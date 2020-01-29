SEI Reports Fourth-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Jan 29, 2020, 16:01 ET
OAKS, Pa., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the fourth-quarter 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.84 in fourth-quarter 2019 compared to $0.73 in fourth-quarter 2018.
|
Consolidated Overview
|
(In thousands, except earnings per share)
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Twelve Months
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
Revenues
|
$423,225
|
$405,057
|
4%
|
$1,649,885
|
$1,624,167
|
2%
|
Net income
|
128,737
|
116,034
|
11%
|
501,426
|
505,868
|
(1)%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$0.84
|
$0.73
|
15%
|
$3.24
|
$3.14
|
3%
"Our financial results for 2019 reflect steady success in growing our profits. While we continue to execute our long-term strategy, turning headwinds into tailwinds, we are leveraging all of our assets through our One SEI approach," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.
"The wealth and investment industries are dynamic. We believe our unique position across financial technology, operations and investments provide growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value. The investments we make and our success in 2019 situate us well for the future."
Summary of Fourth-Quarter Results by Business Segment
|
(In thousands)
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Twelve Months
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
%
|
Private Banks:
|
Revenues
|
$118,675
|
$121,358
|
(2)%
|
$470,276
|
$483,097
|
(3)%
|
Expenses
|
113,596
|
114,379
|
(1)%
|
443,136
|
457,894
|
(3)%
|
Operating Profit
|
5,079
|
6,979
|
(27)%
|
27,140
|
25,203
|
8%
|
Operating Margin
|
4
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
6
|
%
|
5
|
%
|
Investment Advisors:
|
Revenues
|
105,862
|
97,457
|
9%
|
403,778
|
399,089
|
1%
|
Expenses
|
53,939
|
53,647
|
1%
|
208,508
|
212,439
|
(2)%
|
Operating Profit
|
51,923
|
43,810
|
19%
|
195,270
|
186,650
|
5%
|
Operating Margin
|
49
|
%
|
45
|
%
|
48
|
%
|
47
|
%
|
Institutional Investors:
|
Revenues
|
80,503
|
80,908
|
(1)%
|
322,062
|
333,299
|
(3)%
|
Expenses
|
38,554
|
40,919
|
(6)%
|
153,937
|
163,536
|
(6)%
|
Operating Profit
|
41,949
|
39,989
|
5%
|
168,125
|
169,763
|
(1)%
|
Operating Margin
|
52
|
%
|
49
|
%
|
52
|
%
|
51
|
%
|
Investment Managers:
|
Revenues
|
114,759
|
102,380
|
12%
|
440,796
|
398,076
|
11%
|
Expenses
|
72,698
|
67,738
|
7%
|
282,024
|
259,693
|
9%
|
Operating Profit
|
42,061
|
34,642
|
21%
|
158,772
|
138,383
|
15%
|
Operating Margin
|
37
|
%
|
34
|
%
|
36
|
%
|
35
|
%
|
Investments in New Businesses:
|
Revenues
|
3,426
|
2,954
|
16%
|
12,973
|
10,606
|
22%
|
Expenses
|
8,997
|
6,164
|
46%
|
29,660
|
22,971
|
29%
|
Operating Loss
|
(5,571)
|
(3,210)
|
NM
|
(16,687)
|
(12,365)
|
NM
|
Totals:
|
Revenues
|
$423,225
|
$405,057
|
4%
|
$1,649,885
|
$1,624,167
|
2%
|
Expenses
|
287,784
|
282,847
|
2%
|
1,117,265
|
1,116,533
|
—%
|
Corporate Overhead Expenses
|
19,351
|
19,248
|
1%
|
72,196
|
65,646
|
10%
|
Income from Operations
|
$116,090
|
$102,962
|
13%
|
$460,424
|
$441,988
|
4%
Fourth-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment due to sales of new business and market appreciation.
- Our average assets under administration increased $88.8 billion, or 15%, to $671.5 billion in the fourth-quarter 2019, as compared to $582.7 billion during the fourth-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $20.8 billion, or 10%, to $239.2 billion in the fourth-quarter 2019, as compared to $218.4 billion during the fourth-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Sales events, net of client losses, during fourth-quarter 2019 totaled approximately $26.1 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $17.5 million when contract values are fully realized. For the year ended 2019, sales events, net of client losses, totaled $87.5 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $62.5 million when contract values are fully realized.
- Our earnings from LSV increased by $2.7 million, or 8%, to $39.1 million in fourth-quarter 2019 as compared to $36.4 million in fourth-quarter 2018. The increase in earnings was due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. The increase was partially offset by negative cash flows from existing clients, client losses and reduced performance fees earned by LSV.
- We capitalized $7.1 million of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.7 million in fourth-quarter 2019.
- Stock-based compensation expense in fourth-quarter 2019 increased $1.6 million as compared to fourth-quarter 2018 and $3.6 million as compared to third-quarter 2019 primarily due to a change in our estimate of the timing of when stock option vesting targets would be achieved. The sequential increase in expense from third-quarter 2019 represents a $0.02 diluted earnings per share impact. We expect stock-based compensation expense during 2020 to be approximately $30.1 million as compared to $24.6 million during 2019 as a result of new options granted in fourth-quarter 2019 that carry a higher per share cost valuation.
- Our operating expenses increased $11.5 million during fourth-quarter 2019 as compared to third-quarter 2019. This increase was primarily due to the increase in stock-based compensation expense, increased direct costs related to increased revenues, and year-end processing costs.
- Our effective tax rates were 19.5% in fourth-quarter 2019 and 19.2% in fourth-quarter 2018.
- We repurchased 1.3 million shares of our common stock for $81.2 million during the fourth-quarter 2019. For the year ended 2019, we repurchased 6.2 million shares of our common stock for $348.3 million.
Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 29, 2020. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 7950631.
About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Dec. 31, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $352 billion in assets under management and $683 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.
This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may'', ''will'', ''expect'', ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:
- revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,
- the growth and momentum of our businesses,
- the degree to which our unique position across financial technology, operations and investments provide growth opportunities,
- the degree to which our investments will position us to take advantage of market opportunities,
- whether our current initiatives will create growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value, and
- whether we are positioned well for the future.
You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Twelve Months
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
|
$337,232
|
$314,685
|
$1,307,044
|
$1,270,180
|
Information processing and software servicing fees
|
85,993
|
90,372
|
342,841
|
353,987
|
Total revenues
|
423,225
|
405,057
|
1,649,885
|
1,624,167
|
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
|
46,458
|
44,798
|
181,418
|
180,488
|
Software royalties and other information processing costs
|
7,274
|
7,987
|
29,993
|
32,449
|
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
|
131,004
|
132,126
|
517,917
|
511,258
|
Stock-based compensation
|
9,027
|
7,409
|
24,582
|
23,805
|
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
|
50,235
|
49,956
|
194,560
|
200,862
|
Data processing and computer related
|
22,544
|
21,312
|
88,058
|
84,790
|
Facilities, supplies and other costs
|
20,307
|
18,755
|
72,078
|
70,840
|
Amortization
|
13,012
|
12,475
|
51,419
|
48,895
|
Depreciation
|
7,274
|
7,277
|
29,436
|
28,792
|
Total expenses
|
307,135
|
302,095
|
1,189,461
|
1,182,179
|
Income from operations
|
116,090
|
102,962
|
460,424
|
441,988
|
Net gain (loss) on investments
|
1,053
|
135
|
3,174
|
(325)
|
Interest and dividend income
|
3,845
|
4,251
|
16,582
|
13,397
|
Interest expense
|
(153)
|
(134)
|
(630)
|
(645)
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
|
39,133
|
36,385
|
151,891
|
159,791
|
Income before income taxes
|
159,968
|
143,599
|
631,441
|
614,206
|
Income taxes
|
31,231
|
27,565
|
130,015
|
108,338
|
Net income
|
$128,737
|
$116,034
|
$501,426
|
$505,868
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$0.86
|
$0.75
|
$3.31
|
$3.23
|
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
|
150,131
|
155,057
|
151,540
|
156,579
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$0.84
|
$0.73
|
$3.24
|
$3.14
|
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
|
153,672
|
158,770
|
154,901
|
161,232
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$0.35
|
$0.33
|
$0.68
|
$0.63
|
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$841,446
|
$754,525
|
Restricted cash
|
3,101
|
3,514
|
Receivables from investment products
|
54,165
|
49,869
|
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,201 and $718
|
340,358
|
315,336
|
Securities owned
|
33,486
|
30,892
|
Other current assets
|
32,289
|
36,676
|
Total Current Assets
|
1,304,845
|
1,190,812
|
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $353,453 and $338,206
|
160,859
|
145,863
|
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
|
42,789
|
—
|
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $442,677 and $395,171
|
296,068
|
309,500
|
Investments Available for Sale
|
116,917
|
111,901
|
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
|
5,988
|
4,887
|
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
|
67,413
|
52,342
|
Goodwill
|
64,489
|
64,489
|
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $8,773 and $5,090
|
27,987
|
31,670
|
Deferred Contract Costs
|
30,991
|
24,007
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
2,822
|
2,042
|
Other Assets, net
|
30,202
|
34,155
|
Total Assets
|
$2,151,370
|
$1,971,668
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$4,423
|
$10,920
|
Accrued liabilities
|
272,801
|
279,634
|
Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
|
9,156
|
—
|
Deferred revenue
|
7,185
|
5,154
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
293,565
|
295,708
|
Long-term Taxes Payable
|
803
|
803
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
55,722
|
57,795
|
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
|
38,450
|
—
|
Other Long-term Liabilities
|
24,052
|
24,215
|
Total Liabilities
|
412,592
|
378,521
|
Shareholders' Equity:
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 149,745 and 153,634 shares issued and outstanding
|
1,497
|
1,536
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
1,158,900
|
1,106,641
|
Retained earnings
|
601,885
|
517,970
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|
(23,504)
|
(33,000)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
1,738,778
|
1,593,147
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$2,151,370
|
$1,971,668
|
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
|
(In millions) (Unaudited)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Sept. 30,
|
Dec. 31,
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Private Banks:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$20,453
|
$22,369
|
$22,563
|
$22,580
|
$23,851
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
Liquidity funds
|
3,633
|
3,753
|
3,322
|
3,695
|
3,405
|
Total assets under management
|
$24,090
|
$26,126
|
$25,889
|
$26,279
|
$27,260
|
Client assets under administration
|
20,226
|
22,886
|
23,387
|
23,985
|
25,801
|
Total assets
|
$44,316
|
$49,012
|
$49,276
|
$50,264
|
$53,061
|
Investment Advisors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$55,395
|
$61,277
|
$64,591
|
$65,059
|
$67,895
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
7
|
5
|
6
|
4
|
4
|
Liquidity funds
|
5,948
|
4,362
|
2,618
|
2,673
|
2,887
|
Total assets under management
|
$61,350
|
$65,644
|
$67,215
|
$67,736
|
$70,786
|
Institutional Investors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$78,765
|
$82,578
|
$82,335
|
$82,659
|
$84,291
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
79
|
79
|
78
|
81
|
83
|
Liquidity funds
|
2,234
|
2,529
|
2,173
|
2,290
|
1,746
|
Total assets under management
|
$81,078
|
$85,186
|
$84,586
|
$85,030
|
$86,120
|
Client assets under advisement
|
3,359
|
3,694
|
3,598
|
4,467
|
3,948
|
Total assets
|
$84,437
|
$88,880
|
$88,184
|
$89,497
|
$90,068
|
Investment Managers:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$89
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
42,804
|
49,232
|
51,838
|
53,169
|
58,070
|
Liquidity funds
|
336
|
704
|
472
|
477
|
479
|
Total assets under management
|
$43,229
|
$49,936
|
$52,310
|
$53,646
|
$58,549
|
Client assets under administration (A)
|
552,318
|
585,997
|
607,086
|
637,986
|
657,541
|
Total assets
|
$595,547
|
$635,933
|
$659,396
|
$691,632
|
$716,090
|
Investments in New Businesses:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$1,257
|
$1,466
|
$1,566
|
$1,621
|
$1,688
|
Liquidity funds
|
189
|
218
|
141
|
132
|
158
|
Total assets under management
|
$1,446
|
$1,684
|
$1,707
|
$1,753
|
$1,846
|
Client assets under advisement
|
687
|
729
|
887
|
825
|
1,343
|
Total assets
|
$2,133
|
$2,413
|
$2,594
|
$2,578
|
$3,189
|
LSV Asset Management:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
|
$96,114
|
$103,163
|
$103,575
|
$100,295
|
$107,476
|
Total:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
|
$252,073
|
$270,853
|
$274,630
|
$272,214
|
$285,201
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
42,894
|
49,320
|
51,926
|
53,258
|
58,161
|
Liquidity funds
|
12,340
|
11,566
|
8,726
|
9,267
|
8,675
|
Total assets under management
|
$307,307
|
$331,739
|
$335,282
|
$334,739
|
$352,037
|
Client assets under advisement
|
4,046
|
4,423
|
4,485
|
5,292
|
5,291
|
Client assets under administration (D)
|
572,544
|
608,883
|
630,473
|
661,971
|
683,342
|
Total assets
|
$883,897
|
$945,045
|
$970,240
|
$1,002,002
|
$1,040,670
|
(A)
|
Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $50.8 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of Dec. 31, 2019).
|
(B)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.5 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of Dec. 31, 2019).
|
(C)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.0 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at Dec. 31, 2019.
|
(D)
|
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.1 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of Dec. 31, 2019) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
|
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
|
(In millions) (Unaudited)
|
4th Qtr.
|
1st Qtr.
|
2nd Qtr.
|
3rd Qtr.
|
4th Qtr.
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Private Banks:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$21,383
|
$21,831
|
$22,088
|
$22,432
|
$23,106
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
Liquidity funds
|
3,265
|
3,706
|
3,388
|
3,625
|
3,581
|
Total assets under management
|
$24,652
|
$25,541
|
$25,480
|
$26,061
|
$26,691
|
Client assets under administration
|
21,608
|
22,098
|
23,124
|
23,717
|
24,930
|
Total assets
|
$46,260
|
$47,639
|
$48,604
|
$49,778
|
$51,621
|
Investment Advisors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$59,954
|
$58,732
|
$62,419
|
$64,761
|
$66,371
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
4
|
Liquidity funds
|
3,452
|
5,298
|
3,465
|
2,580
|
2,673
|
Total assets under management
|
$63,410
|
$64,035
|
$65,890
|
$67,346
|
$69,048
|
Institutional Investors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$81,833
|
$81,725
|
$82,597
|
$82,398
|
$83,304
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
75
|
79
|
78
|
80
|
82
|
Liquidity funds
|
2,449
|
2,375
|
2,342
|
2,287
|
2,106
|
Total assets under management
|
$84,357
|
$84,179
|
$85,017
|
$84,765
|
$85,492
|
Client assets under advisement
|
3,566
|
3,494
|
3,641
|
3,797
|
4,106
|
Total assets
|
$87,923
|
$87,673
|
$88,658
|
$88,562
|
$89,598
|
Investment Managers:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$96
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
$—
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
44,009
|
47,322
|
50,108
|
52,587
|
55,499
|
Liquidity funds
|
480
|
559
|
497
|
460
|
642
|
Total assets under management
|
$44,585
|
$47,881
|
$50,605
|
$53,047
|
$56,141
|
Client assets under administration (A)
|
561,043
|
572,065
|
600,509
|
630,328
|
646,592
|
Total assets
|
$605,628
|
$619,946
|
$651,114
|
$683,375
|
$702,733
|
Investments in New Businesses:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$1,198
|
$1,394
|
$1,436
|
$1,609
|
$1,649
|
Liquidity funds
|
179
|
202
|
178
|
142
|
145
|
Total assets under management
|
$1,377
|
$1,596
|
$1,614
|
$1,751
|
$1,794
|
Client assets under advisement
|
958
|
708
|
917
|
842
|
1,044
|
Total assets
|
$2,335
|
$2,304
|
$2,531
|
$2,593
|
$2,838
|
LSV Asset Management:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
|
$99,791
|
$104,517
|
$102,919
|
$100,094
|
$104,814
|
Total:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
|
$264,255
|
$268,199
|
$271,459
|
$271,294
|
$279,244
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
44,092
|
47,410
|
50,196
|
52,676
|
55,589
|
Liquidity funds
|
9,825
|
12,140
|
9,870
|
9,094
|
9,147
|
Total assets under management
|
$318,172
|
$327,749
|
$331,525
|
$333,064
|
$343,980
|
Client assets under advisement
|
4,524
|
4,202
|
4,558
|
4,639
|
5,150
|
Client assets under administration (D)
|
582,651
|
594,163
|
623,633
|
654,045
|
671,522
|
Total assets
|
$905,347
|
$926,114
|
$959,716
|
$991,748
|
$1,020,652
|
(A)
|
Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during fourth-quarter 2019 include $50.8 billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.
|
(B)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during fourth-quarter 2019.
|
(C)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.0 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during fourth-quarter 2019.
|
(D)
|
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $13.1 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during fourth-quarter 2019 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
|
Investor Contact:
|
Media Contact:
|
Lindsey Opsahl
|
Leslie Wojcik
|
SEI
|
SEI
|
+1 610-676-4052
|
+1 610-676-4191
SEI Investments Company
