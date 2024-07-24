SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $1.05 in second-quarter 2024 compared to $0.89 in second-quarter 2023.

Consolidated Overview

(In thousands, except
earnings per share)

For the Three Months 
Ended June 30,

For the Six Months 
Ended June 30,







2024

2023

%

2024

2023

%

 

Revenues

 

$518,986

$489,057

 

6 %

 

$1,030,565

 

$958,176

 

8 %

Net income

139,120

118,851

17 %

270,520

225,866

20 %

Diluted earnings per share     

$1.05

$0.89

18 %

$2.04

$1.68

21 %

"Our second-quarter results reflect 6% profit growth quarter over quarter, as our focus on capital allocation, operational leverage, and revenue growth is seeing real traction and delivering results. We also have momentum across our markets, particularly with the increased adoption of our platforms in our technology and operational businesses," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"We are investing in areas we believe represent future growth opportunities, including talent, professional services, innovation, private assets, and emerging technology. Our people and the breadth of our capabilities set us apart in the industry, and we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities to deliver a world-class client experience and maximize return on invested capital for our stakeholders."

Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months
Ended June 30,

For the Six Months
Ended June 30,







 

Private Banks:

2024

2023

%

2024

2023

%

Revenues

$132,401

$132,414

— %

$262,538

$253,316

4 %

Expenses

111,890

114,165

(2) %

224,864

226,627

(1) %

Operating Profit

20,511

18,249

12 %

37,674

26,689

41 %

Operating Margin

15 %

14 %

14 %

11 %







Investment Advisors:







    Revenues

 

120,587

 

109,580

 

10 %

 

243,305

 

216,118

 

13 %

Expenses

68,953

64,178

7 %

135,911

127,724

6 %

Operating Profit

51,634

45,402

14 %

107,394

88,394

21 %

Operating Margin

43 %

41 %

44 %

41 %







Institutional Investors:







    Revenues

 

71,507

 

75,145

 

(5) %

 

143,285

 

149,435

 

(4) %

Expenses

38,426

45,516

(16) %

78,535

86,384

(9) %

Operating Profit

33,081

29,629

12 %

64,750

63,051

3 %

Operating Margin

46 %

39 %

45 %

42 %







 Investment Managers:





   Revenues

 

179,868

 

159,204

 

13 %

 

352,521

 

313,701

 

12 %

Expenses

111,287

103,213

8 %

220,837

204,898

8 %

Operating Profit

68,581

55,991

22 %

131,684

108,803

21 %

Operating Margin

38 %

35 %

37 %

35 %

Investments in New Businesses: 

 

 

14,623

 

 

12,714

 

 

15 %

 

 

28,916

 

 

25,606

 

 

13 %

    Revenues





Expenses

18,580

17,015

9 %

36,963

34,654

7 %

Operating Loss

(3,957)

(4,301)

NM

(8,047)

(9,048)

NM







Totals:





    Revenues

$518,986

$489,057

6 %

$1,030,565

$958,176

8 %

Expenses

349,136

344,087

1 %

697,110

680,287

2 %

Corporate Overhead Expenses

33,336

32,369

3 %

71,090

63,521

12 %

Income from Operations

$136,514

$112,601

21 %

$262,365

$214,368

22 %

Second-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Assets under management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration due to cross sales to existing alternative investment clients of the Investment Managers segment as well as new sales in the segment. Additionally, second-quarter 2024 revenues included fees of $10.1 million from the SEI Integrated Cash Program of the Investment Advisors segment launched in December 2023.
  • Market appreciation and positive cash flows into separately managed account programs and Strategist programs of the Investment Advisors segment also contributed to the increase in revenues. This was partially offset by negative cash flows from SEI fund programs and fee reductions in separately managed account programs. Revenue growth was also partially offset by client losses in the Institutional Investors segment.
  • Average assets under administration increased $141.8 billion, or 16%, to $1.0 trillion during the second-quarter 2024, as compared to $863.6 billion during the second-quarter 2023 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Average assets under management in equity and fixed income programs, excluding LSV, increased $7.1 billion, or 4%, to $176.1 billion during the second-quarter 2024, as compared to $169.0 billion during the second-quarter 2023 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedule for further details).
  • Revenues from Information processing and software servicing fees increased from new client conversions and growth from existing SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP) clients. A one-time early contractual buyout fee of $10.5 million recorded during second-quarter 2023 from an investment processing client of the Private Banks segment acquired by an existing client partially offset the increase in revenues.
  • Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during the second- quarter 2024 were $26.9 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $21.5 million when contract values are completely realized.
  • Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during the second-quarter 2024 were negative $5.6 million.
  • Net sales events for newer initiatives, which includes SEI Family Office Services, SEI Private Wealth Management and SEI Sphere, were $674 thousand during the second-quarter 2024.
  • The increase in operational expenses was due to higher personnel costs from business growth, primarily in the Investment Managers segment, and the impact of inflation on wages and services. Cost containment measures related to consulting and other vendor costs partially offset the increase in operating expenses during the second-quarter 2024.
  • Earnings from LSV increased to $34.2 million in the second-quarter 2024 as compared to $32.7 million in the second-quarter 2023 due to market appreciation. Net negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.
  • Capitalized software development costs were $6.4 million in the second-quarter 2024, of which $3.9 million was for continued enhancements to SWP. Capitalized software development costs also include $2.5 million in the second-quarter 2024 for a new platform for the Investment Managers segment.
  • Effective tax rates were 23.9% in the second-quarter 2024 and 23.4% in the second-quarter 2023.
  • Repurchased shares of SEI common stock were 1.6 million for $111.2 million during the second-quarter 2024 at an average price of $67.44 per share. 
  • Cash flow from operations was $114.7 million, and free cash flow was $100.6 million during the second-quarter 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on July 24, 2024. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 9919219.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of June 30, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.5 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:•    the momentum generated across our markets;

  • the adoption of our platforms in our technology and operational businesses;
  • the areas in which we invest and the degree to which these areas represent growth opportunities;
  • whether we are positioned to capitalize on opportunities to deliver a world-class client experience and maximize return on invested capital for our stakeholders; and
  • when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of any such revenue.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:

  • our strategic priorities and the strength of our execution against these priorities;
  • the elements of our optimization focus;
  • our investment priorities;
  • platform adoption in the RIA space;
  • the expansion opportunities available to us in the markets in which we currently, and seek to, participate;
  • the opportunities and benefits our Artificial Intelligence initiatives may afford us;
  • opportunities for earnings growth;
  • the degree to which we are proactively addressing industry headwinds and capitalizing on tailwinds to position ourselves for long-term success; 
  • whether the shift in market preference in product types, asset allocation, and investment choice presents opportunity;
  • if we are positioned to expand our footprint and capitalize on the trend across technology, operations and asset management towards private assets;
  • the opportunity for our Professional Services offering;
  • the degree to which we are well-positioned to drive growth and continue delivering value for our shareholders;
  • whether we will build upon our success;
  • the strength of our pipelines;
  • our momentum in helping RIAs achieve scale and business growth;
  • our ability to execute against our strategic priorities;
  • our ability to align our cost structure to talent and the benefits of such alignment;
  • the benefits we will derive from the businesses and/or assets we acquire and our ability to successful integrate these assets in order to drive the expected benefits, strategic and otherwise;
  • the headwinds our businesses face and our ability to respond to these headwinds;
  • the amount, if any, of our current backlog of sold but expected to be installed revenue and recurring revenue in the next 18 months that will actually be installed during such period, if ever;
  • the amount, if any, of recurring revenue that will be generated by our net sales;
  • the strength of our second half sales events and the benefits of such events;
  • our momentum in helping RIAs achieve scale, business growth, and value creation for their clients;
  • the degree to which our enterprise approach and availing more capabilities to increase AUA, AUM and Services revenue will create greater shareholder value;
  • the market dynamics affecting our market units; and
  • our tax rate for the remainder of 2024.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

 (Unaudited)


For the Three Months 
Ended June 30,

For the Six Months
Ended June 30,






2024

2023

2024

2023

 

Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

 

$409,398

 

$378,821

 

$813,764

 

$750,650

Information processing and software servicing fees

109,588

110,236

216,801

207,526

 

Total revenues

 

518,986

 

489,057

 

1,030,565

 

958,176

Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

46,542

47,247

93,310

94,626

Software royalties and other information processing costs

8,096

8,396

16,567

15,689

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

185,878

175,706

378,794

349,121

Stock-based compensation

12,469

7,405

23,528

15,479

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

53,991

61,312

105,967

122,416

Data processing and computer related

38,074

34,945

75,234

68,285

Facilities, supplies and other costs

18,570

23,034

37,173

41,826

Amortization

10,485

9,630

20,871

19,054

Depreciation

8,367

8,781

16,756

17,312

 

Total expenses

 

382,472

 

376,456

 

768,200

 

743,808

Income from operations

136,514

112,601

262,365

214,368

Net gain from investments

666

515

2,922

1,259

Interest and dividend income

11,552

9,550

22,371

18,328

Interest expense

(139)

(139)

(278)

(280)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

34,219

32,711

65,862

61,590

 

Income before income taxes

 

182,812

 

155,238

 

353,242

 

295,265

Income taxes

43,692

36,387

82,722

69,399

 

Net income

 

$139,120

 

$118,851

 

$270,520

 

$225,866

 

Basic earnings per common share

 

$1.06

 

$0.89

 

$2.06

 

$1.69

 

Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

 

130,815

 

132,854

 

131,116

 

133,437

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$1.05

 

$0.89

 

$2.04

 

$1.68

 

Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

 

132,073

 

133,936

 

132,409

 

134,623

 

Dividends declared per common share

 

$0.46

 

$0.43

 

$0.46

 

$0.43

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) 

(Unaudited)





June 30, 
2024

December 31,
2023

Assets

  Current Assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$768,291

$834,697

Restricted cash

301

301

Receivables from investment products

47,963

55,886

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,545 and $663

589,708

501,434

Securities owned

30,338

31,334

Other current assets

61,472

54,464

Total Current Assets

1,498,073

1,478,116

 

Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $484,087 and $474,034

 

167,563

 

171,364

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

30,564

22,477

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $626,864 and $612,971

238,559

239,783

Available for Sale and Equity Securities

176,949

155,413

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

7,737

7,316

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

53,223

110,781

Goodwill

137,254

137,333

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $49,289 and $42,520

75,409

82,443

Deferred Contract Costs

39,975

40,221

Deferred Income Taxes

52,847

37,709

Other Assets, net

50,912

37,047

Total Assets 

$2,529,065

$2,520,003




Liabilities and Equity


 Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$9,199

$10,618

Accrued liabilities

208,122

318,945

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

7,613

8,118

Deferred revenue

12,197

15,366

Total Current Liabilities

237,131

353,047




Long-term Income Taxes Payable

803

803

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

25,469

17,235

Other Long-term Liabilities

18,159

17,090

Total Liabilities

281,562

388,175




Shareholders' Equity:


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 129,855 and 131,178
shares issued and outstanding

 

1,299

 

1,312

Capital in excess of par value

1,465,037

1,404,962

Retained earnings

823,549

762,586

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(42,382)

(37,032)

Total Shareholders' Equity

2,247,503

2,131,828

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,529,065

$2,520,003

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)


Jun. 30,

2023

Sept. 30,

2023

Dec. 31,

2023

Mar. 31,

2024

Jun. 30,

2024

Private Banks:

Equity and fixed-income programs

 

$24,091

 

$23,039

 

$24,496

 

$25,282

 

$25,031

Collective trust fund programs

7

6

4

5

5

Liquidity funds

3,433

3,636

3,916

2,733

2,699

Total assets under management

$27,531

$26,681

$28,416

$28,020

$27,735

Client assets under administration

4,154

4,399

7,267

8,024

7,813

Total assets

$31,685

$31,080

$35,683

$36,044

$35,548

Investment Advisors:

Equity and fixed-income programs

 

$69,439

 

$66,911

 

$71,634

 

$74,715

 

$74,556

Liquidity funds

4,968

5,175

4,812

4,722

4,301

Total Platform assets under management

$74,407

$72,086

$76,446

$79,437

$78,857

Platform-only assets

16,103

16,232

18,324

20,516

21,908

Platform-only assets-deposit program

843

897

894

Total Platform assets

$90,510

$88,318

$95,613

$100,850

$101,659

Institutional Investors:

Equity and fixed-income programs

 

$75,854

 

$72,387

 

$77,208

 

$75,969

 

$75,542

Collective trust fund programs

4

4

1

1

1

Liquidity funds

1,353

2,119

1,734

2,179

2,309

Total assets under management

$77,211

$74,510

$78,943

$78,149

$77,852

Client assets under advisement

4,368

4,085

6,120

6,862

7,886

Total assets

$81,579

$78,595

$85,063

$85,011

$85,738

Investment Managers:

Collective trust fund programs (A)

 

$149,779

 

$146,991

 

$156,376

 

$161,660

 

$192,747

Liquidity funds

249

180

114

202

221

Total assets under management

$150,028

$147,171

$156,490

$161,862

$192,968

Client assets under administration

857,801

871,385

920,757

959,904

998,315

Total assets

$1,007,829

$1,018,556

$1,077,247

$1,121,766

$1,191,283

Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs

 

$2,104

 

$2,017

 

$2,174

 

$2,269

 

$2,285

Liquidity funds

217

202

209

223

631

Total assets under management

$2,321

$2,219

$2,383

$2,492

$2,916

Client assets under advisement

1,098

1,070

1,150

1,248

1,886

Client assets under administration

15,769

14,997

14,807

15,411

14,848

Total assets

$19,188

$18,286

$18,340

$19,151

$19,650

LSV Asset Management:

Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

 

$86,469

 

$83,684

 

$89,312

 

$93,616

 

$90,197

Total:

Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

 

$257,957

 

$248,038

 

$264,824

 

$271,851

 

$267,611

Collective trust fund programs

149,790

147,001

156,381

161,666

192,753

Liquidity funds

10,220

11,312

10,785

10,059

10,161

Total assets under management

$417,967

$406,351

$431,990

$443,576

$470,525

Client assets under advisement

5,466

5,155

7,270

8,110

9,772

Client assets under administration (D)

877,724

890,781

942,831

983,339

1,020,976

Platform-only assets

16,103

16,232

19,167

21,413

22,802

Total assets

$1,317,260

$1,318,519

$1,401,258

$1,456,438

$1,524,075

(A)   Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since
        SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.

(B)   Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.8 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on
        performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of June 30, 2024).

(C)   Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.2 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds (as of June 30,
        2024).

(D)   In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $8.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI
        does not earn an administration fee (as of June 30, 2024).

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)


2nd Qtr.

2023

3rd Qtr.

2023

4th Qtr.

2023

1st Qtr.

2024

2nd Qtr.

2024

Private Banks:

Equity and fixed-income programs

 

$23,748

 

$23,920

 

$23,309

 

$24,593

 

$24,859

Collective trust fund programs

7

6

5

4

5

Liquidity funds

3,500

3,585

3,808

3,902

2,734

Total assets under management

$27,255

$27,511

$27,122

$28,499

$27,598

Client assets under administration

4,282

4,221

7,083

7,753

7,884

Total assets

$31,537

$31,732

$34,205

$36,252

$35,482

Investment Advisors:

Equity and fixed-income programs

 

$68,371

 

$69,309

 

$68,369

 

$72,689

 

$73,793

Liquidity funds

4,808

4,990

5,046

4,649

4,348

Total Platform assets under management

$73,179

$74,299

$73,415

$77,338

$78,141

Platform-only assets

15,548

16,544

17,201

19,198

20,897

Platform-only assets-deposit program

281

849

886

Total Platform assets

$88,727

$90,843

$90,897

$97,385

$99,924

Institutional Investors:

Equity and fixed-income programs

 

$74,865

 

$75,023

 

$73,644

 

$76,414

 

$75,203

Collective trust fund programs

4

4

3

1

1

Liquidity funds

1,537

1,611

1,682

1,812

1,893

Total assets under management

$76,406

$76,638

$75,329

$78,227

$77,097

Client assets under advisement

4,583

4,294

4,607

6,498

7,508

Total assets

$80,989

$80,932

$79,936

$84,725

$84,605

Investment Managers:

Collective trust fund programs (A)

 

$147,543

 

$150,379

 

$149,551

 

$156,737

 

$189,884

Liquidity funds

286

237

205

207

227

Total assets under management

$147,829

$150,616

$149,756

$156,944

$190,111

Client assets under administration

843,065

873,821

901,487

938,804

982,806

Total assets

$990,894

$1,024,437

$1,051,243

$1,095,748

$1,172,917

Investments in New Businesses:
Equity and fixed-income programs

 

$2,057

 

$2,096

 

$2,069

 

$2,200

 

$2,234

Liquidity funds

199

211

197

214

471

Total assets under management

$2,256

$2,307

$2,266

$2,414

$2,705

Client assets under advisement

1,075

1,101

1,080

1,194

2,014

Client assets under administration

16,231

15,682

14,781

15,147

14,713

Total assets

$19,562

$19,090

$18,127

$18,755

$19,432

LSV Asset Management:

Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

 

$84,492

 

$86,671

 

$84,492

 

$90,708

 

$90,849

Total:

Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

 

$253,533

 

$257,019

 

$251,883

 

$266,604

 

$266,938

Collective trust fund programs

147,554

150,389

149,559

156,742

189,890

Liquidity funds

10,330

10,634

10,938

10,784

9,673

Total assets under management

$411,417

$418,042

$412,380

$434,130

$466,501

Client assets under advisement

5,658

5,395

5,687

7,692

9,522

Client assets under administration (D)

863,578

893,724

923,351

961,704

1,005,403

Platform-only assets

15,548

16,544

17,482

20,047

21,783

Total assets

$1,296,201

$1,333,705

$1,358,900

$1,423,573

$1,503,209

(A)

Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs during second-quarter 2024 include $1.9 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee.

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.3 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during second-quarter 2024.

(D) 

In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $8.6 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds

