3



3



2



1

Liquidity funds

3,284



6,923



4,569



3,788



3,619

Total assets under management

$68,220



$64,355



$69,051



$72,186



$76,859























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$79,926



$77,037



$82,830



$86,277



$91,349

Collective trust fund programs

86



100



102



102



96

Liquidity funds

2,342



2,476



2,120



2,271



2,621

Total assets under management

$82,354



$79,613



$85,052



$88,650



$94,066

Client assets under advisement

3,760



3,362



3,565



3,746



4,146

Total assets

$86,114



$82,975



$88,617



$92,396



$98,212























Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs

55,952



54,061



62,028



69,349



78,035

Liquidity funds

617



482



565



411



490

Total assets under management

$56,569



$54,543



$62,593



$69,760



$78,525

Client assets under administration (A)

654,386



649,012



713,528



754,350



817,330

Total assets

$710,955



$703,555



$776,121



$824,110



$895,855























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,663



$1,468



$1,560



$1,634



$1,743

Liquidity funds

168



182



180



165



169

Total assets under management

$1,831



$1,650



$1,740



$1,799



$1,912

Client assets under advisement

1,222



1,148



1,206



1,218



1,327

Total assets

$3,053



$2,798



$2,946



$3,017



$3,239























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$88,059



$80,395



$83,536



$88,182



$97,476























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$259,238



$238,558



$256,145



$268,773



$288,946

Collective trust fund programs

56,045



54,169



62,140



69,459



78,138

Liquidity funds

9,992



14,429



11,382



10,347



10,775

Total assets under management

$325,275



$307,156



$329,667



$348,579



$377,859

Client assets under advisement

4,982



4,510



4,771



4,964



5,473

Client assets under administration (D)

679,226



672,831



738,823



779,718



821,647

Total assets

$1,009,483



$984,497



$1,073,261



$1,133,261



$1,204,979







(A) Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during first-quarter 2021 include $53.8 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.2 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during first-quarter 2021. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during first-quarter 2021. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.2 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during first-quarter 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

