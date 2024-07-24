SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second-quarter 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $1.05 in second-quarter 2024 compared to $0.89 in second-quarter 2023.

Consolidated Overview (In thousands, except

earnings per share) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30,













2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Revenues $518,986 $489,057 6 % $1,030,565 $958,176 8 % Net income 139,120 118,851 17 % 270,520 225,866 20 % Diluted earnings per share $1.05 $0.89 18 % $2.04 $1.68 21 %

"Our second-quarter results reflect 6% profit growth quarter over quarter, as our focus on capital allocation, operational leverage, and revenue growth is seeing real traction and delivering results. We also have momentum across our markets, particularly with the increased adoption of our platforms in our technology and operational businesses," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"We are investing in areas we believe represent future growth opportunities, including talent, professional services, innovation, private assets, and emerging technology. Our people and the breadth of our capabilities set us apart in the industry, and we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities to deliver a world-class client experience and maximize return on invested capital for our stakeholders."

Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30,













Private Banks: 2024 2023 % 2024 2023 % Revenues $132,401 $132,414 — % $262,538 $253,316 4 % Expenses 111,890 114,165 (2) % 224,864 226,627 (1) % Operating Profit 20,511 18,249 12 % 37,674 26,689 41 % Operating Margin 15 % 14 %

14 % 11 %















Investment Advisors:











Revenues 120,587 109,580 10 % 243,305 216,118 13 % Expenses 68,953 64,178 7 % 135,911 127,724 6 % Operating Profit 51,634 45,402 14 % 107,394 88,394 21 % Operating Margin 43 % 41 %

44 % 41 %















Institutional Investors:











Revenues 71,507 75,145 (5) % 143,285 149,435 (4) % Expenses 38,426 45,516 (16) % 78,535 86,384 (9) % Operating Profit 33,081 29,629 12 % 64,750 63,051 3 % Operating Margin 46 % 39 %

45 % 42 %















Investment Managers:











Revenues 179,868 159,204 13 % 352,521 313,701 12 % Expenses 111,287 103,213 8 % 220,837 204,898 8 % Operating Profit 68,581 55,991 22 % 131,684 108,803 21 % Operating Margin 38 % 35 %

37 % 35 %

Investments in New Businesses: 14,623 12,714 15 % 28,916 25,606 13 % Revenues











Expenses 18,580 17,015 9 % 36,963 34,654 7 % Operating Loss (3,957) (4,301) NM (8,047) (9,048) NM













Totals:











Revenues $518,986 $489,057 6 % $1,030,565 $958,176 8 % Expenses 349,136 344,087 1 % 697,110 680,287 2 % Corporate Overhead Expenses 33,336 32,369 3 % 71,090 63,521 12 % Income from Operations $136,514 $112,601 21 % $262,365 $214,368 22 %

Second-Quarter Business Highlights:

Revenues from Assets under management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration due to cross sales to existing alternative investment clients of the Investment Managers segment as well as new sales in the segment. Additionally, second-quarter 2024 revenues included fees of $10.1 million from the SEI Integrated Cash Program of the Investment Advisors segment launched in December 2023 .

from the SEI Integrated Cash Program of the Investment Advisors segment launched in . Market appreciation and positive cash flows into separately managed account programs and Strategist programs of the Investment Advisors segment also contributed to the increase in revenues. This was partially offset by negative cash flows from SEI fund programs and fee reductions in separately managed account programs. Revenue growth was also partially offset by client losses in the Institutional Investors segment.

Average assets under administration increased $141.8 billion , or 16%, to $1.0 trillion during the second-quarter 2024, as compared to $863.6 billion during the second-quarter 2023 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 16%, to during the second-quarter 2024, as compared to during the second-quarter 2023 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Average assets under management in equity and fixed income programs, excluding LSV, increased $7.1 billion , or 4%, to $176.1 billion during the second-quarter 2024, as compared to $169.0 billion during the second-quarter 2023 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedule for further details).

, or 4%, to during the second-quarter 2024, as compared to during the second-quarter 2023 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedule for further details). Revenues from Information processing and software servicing fees increased from new client conversions and growth from existing SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP) clients. A one-time early contractual buyout fee of $10.5 million recorded during second-quarter 2023 from an investment processing client of the Private Banks segment acquired by an existing client partially offset the increase in revenues.

recorded during second-quarter 2023 from an investment processing client of the Private Banks segment acquired by an existing client partially offset the increase in revenues. Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during the second- quarter 2024 were $26.9 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $21.5 million when contract values are completely realized.

and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are completely realized. Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during the second-quarter 2024 were negative $5.6 million .

. Net sales events for newer initiatives, which includes SEI Family Office Services, SEI Private Wealth Management and SEI Sphere, were $674 thousand during the second-quarter 2024.

during the second-quarter 2024. The increase in operational expenses was due to higher personnel costs from business growth, primarily in the Investment Managers segment, and the impact of inflation on wages and services. Cost containment measures related to consulting and other vendor costs partially offset the increase in operating expenses during the second-quarter 2024.

Earnings from LSV increased to $34.2 million in the second-quarter 2024 as compared to $32.7 million in the second-quarter 2023 due to market appreciation. Net negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.

in the second-quarter 2024 as compared to in the second-quarter 2023 due to market appreciation. Net negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV. Capitalized software development costs were $6.4 million in the second-quarter 2024, of which $3.9 million was for continued enhancements to SWP. Capitalized software development costs also include $2.5 million in the second-quarter 2024 for a new platform for the Investment Managers segment.

in the second-quarter 2024, of which was for continued enhancements to SWP. Capitalized software development costs also include in the second-quarter 2024 for a new platform for the Investment Managers segment. Effective tax rates were 23.9% in the second-quarter 2024 and 23.4% in the second-quarter 2023.

Repurchased shares of SEI common stock were 1.6 million for $111.2 million during the second-quarter 2024 at an average price of $67.44 per share.

during the second-quarter 2024 at an average price of per share. Cash flow from operations was $114.7 million , and free cash flow was $100.6 million during the second-quarter 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on July 24, 2024. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 9919219.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of June 30, 2024, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.5 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:• the momentum generated across our markets;

the adoption of our platforms in our technology and operational businesses;

the areas in which we invest and the degree to which these areas represent growth opportunities;

whether we are positioned to capitalize on opportunities to deliver a world-class client experience and maximize return on invested capital for our stakeholders; and

when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of any such revenue.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:

our strategic priorities and the strength of our execution against these priorities;

the elements of our optimization focus;

our investment priorities;

platform adoption in the RIA space;

the expansion opportunities available to us in the markets in which we currently, and seek to, participate;

the opportunities and benefits our Artificial Intelligence initiatives may afford us;

opportunities for earnings growth;

the degree to which we are proactively addressing industry headwinds and capitalizing on tailwinds to position ourselves for long-term success;

whether the shift in market preference in product types, asset allocation, and investment choice presents opportunity;

if we are positioned to expand our footprint and capitalize on the trend across technology, operations and asset management towards private assets;

the opportunity for our Professional Services offering;

the degree to which we are well-positioned to drive growth and continue delivering value for our shareholders;

whether we will build upon our success;

the strength of our pipelines;

our momentum in helping RIAs achieve scale and business growth;

our ability to execute against our strategic priorities;

our ability to align our cost structure to talent and the benefits of such alignment;

the benefits we will derive from the businesses and/or assets we acquire and our ability to successful integrate these assets in order to drive the expected benefits, strategic and otherwise;

the headwinds our businesses face and our ability to respond to these headwinds;

the amount, if any, of our current backlog of sold but expected to be installed revenue and recurring revenue in the next 18 months that will actually be installed during such period, if ever;

the amount, if any, of recurring revenue that will be generated by our net sales;

the strength of our second half sales events and the benefits of such events;

our momentum in helping RIAs achieve scale, business growth, and value creation for their clients;

the degree to which our enterprise approach and availing more capabilities to increase AUA, AUM and Services revenue will create greater shareholder value;

the market dynamics affecting our market units; and

our tax rate for the remainder of 2024.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30,











2024 2023 2024 2023 Asset management, admin. and distribution fees $409,398 $378,821 $813,764 $750,650 Information processing and software servicing fees 109,588 110,236 216,801 207,526 Total revenues 518,986 489,057 1,030,565 958,176 Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs 46,542 47,247 93,310 94,626 Software royalties and other information processing costs 8,096 8,396 16,567 15,689 Compensation, benefits and other personnel 185,878 175,706 378,794 349,121 Stock-based compensation 12,469 7,405 23,528 15,479 Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees 53,991 61,312 105,967 122,416 Data processing and computer related 38,074 34,945 75,234 68,285 Facilities, supplies and other costs 18,570 23,034 37,173 41,826 Amortization 10,485 9,630 20,871 19,054 Depreciation 8,367 8,781 16,756 17,312 Total expenses 382,472 376,456 768,200 743,808 Income from operations 136,514 112,601 262,365 214,368 Net gain from investments 666 515 2,922 1,259 Interest and dividend income 11,552 9,550 22,371 18,328 Interest expense (139) (139) (278) (280) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 34,219 32,711 65,862 61,590 Income before income taxes 182,812 155,238 353,242 295,265 Income taxes 43,692 36,387 82,722 69,399 Net income $139,120 $118,851 $270,520 $225,866 Basic earnings per common share $1.06 $0.89 $2.06 $1.69 Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share 130,815 132,854 131,116 133,437 Diluted earnings per common share $1.05 $0.89 $2.04 $1.68 Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share 132,073 133,936 132,409 134,623 Dividends declared per common share $0.46 $0.43 $0.46 $0.43

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)









June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets Current Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $768,291

$834,697 Restricted cash 301

301 Receivables from investment products 47,963

55,886 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,545 and $663 589,708

501,434 Securities owned 30,338

31,334 Other current assets 61,472

54,464 Total Current Assets 1,498,073

1,478,116 Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $484,087 and $474,034 167,563

171,364 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 30,564

22,477 Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $626,864 and $612,971 238,559

239,783 Available for Sale and Equity Securities 176,949

155,413 Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value 7,737

7,316 Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate 53,223

110,781 Goodwill 137,254

137,333 Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $49,289 and $42,520 75,409

82,443 Deferred Contract Costs 39,975

40,221 Deferred Income Taxes 52,847

37,709 Other Assets, net 50,912

37,047 Total Assets $2,529,065

$2,520,003







Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable $9,199

$10,618 Accrued liabilities 208,122

318,945 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 7,613

8,118 Deferred revenue 12,197

15,366 Total Current Liabilities 237,131

353,047







Long-term Income Taxes Payable 803

803 Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities 25,469

17,235 Other Long-term Liabilities 18,159

17,090 Total Liabilities 281,562

388,175







Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 129,855 and 131,178

shares issued and outstanding 1,299

1,312 Capital in excess of par value 1,465,037

1,404,962 Retained earnings 823,549

762,586 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (42,382)

(37,032) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,247,503

2,131,828 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $2,529,065

$2,520,003

ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)



Jun. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2023 Mar. 31, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Private Banks: Equity and fixed-income programs $24,091 $23,039 $24,496 $25,282 $25,031 Collective trust fund programs 7 6 4 5 5 Liquidity funds 3,433 3,636 3,916 2,733 2,699 Total assets under management $27,531 $26,681 $28,416 $28,020 $27,735 Client assets under administration 4,154 4,399 7,267 8,024 7,813 Total assets $31,685 $31,080 $35,683 $36,044 $35,548 Investment Advisors: Equity and fixed-income programs $69,439 $66,911 $71,634 $74,715 $74,556 Liquidity funds 4,968 5,175 4,812 4,722 4,301 Total Platform assets under management $74,407 $72,086 $76,446 $79,437 $78,857 Platform-only assets 16,103 16,232 18,324 20,516 21,908 Platform-only assets-deposit program — — 843 897 894 Total Platform assets $90,510 $88,318 $95,613 $100,850 $101,659 Institutional Investors: Equity and fixed-income programs $75,854 $72,387 $77,208 $75,969 $75,542 Collective trust fund programs 4 4 1 1 1 Liquidity funds 1,353 2,119 1,734 2,179 2,309 Total assets under management $77,211 $74,510 $78,943 $78,149 $77,852 Client assets under advisement 4,368 4,085 6,120 6,862 7,886 Total assets $81,579 $78,595 $85,063 $85,011 $85,738 Investment Managers: Collective trust fund programs (A) $149,779 $146,991 $156,376 $161,660 $192,747 Liquidity funds 249 180 114 202 221 Total assets under management $150,028 $147,171 $156,490 $161,862 $192,968 Client assets under administration 857,801 871,385 920,757 959,904 998,315 Total assets $1,007,829 $1,018,556 $1,077,247 $1,121,766 $1,191,283 Investments in New Businesses:

Equity and fixed-income programs $2,104 $2,017 $2,174 $2,269 $2,285 Liquidity funds 217 202 209 223 631 Total assets under management $2,321 $2,219 $2,383 $2,492 $2,916 Client assets under advisement 1,098 1,070 1,150 1,248 1,886 Client assets under administration 15,769 14,997 14,807 15,411 14,848 Total assets $19,188 $18,286 $18,340 $19,151 $19,650 LSV Asset Management: Equity and fixed-income programs (B) $86,469 $83,684 $89,312 $93,616 $90,197 Total: Equity and fixed-income programs (C) $257,957 $248,038 $264,824 $271,851 $267,611 Collective trust fund programs 149,790 147,001 156,381 161,666 192,753 Liquidity funds 10,220 11,312 10,785 10,059 10,161 Total assets under management $417,967 $406,351 $431,990 $443,576 $470,525 Client assets under advisement 5,466 5,155 7,270 8,110 9,772 Client assets under administration (D) 877,724 890,781 942,831 983,339 1,020,976 Platform-only assets 16,103 16,232 19,167 21,413 22,802 Total assets $1,317,260 $1,318,519 $1,401,258 $1,456,438 $1,524,075



(A) Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since

SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.8 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on

performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of June 30, 2024). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.2 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds (as of June 30,

2024). (D) In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $8.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI

does not earn an administration fee (as of June 30, 2024).

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)



2nd Qtr. 2023 3rd Qtr. 2023 4th Qtr. 2023 1st Qtr. 2024 2nd Qtr. 2024 Private Banks: Equity and fixed-income programs $23,748 $23,920 $23,309 $24,593 $24,859 Collective trust fund programs 7 6 5 4 5 Liquidity funds 3,500 3,585 3,808 3,902 2,734 Total assets under management $27,255 $27,511 $27,122 $28,499 $27,598 Client assets under administration 4,282 4,221 7,083 7,753 7,884 Total assets $31,537 $31,732 $34,205 $36,252 $35,482 Investment Advisors: Equity and fixed-income programs $68,371 $69,309 $68,369 $72,689 $73,793 Liquidity funds 4,808 4,990 5,046 4,649 4,348 Total Platform assets under management $73,179 $74,299 $73,415 $77,338 $78,141 Platform-only assets 15,548 16,544 17,201 19,198 20,897 Platform-only assets-deposit program — — 281 849 886 Total Platform assets $88,727 $90,843 $90,897 $97,385 $99,924 Institutional Investors: Equity and fixed-income programs $74,865 $75,023 $73,644 $76,414 $75,203 Collective trust fund programs 4 4 3 1 1 Liquidity funds 1,537 1,611 1,682 1,812 1,893 Total assets under management $76,406 $76,638 $75,329 $78,227 $77,097 Client assets under advisement 4,583 4,294 4,607 6,498 7,508 Total assets $80,989 $80,932 $79,936 $84,725 $84,605 Investment Managers: Collective trust fund programs (A) $147,543 $150,379 $149,551 $156,737 $189,884 Liquidity funds 286 237 205 207 227 Total assets under management $147,829 $150,616 $149,756 $156,944 $190,111 Client assets under administration 843,065 873,821 901,487 938,804 982,806 Total assets $990,894 $1,024,437 $1,051,243 $1,095,748 $1,172,917 Investments in New Businesses:

Equity and fixed-income programs $2,057 $2,096 $2,069 $2,200 $2,234 Liquidity funds 199 211 197 214 471 Total assets under management $2,256 $2,307 $2,266 $2,414 $2,705 Client assets under advisement 1,075 1,101 1,080 1,194 2,014 Client assets under administration 16,231 15,682 14,781 15,147 14,713 Total assets $19,562 $19,090 $18,127 $18,755 $19,432 LSV Asset Management: Equity and fixed-income programs (B) $84,492 $86,671 $84,492 $90,708 $90,849 Total: Equity and fixed-income programs (C) $253,533 $257,019 $251,883 $266,604 $266,938 Collective trust fund programs 147,554 150,389 149,559 156,742 189,890 Liquidity funds 10,330 10,634 10,938 10,784 9,673 Total assets under management $411,417 $418,042 $412,380 $434,130 $466,501 Client assets under advisement 5,658 5,395 5,687 7,692 9,522 Client assets under administration (D) 863,578 893,724 923,351 961,704 1,005,403 Platform-only assets 15,548 16,544 17,482 20,047 21,783 Total assets $1,296,201 $1,333,705 $1,358,900 $1,423,573 $1,503,209



(A) Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs during second-quarter 2024 include $1.9 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.3 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during second-quarter 2024. (D) In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $8.6 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds

