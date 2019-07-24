SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.82 in second-quarter 2019 compared to $0.75 in second-quarter 2018.

In addition, on July 23, 2019, SEI's Board of Directors approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $250 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $280 million.

Consolidated Overview























(In thousands, except

earnings per share)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,





For the Six Months

Ended June 30,







2019

2018

%

2019

2018

%

























Revenues

$409,586



$404,830



1%

$810,406



$810,428



—% Net income

126,540



121,677



4%

240,521



261,515



(8)% Diluted earnings per share

$0.82



$0.75



9%

$1.54



$1.61



(4)%

"Our second-quarter results reflect improved capital markets, the implementation of new clients and the delivery of services to existing clients. We are efficiently managing the business while making the necessary investments to expand our opportunities and strengthen the platforms we bring to our target markets," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"We continue to face up to the challenges presented by the ever-changing markets, while innovating to take advantage of today's opportunities and those we anticipate in the future. Our platforms are built to help our clients achieve lasting success. This key focus will foster the company's growth and increased shareholder value over the long term."

Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,





For the Six Months

Ended June 30,







2019

2018

%

2019

2018

% Private Banks:























Revenues

$116,092



$121,126



(4)%

$234,351



$243,290



(4)% Expenses

107,790



114,842



(6)%

218,752



227,044



(4)% Operating Profit

8,302



6,284



32%

15,599



16,246



(4)% Operating Margin

7 %

5 %





7 %

7 %





























Investment Advisors:























Revenues

100,122



99,890



—%

194,883



199,082



(2)% Expenses

50,558



53,052



(5)%

103,060



105,505



(2)% Operating Profit

49,564



46,838



6%

91,823



93,577



(2)% Operating Margin

50 %

47 %





47 %

47 %





























Institutional Investors:























Revenues

81,109



83,434



(3)%

161,222



168,925



(5)% Expenses

39,361



40,871



(4)%

78,115



82,120



(5)% Operating Profit

41,748



42,563



(2)%

83,107



86,805



(4)% Operating Margin

51 %

51 %





52 %

51 %





























Investment Managers:























Revenues

109,202



97,566



12%

213,851



194,421



10% Expenses

68,371



63,321



8%

137,437



126,659



9% Operating Profit

40,831



34,245



19%

76,414



67,762



13% Operating Margin

37 %

35 %





36 %

35 %





























Investments in New Businesses:























Revenues

3,061



2,814



9%

6,099



4,710



29% Expenses

6,797



5,940



14%

12,737



11,038



15% Operating Loss

(3,736)



(3,126)



NM

(6,638)



(6,328)



NM

























Totals:























Revenues

$409,586



$404,830



1%

$810,406



$810,428



—% Expenses

272,877



278,026



(2)%

550,101



552,366



—% Corporate overhead expenses

16,573



16,514



—%

36,608



31,456



16% Income from operations

$120,136



$110,290



9%

$223,697



$226,606



(1)%

Second-Quarter Business Highlights:

Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment.

Our average assets under administration increased $78.3 billion , or 14 percent, to $623.6 billion in the second-quarter 2019, as compared to $545.3 billion during the second-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 14 percent, to in the second-quarter 2019, as compared to during the second-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $1.6 billion , or one percent, to $228.6 billion in the second-quarter 2019, as compared to $227.0 billion during the second-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or one percent, to in the second-quarter 2019, as compared to during the second-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Information processing and software servicing fees in our Private Banks segment decreased by $3.4 million due to decreased non-recurring fees and previously announced client losses.

due to decreased non-recurring fees and previously announced client losses. Our Subadvisory, distribution and other asset management costs increased in second-quarter 2019, primarily from higher assets under management.

Sales events, net of client losses, during second-quarter 2019 totaled approximately $12.7 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $10.8 million when contract values are fully realized.

and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are fully realized. Our earnings from LSV decreased by $3.2 million , or eight percent, to $37.8 million in second-quarter 2019 as compared to $41.1 million in second-quarter 2018. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to a decline in assets under management from market depreciation, as well as reduced performance fees earned by LSV and negative cash flows.

, or eight percent, to in second-quarter 2019 as compared to in second-quarter 2018. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to a decline in assets under management from market depreciation, as well as reduced performance fees earned by LSV and negative cash flows. Our operating expenses during the second-quarter 2019 decreased primarily due to cost containment measures implemented in late 2018 and early 2019. These measures mainly impacted personnel compensation and consulting costs.

Total expenses during the second-quarter 2019 in our Investment Advisors segment included approximately $400 thousand of fixed costs associated with TRUST 3000 ® .

of fixed costs associated with TRUST 3000 . We capitalized $9.0 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform SM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.5 million in second-quarter 2019.

of software development costs in second-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was in second-quarter 2019. Our effective tax rates were 22.1 percent in second-quarter 2019 and 21.1 percent in second-quarter 2018. The increase in our effective tax rate was primarily due to reduced tax benefits from a lower volume of stock option exercise activity during the quarter as compared to the prior year period.

We repurchased 1.8 million shares of our common stock for $97.0 million during the second-quarter 2019.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2019. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 800-475-6701; (International) 320-365-3844, access code 469877.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $970 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $630 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$324,925



$316,508



$638,869



$632,717

Information processing and software servicing fees

84,661



88,322



171,537



177,711



















Total revenues

409,586



404,830



810,406



810,428



















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

46,177



45,209



89,982



90,414

Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,393



7,977



15,521



16,695

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

125,999



127,375



256,334



251,652

Stock-based compensation

5,064



5,323



10,102



10,518

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

45,330



50,441



95,536



99,148

Data processing and computer related

22,184



21,133



43,176



41,724

Facilities, supplies and other costs

17,100



17,783



35,845



35,396

Amortization

12,781



12,161



25,460



24,015

Depreciation

7,422



7,138



14,753



14,260



















Total expenses

289,450



294,540



586,709



583,822



















Income from operations

120,136



110,290



223,697



226,606



















Net gain (loss) on investments

231



(139)



1,510



(549)

Interest and dividend income

4,313



3,162



8,570



5,664

Interest expense

(166)



(132)



(323)



(389)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

37,832



41,073



75,149



81,680



















Income before income taxes

162,346



154,254



308,603



313,012



















Income taxes

35,806



32,577



68,082



51,497



















Net income

$126,540



$121,677



$240,521



$261,515



















Basic earnings per common share

$0.83



$0.77



$1.58



$1.66



















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

151,863



157,542



152,587



157,488



















Diluted earnings per common share

$0.82



$0.75



$1.54



$1.61



















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

155,165



162,225



155,853



162,825



















Dividends declared per common share

$0.33



$0.30



$0.33



$0.30



SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





June 30,

December 31,



2019

2018 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$682,266



$754,525

Restricted cash

3,520



3,514

Receivables from investment products

52,407



49,869

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,101 and $718

335,144



315,336

Securities owned

32,289



30,892

Other current assets

31,915



36,676

Total Current Assets

1,137,541



1,190,812











Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $352,293 and $338,206

150,045



145,863

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

42,940



—

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $418,675 and $395,171

305,184



309,500

Investments Available for Sale

106,671



111,901

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

5,434



4,887

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

50,203



52,342

Goodwill

64,489



64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $6,932 and $5,090

29,828



31,670

Deferred Contract Costs

25,132



24,007

Deferred Income Taxes

1,571



2,042

Other Assets, net

33,761



34,155

Total Assets

$1,952,799



$1,971,668











Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$5,494



$10,920

Accrued liabilities

178,473



279,634

Short-term operating lease liabilities

8,259



—

Deferred revenue

4,705



5,154

Total Current Liabilities

196,931



295,708











Long-term Taxes Payable

803



803

Deferred Income Taxes

55,793



57,795

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

39,427



—

Other Long-term Liabilities

25,344



24,215

Total Liabilities

318,298



378,521











Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 150,955 and 153,634

shares issued and outstanding

1,509



1,536

Capital in excess of par value

1,122,068



1,106,641

Retained earnings

541,664



517,970

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(30,740)



(33,000)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,634,501



1,593,147

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$1,952,799



$1,971,668



ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)







Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,





2018

2018

2018

2019

2019 Private Banks:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$22,448



$22,739



$20,453



$22,369



$22,563

Collective trust fund programs



4



4



4



4



4

Liquidity funds



3,471



3,142



3,633



3,753



3,322

Total assets under management



$25,923



$25,885



$24,090



$26,126



$25,889

Client assets under administration



22,435



23,394



20,226



22,886



23,387

Total assets



$48,358



$49,279



$44,316



$49,012



$49,276

























Investment Advisors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$62,227



$63,958



$55,395



$61,277



$64,591

Collective trust fund programs



5



5



7



5



6

Liquidity funds



3,101



3,182



5,948



4,362



2,618

Total assets under management



$65,333



$67,145



$61,350



$65,644



$67,215

























Institutional Investors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$83,687



$85,248



$78,765



$82,578



$82,335

Collective trust fund programs



73



74



79



79



78

Liquidity funds



2,594



2,544



2,234



2,529



2,173

Total assets under management



$86,354



$87,866



$81,078



$85,186



$84,586

Client assets under advisement



4,544



4,131



3,359



3,694



3,598

Total assets



$90,898



$91,997



$84,437



$88,880



$88,184

























Investment Managers:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$95



$99



$89



$—



$—

Collective trust fund programs



45,213



46,934



42,804



49,232



51,838

Liquidity funds



496



580



336



704



472

Total assets under management



$45,804



$47,613



$43,229



$49,936



$52,310

Client assets under administration (A)



522,700



552,411



552,318



585,997



607,086

Total assets



$568,504



$600,024



$595,547



$635,933



$659,396

























Investments in New Businesses:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$1,120



$1,179



$1,257



$1,466



$1,566

Liquidity funds



106



162



189



218



141

Total assets under management



$1,226



$1,341



$1,446



$1,684



$1,707

Client assets under advisement







807



730



687



729



887

Total assets



$2,033



$2,071



$2,133



$2,413



$2,594

























LSV Asset Management:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)



$106,505



$109,363



$96,114



$103,163



$103,575

























Total:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)



$276,082



$282,586



$252,073



$270,853



$274,630

Collective trust fund programs



45,295



47,017



42,894



49,320



51,926

Liquidity funds



9,768



9,610



12,340



11,566



8,726

Total assets under management



$331,145



$339,213



$307,307



$331,739



$335,282

Client assets under advisement



5,351



4,861



4,046



4,423



4,485

Client assets under administration (D)



545,135



575,805



572,544



608,883



630,473

Total assets



$881,631



$919,879



$883,897



$945,045



$970,240





(A) Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $57.1 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of June 30, 2019). (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.8 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of June 30, 2019). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $5.5 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at June 30, 2019. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.6 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of June 30, 2019) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.