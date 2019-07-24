SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

SEI

Jul 24, 2019, 16:01 ET

OAKS, Pa., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.82 in second-quarter 2019 compared to $0.75 in second-quarter 2018.

In addition, on July 23, 2019, SEI's Board of Directors approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $250 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $280 million.

Consolidated Overview











(In thousands, except
earnings per share)

For the Three Months
Ended June 30,


For the Six Months 
Ended June 30,



2019

2018

%

2019

2018

%













Revenues

$409,586

$404,830

1%

$810,406

$810,428

—%

Net income

126,540

121,677

4%

240,521

261,515

(8)%

Diluted earnings per share

$0.82

$0.75

9%

$1.54

$1.61

(4)%

"Our second-quarter results reflect improved capital markets, the implementation of new clients and the delivery of services to existing clients. We are efficiently managing the business while making the necessary investments to expand our opportunities and strengthen the platforms we bring to our target markets," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"We continue to face up to the challenges presented by the ever-changing markets, while innovating to take advantage of today's opportunities and those we anticipate in the future. Our platforms are built to help our clients achieve lasting success. This key focus will foster the company's growth and increased shareholder value over the long term."

Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months 
Ended June 30,


For the Six Months 
Ended June 30,



2019

2018

%

2019

2018

%

Private Banks:











Revenues

$116,092

$121,126

(4)%

$234,351

$243,290

(4)%

Expenses

107,790

114,842

(6)%

218,752

227,044

(4)%

Operating Profit

8,302

6,284

32%

15,599

16,246

(4)%

Operating Margin

7

%

5

%


7

%

7

%














Investment Advisors:











Revenues

100,122

99,890

—%

194,883

199,082

(2)%

Expenses

50,558

53,052

(5)%

103,060

105,505

(2)%

Operating Profit

49,564

46,838

6%

91,823

93,577

(2)%

Operating Margin

50

%

47

%


47

%

47

%














Institutional Investors:











Revenues

81,109

83,434

(3)%

161,222

168,925

(5)%

Expenses

39,361

40,871

(4)%

78,115

82,120

(5)%

Operating Profit

41,748

42,563

(2)%

83,107

86,805

(4)%

Operating Margin

51

%

51

%


52

%

51

%














Investment Managers:











Revenues

109,202

97,566

12%

213,851

194,421

10%

Expenses

68,371

63,321

8%

137,437

126,659

9%

Operating Profit

40,831

34,245

19%

76,414

67,762

13%

Operating Margin

37

%

35

%


36

%

35

%














Investments in New Businesses:











Revenues

3,061

2,814

9%

6,099

4,710

29%

Expenses

6,797

5,940

14%

12,737

11,038

15%

Operating Loss

(3,736)

(3,126)

NM

(6,638)

(6,328)

NM













Totals:











Revenues

$409,586

$404,830

1%

$810,406

$810,428

—%

Expenses

272,877

278,026

(2)%

550,101

552,366

—%

Corporate overhead expenses

16,573

16,514

—%

36,608

31,456

16%

Income from operations

$120,136

$110,290

9%

$223,697

$226,606

(1)%

Second-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment.
  • Our average assets under administration increased $78.3 billion, or 14 percent, to $623.6 billion in the second-quarter 2019, as compared to $545.3 billion during the second-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $1.6 billion, or one percent, to $228.6 billion in the second-quarter 2019, as compared to $227.0 billion during the second-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Information processing and software servicing fees in our Private Banks segment decreased by $3.4 million due to decreased non-recurring fees and previously announced client losses.
  • Our Subadvisory, distribution and other asset management costs increased in second-quarter 2019, primarily from higher assets under management.
  • Sales events, net of client losses, during second-quarter 2019 totaled approximately $12.7 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $10.8 million when contract values are fully realized.
  • Our earnings from LSV decreased by $3.2 million, or eight percent, to $37.8 million in second-quarter 2019 as compared to $41.1 million in second-quarter 2018. The decrease in earnings was primarily due to a decline in assets under management from market depreciation, as well as reduced performance fees earned by LSV and negative cash flows.
  • Our operating expenses during the second-quarter 2019 decreased primarily due to cost containment measures implemented in late 2018 and early 2019. These measures mainly impacted personnel compensation and consulting costs.
  • Total expenses during the second-quarter 2019 in our Investment Advisors segment included approximately $400 thousand of fixed costs associated with TRUST 3000®.
  • We capitalized $9.0 million of software development costs in second-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.5 million in second-quarter 2019.
  • Our effective tax rates were 22.1 percent in second-quarter 2019 and 21.1 percent in second-quarter 2018. The increase in our effective tax rate was primarily due to reduced tax benefits from a lower volume of stock option exercise activity during the quarter as compared to the prior year period.
  • We repurchased 1.8 million shares of our common stock for $97.0 million during the second-quarter 2019.

Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2019. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 800-475-6701; (International) 320-365-3844, access code 469877.

About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of June 30, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $970 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $630 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by the words ''may,'' ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe,'' and ''continue'' or ''appear." Our forward-looking statements include discussions about future operations, strategies and financial results, including our expectations as to revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter, the degree to which we are able to take advantage of current and anticipated market opportunities, the degree to which the manner in which we will seek to invest will create opportunities for growth and value, and whether our current initiatives will create growth and shareholder value. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our website at https://www.seic.com/investor-relations and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). There may be additional risks that we do not presently know or that we currently believe are immaterial which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months 
Ended June 30,

For the Six Months 
Ended June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018









Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$324,925

$316,508

$638,869

$632,717

Information processing and software servicing fees

84,661

88,322

171,537

177,711









Total revenues

409,586

404,830

810,406

810,428









Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

46,177

45,209

89,982

90,414

Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,393

7,977

15,521

16,695

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

125,999

127,375

256,334

251,652

Stock-based compensation

5,064

5,323

10,102

10,518

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

45,330

50,441

95,536

99,148

Data processing and computer related

22,184

21,133

43,176

41,724

Facilities, supplies and other costs

17,100

17,783

35,845

35,396

Amortization

12,781

12,161

25,460

24,015

Depreciation

7,422

7,138

14,753

14,260









Total expenses

289,450

294,540

586,709

583,822









Income from operations

120,136

110,290

223,697

226,606









Net gain (loss) on investments

231

(139)

1,510

(549)

Interest and dividend income

4,313

3,162

8,570

5,664

Interest expense

(166)

(132)

(323)

(389)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

37,832

41,073

75,149

81,680









Income before income taxes

162,346

154,254

308,603

313,012









Income taxes

35,806

32,577

68,082

51,497









Net income

$126,540

$121,677

$240,521

$261,515









Basic earnings per common share

$0.83

$0.77

$1.58

$1.66









Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

151,863

157,542

152,587

157,488









Diluted earnings per common share

$0.82

$0.75

$1.54

$1.61









Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

155,165

162,225

155,853

162,825









Dividends declared per common share

$0.33

$0.30

$0.33

$0.30

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



June 30,

December 31,


2019

2018

Assets



Current Assets:



  Cash and cash equivalents

$682,266

$754,525

  Restricted cash

3,520

3,514

  Receivables from investment products

52,407

49,869

  Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,101 and $718

335,144

315,336

  Securities owned

32,289

30,892

  Other current assets

31,915

36,676

  Total Current Assets

1,137,541

1,190,812





Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $352,293 and $338,206

150,045

145,863

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

42,940


Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $418,675 and $395,171

305,184

309,500

Investments Available for Sale

106,671

111,901

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

5,434

4,887

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

50,203

52,342

Goodwill

64,489

64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $6,932 and $5,090

29,828

31,670

Deferred Contract Costs

25,132

24,007

Deferred Income Taxes

1,571

2,042

Other Assets, net

33,761

34,155

  Total Assets

$1,952,799

$1,971,668





Liabilities and Equity



Current Liabilities:



  Accounts payable

$5,494

$10,920

  Accrued liabilities

178,473

279,634

  Short-term operating lease liabilities

8,259


  Deferred revenue

4,705

5,154

  Total Current Liabilities

196,931

295,708





Long-term Taxes Payable

 

803

803

Deferred Income Taxes

55,793

57,795

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

39,427


Other Long-term Liabilities

25,344

24,215

  Total Liabilities

318,298

378,521





Shareholders' Equity:



  Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 150,955 and 153,634
  shares issued and outstanding

1,509

1,536

  Capital in excess of par value

1,122,068

1,106,641

  Retained earnings

541,664

517,970

  Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(30,740)

(33,000)

  Total Shareholders' Equity

1,634,501

1,593,147

  Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$1,952,799

$1,971,668

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)




Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,



2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

Private Banks:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,448

$22,739

$20,453

$22,369

$22,563

Collective trust fund programs

4

4

4

4

4

Liquidity funds

3,471

3,142

3,633

3,753

3,322

Total assets under management

$25,923

$25,885

$24,090

$26,126

$25,889

Client assets under administration

22,435

23,394

20,226

22,886

23,387

Total assets

$48,358

$49,279

$44,316

$49,012

$49,276












Investment Advisors:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$62,227

$63,958

$55,395

$61,277

$64,591

Collective trust fund programs

5

5

7

5

6

Liquidity funds

3,101

3,182

5,948

4,362

2,618

Total assets under management

$65,333

$67,145

$61,350

$65,644

$67,215












Institutional Investors:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$83,687

$85,248

$78,765

$82,578

$82,335

Collective trust fund programs

73

74

79

79

78

Liquidity funds

2,594

2,544

2,234

2,529

2,173

Total assets under management

$86,354

$87,866

$81,078

$85,186

$84,586

Client assets under advisement

4,544

4,131

3,359

3,694

3,598

Total assets

$90,898

$91,997

$84,437

$88,880

$88,184












Investment Managers:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$95

$99

$89

$—

$—

Collective trust fund programs

45,213

46,934

42,804

49,232

51,838

Liquidity funds

496

580

336

704

472

Total assets under management

$45,804

$47,613

$43,229

$49,936

$52,310

Client assets under administration (A)

522,700

552,411

552,318

585,997

607,086

Total assets

$568,504

$600,024

$595,547

$635,933

$659,396












Investments in New Businesses:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,120

$1,179

$1,257

$1,466

$1,566

Liquidity funds

106

162

189

218

141

Total assets under management

$1,226

$1,341

$1,446

$1,684

$1,707

Client assets under advisement

807

730

687

729

887

Total assets

$2,033

$2,071

$2,133

$2,413

$2,594












LSV Asset Management:










Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$106,505

$109,363

$96,114

$103,163

$103,575












Total:










Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$276,082

$282,586

$252,073

$270,853

$274,630

Collective trust fund programs

45,295

47,017

42,894

49,320

51,926

Liquidity funds

9,768

9,610

12,340

11,566

8,726

Total assets under management

$331,145

$339,213

$307,307

$331,739

$335,282

Client assets under advisement

5,351

4,861

4,046

4,423

4,485

Client assets under administration (D)

545,135

575,805

572,544

608,883

630,473

Total assets

$881,631

$919,879

$883,897

$945,045

$970,240

(A)

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $57.1 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of June 30, 2019).

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.8 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of June 30, 2019).

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $5.5 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at June 30, 2019.

(D)

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.6 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of June 30, 2019) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)




2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.



2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

Private Banks:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,870

$22,516

$21,383

$21,831

$22,088

Collective trust fund programs

4

4

4

4

4

Liquidity funds

3,516

3,376

3,265

3,706

3,388

Total assets under management

$26,390

$25,896

$24,652

$25,541

$25,480

Client assets under administration

22,605

23,175

21,608

22,098

23,124

Total assets

$48,995

$49,071

$46,260

$47,639

$48,604












Investment Advisors:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$62,890

$63,399

$59,954

$58,732

$62,419

Collective trust fund programs

5

5

4

5

6

Liquidity funds

2,429

2,958

3,452

5,298

3,465

Total assets under management

$65,324

$66,362

$63,410

$64,035

$65,890












Institutional Investors:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$85,045

$84,885

$81,833

$81,725

$82,597

Collective trust fund programs

72

74

75

79

78

Liquidity funds

2,621

2,469

2,449

2,375

2,342

Total assets under management

$87,738

$87,428

$84,357

$84,179

$85,017

Client assets under advisement

4,301

4,263

3,566

3,494

3,641

Total assets

$92,039

$91,691

$87,923

$87,673

$88,658












Investment Managers:










Equity and fixed-income programs

$109

$95

$96

$—

$—

Collective trust fund programs

45,646

45,856

44,009

47,322

50,108

Liquidity funds

649

555

480

559

497

Total assets under management

$46,404

$46,506

$44,585

$47,881

$50,605

Client assets under administration (A)

522,679

541,063

561,043

572,065

600,509

Total assets

$569,083

$587,569

$605,628

$619,946

$651,114