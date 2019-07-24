SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
OAKS, Pa., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.82 in second-quarter 2019 compared to $0.75 in second-quarter 2018.
In addition, on July 23, 2019, SEI's Board of Directors approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $250 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $280 million.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2019
2018
%
2019
2018
%
Revenues
$409,586
$404,830
1%
$810,406
$810,428
—%
Net income
126,540
121,677
4%
240,521
261,515
(8)%
Diluted earnings per share
$0.82
$0.75
9%
$1.54
$1.61
(4)%
"Our second-quarter results reflect improved capital markets, the implementation of new clients and the delivery of services to existing clients. We are efficiently managing the business while making the necessary investments to expand our opportunities and strengthen the platforms we bring to our target markets," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.
"We continue to face up to the challenges presented by the ever-changing markets, while innovating to take advantage of today's opportunities and those we anticipate in the future. Our platforms are built to help our clients achieve lasting success. This key focus will foster the company's growth and increased shareholder value over the long term."
Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment
(In thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2019
2018
%
2019
2018
%
Private Banks:
Revenues
$116,092
$121,126
(4)%
$234,351
$243,290
(4)%
Expenses
107,790
114,842
(6)%
218,752
227,044
(4)%
Operating Profit
8,302
6,284
32%
15,599
16,246
(4)%
Operating Margin
7
%
5
%
7
%
7
%
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
100,122
99,890
—%
194,883
199,082
(2)%
Expenses
50,558
53,052
(5)%
103,060
105,505
(2)%
Operating Profit
49,564
46,838
6%
91,823
93,577
(2)%
Operating Margin
50
%
47
%
47
%
47
%
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
81,109
83,434
(3)%
161,222
168,925
(5)%
Expenses
39,361
40,871
(4)%
78,115
82,120
(5)%
Operating Profit
41,748
42,563
(2)%
83,107
86,805
(4)%
Operating Margin
51
%
51
%
52
%
51
%
Investment Managers:
Revenues
109,202
97,566
12%
213,851
194,421
10%
Expenses
68,371
63,321
8%
137,437
126,659
9%
Operating Profit
40,831
34,245
19%
76,414
67,762
13%
Operating Margin
37
%
35
%
36
%
35
%
Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues
3,061
2,814
9%
6,099
4,710
29%
Expenses
6,797
5,940
14%
12,737
11,038
15%
Operating Loss
(3,736)
(3,126)
NM
(6,638)
(6,328)
NM
Totals:
Revenues
$409,586
$404,830
1%
$810,406
$810,428
—%
Expenses
272,877
278,026
(2)%
550,101
552,366
—%
Corporate overhead expenses
16,573
16,514
—%
36,608
31,456
16%
Income from operations
$120,136
$110,290
9%
$223,697
$226,606
(1)%
Second-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment.
- Our average assets under administration increased $78.3 billion, or 14 percent, to $623.6 billion in the second-quarter 2019, as compared to $545.3 billion during the second-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $1.6 billion, or one percent, to $228.6 billion in the second-quarter 2019, as compared to $227.0 billion during the second-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Information processing and software servicing fees in our Private Banks segment decreased by $3.4 million due to decreased non-recurring fees and previously announced client losses.
- Our Subadvisory, distribution and other asset management costs increased in second-quarter 2019, primarily from higher assets under management.
- Sales events, net of client losses, during second-quarter 2019 totaled approximately $12.7 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $10.8 million when contract values are fully realized.
- Our earnings from LSV decreased by $3.2 million, or eight percent, to $37.8 million in second-quarter 2019 as compared to $41.1 million in second-quarter 2018. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to a decline in assets under management from market depreciation, as well as reduced performance fees earned by LSV and negative cash flows.
- Our operating expenses during the second-quarter 2019 decreased primarily due to cost containment measures implemented in late 2018 and early 2019. These measures mainly impacted personnel compensation and consulting costs.
- Total expenses during the second-quarter 2019 in our Investment Advisors segment included approximately $400 thousand of fixed costs associated with TRUST 3000®.
- We capitalized $9.0 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.5 million in second-quarter 2019.
- Our effective tax rates were 22.1 percent in second-quarter 2019 and 21.1 percent in second-quarter 2018. The increase in our effective tax rate was primarily due to reduced tax benefits from a lower volume of stock option exercise activity during the quarter as compared to the prior year period.
- We repurchased 1.8 million shares of our common stock for $97.0 million during the second-quarter 2019.
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by the words ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe,'' and ''continue'' or ''appear." Our forward-looking statements include discussions about future operations, strategies and financial results, including our expectations as to revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter, the degree to which we are able to take advantage of current and anticipated market opportunities, the degree to which the manner in which we will seek to invest will create opportunities for growth and value, and whether our current initiatives will create growth and shareholder value. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our website at https://www.seic.com/investor-relations and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2019
2018
2019
2018
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$324,925
$316,508
$638,869
$632,717
Information processing and software servicing fees
84,661
88,322
171,537
177,711
Total revenues
409,586
404,830
810,406
810,428
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
46,177
45,209
89,982
90,414
Software royalties and other information processing costs
7,393
7,977
15,521
16,695
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
125,999
127,375
256,334
251,652
Stock-based compensation
5,064
5,323
10,102
10,518
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
45,330
50,441
95,536
99,148
Data processing and computer related
22,184
21,133
43,176
41,724
Facilities, supplies and other costs
17,100
17,783
35,845
35,396
Amortization
12,781
12,161
25,460
24,015
Depreciation
7,422
7,138
14,753
14,260
Total expenses
289,450
294,540
586,709
583,822
Income from operations
120,136
110,290
223,697
226,606
Net gain (loss) on investments
231
(139)
1,510
(549)
Interest and dividend income
4,313
3,162
8,570
5,664
Interest expense
(166)
(132)
(323)
(389)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
37,832
41,073
75,149
81,680
Income before income taxes
162,346
154,254
308,603
313,012
Income taxes
35,806
32,577
68,082
51,497
Net income
$126,540
$121,677
$240,521
$261,515
Basic earnings per common share
$0.83
$0.77
$1.58
$1.66
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
151,863
157,542
152,587
157,488
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.82
$0.75
$1.54
$1.61
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
155,165
162,225
155,853
162,825
Dividends declared per common share
$0.33
$0.30
$0.33
$0.30
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$682,266
$754,525
Restricted cash
3,520
3,514
Receivables from investment products
52,407
49,869
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,101 and $718
335,144
315,336
Securities owned
32,289
30,892
Other current assets
31,915
36,676
Total Current Assets
1,137,541
1,190,812
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $352,293 and $338,206
150,045
145,863
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
42,940
—
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $418,675 and $395,171
305,184
309,500
Investments Available for Sale
106,671
111,901
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
5,434
4,887
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
50,203
52,342
Goodwill
64,489
64,489
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $6,932 and $5,090
29,828
31,670
Deferred Contract Costs
25,132
24,007
Deferred Income Taxes
1,571
2,042
Other Assets, net
33,761
34,155
Total Assets
$1,952,799
$1,971,668
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$5,494
$10,920
Accrued liabilities
178,473
279,634
Short-term operating lease liabilities
8,259
—
Deferred revenue
4,705
5,154
Total Current Liabilities
196,931
295,708
Long-term Taxes Payable
803
803
Deferred Income Taxes
55,793
57,795
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
39,427
—
Other Long-term Liabilities
25,344
24,215
Total Liabilities
318,298
378,521
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 150,955 and 153,634
1,509
1,536
Capital in excess of par value
1,122,068
1,106,641
Retained earnings
541,664
517,970
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(30,740)
(33,000)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,634,501
1,593,147
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$1,952,799
$1,971,668
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Jun. 30,
Sept. 30,
Dec 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$22,448
$22,739
$20,453
$22,369
$22,563
Collective trust fund programs
4
4
4
4
4
Liquidity funds
3,471
3,142
3,633
3,753
3,322
Total assets under management
$25,923
$25,885
$24,090
$26,126
$25,889
Client assets under administration
22,435
23,394
20,226
22,886
23,387
Total assets
$48,358
$49,279
$44,316
$49,012
$49,276
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$62,227
$63,958
$55,395
$61,277
$64,591
Collective trust fund programs
5
5
7
5
6
Liquidity funds
3,101
3,182
5,948
4,362
2,618
Total assets under management
$65,333
$67,145
$61,350
$65,644
$67,215
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$83,687
$85,248
$78,765
$82,578
$82,335
Collective trust fund programs
73
74
79
79
78
Liquidity funds
2,594
2,544
2,234
2,529
2,173
Total assets under management
$86,354
$87,866
$81,078
$85,186
$84,586
Client assets under advisement
4,544
4,131
3,359
3,694
3,598
Total assets
$90,898
$91,997
$84,437
$88,880
$88,184
Investment Managers:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$95
$99
$89
$—
$—
Collective trust fund programs
45,213
46,934
42,804
49,232
51,838
Liquidity funds
496
580
336
704
472
Total assets under management
$45,804
$47,613
$43,229
$49,936
$52,310
Client assets under administration (A)
522,700
552,411
552,318
585,997
607,086
Total assets
|
$568,504
|
$600,024
|
$595,547
|
$635,933
|
$659,396
|
Investments in New Businesses:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$1,120
|
$1,179
|
$1,257
|
$1,466
|
$1,566
|
Liquidity funds
|
106
|
162
|
189
|
218
|
141
|
Total assets under management
|
$1,226
|
$1,341
|
$1,446
|
$1,684
|
$1,707
|
Client assets under advisement
|
807
|
730
|
687
|
729
|
887
|
Total assets
|
$2,033
|
$2,071
|
$2,133
|
$2,413
|
$2,594
|
LSV Asset Management:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
|
$106,505
|
$109,363
|
$96,114
|
$103,163
|
$103,575
|
Total:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
|
$276,082
|
$282,586
|
$252,073
|
$270,853
|
$274,630
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
45,295
|
47,017
|
42,894
|
49,320
|
51,926
|
Liquidity funds
|
9,768
|
9,610
|
12,340
|
11,566
|
8,726
|
Total assets under management
|
$331,145
|
$339,213
|
$307,307
|
$331,739
|
$335,282
|
Client assets under advisement
|
5,351
|
4,861
|
4,046
|
4,423
|
4,485
|
Client assets under administration (D)
|
545,135
|
575,805
|
572,544
|
608,883
|
630,473
|
Total assets
|
$881,631
|
$919,879
|
$883,897
|
$945,045
|
$970,240
|
(A)
|
Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $57.1 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of June 30, 2019).
|
(B)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.8 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of June 30, 2019).
|
(C)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $5.5 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at June 30, 2019.
|
(D)
|
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.6 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of June 30, 2019) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
|
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
|
(In millions) (Unaudited)
|
2nd Qtr.
|
3rd Qtr.
|
4th Qtr.
|
1st Qtr.
|
2nd Qtr.
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
Private Banks:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$22,870
|
$22,516
|
$21,383
|
$21,831
|
$22,088
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
Liquidity funds
|
3,516
|
3,376
|
3,265
|
3,706
|
3,388
|
Total assets under management
|
$26,390
|
$25,896
|
$24,652
|
$25,541
|
$25,480
|
Client assets under administration
|
22,605
|
23,175
|
21,608
|
22,098
|
23,124
|
Total assets
|
$48,995
|
$49,071
|
$46,260
|
$47,639
|
$48,604
|
Investment Advisors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$62,890
|
$63,399
|
$59,954
|
$58,732
|
$62,419
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
5
|
5
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
Liquidity funds
|
2,429
|
2,958
|
3,452
|
5,298
|
3,465
|
Total assets under management
|
$65,324
|
$66,362
|
$63,410
|
$64,035
|
$65,890
|
Institutional Investors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$85,045
|
$84,885
|
$81,833
|
$81,725
|
$82,597
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
72
|
74
|
75
|
79
|
78
|
Liquidity funds
|
2,621
|
2,469
|
2,449
|
2,375
|
2,342
|
Total assets under management
|
$87,738
|
$87,428
|
$84,357
|
$84,179
|
$85,017
|
Client assets under advisement
|
4,301
|
4,263
|
3,566
|
3,494
|
3,641
|
Total assets
|
$92,039
|
$91,691
|
$87,923
|
$87,673
|
$88,658
|
Investment Managers:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$109
|
$95
|
$96
|
$—
|
$—
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
45,646
|
45,856
|
44,009
|
47,322
|
50,108
|
Liquidity funds
|
649
|
555
|
480
|
559
|
497
|
Total assets under management
|
$46,404
|
$46,506
|
$44,585
|
$47,881
|
$50,605
|
Client assets under administration (A)
|
522,679
|
541,063
|
561,043
|
572,065
|
600,509
|
Total assets
|
$569,083
|
$587,569
|
$605,628
|
$619,946
|
$651,114