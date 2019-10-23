SEI Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the third-quarter 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.86 in third-quarter 2019 compared to $0.80 in third-quarter 2018.

Consolidated Overview



















(In thousands, except

earnings per share)

For the Three Months

Ended Sept. 30,





For the Nine Months

Ended Sept. 30,







2019 2018

%

2019 2018

%





















Revenues

$416,254

$408,682



2%

$1,226,660

$1,219,110



1% Net income

132,168

128,319



3%

372,689

389,834



(4)% Diluted earnings per share

$0.86

$0.80



8%

$2.40

$2.41



—%

"Our third-quarter financial and new business sales results reflect continued success in our Investment Management Services business and growing momentum in our Private Banks segment," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"We continue to invest in technology and business platforms that position us to take advantage of large opportunities and provide innovative client solutions. We are pleased with our progress and will continue to execute our strategy to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, clients and employees."

Summary of Third-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended Sept. 30,





For the Nine Months

Ended Sept. 30,







2019

2018

%

2019

2018

% Private Banks:























Revenues

$117,250



$118,449



(1)%

$351,601



$361,739



(3)% Expenses

110,788



116,471



(5)%

329,540



343,515



(4)% Operating Profit

6,462



1,978



227%

22,061



18,224



21% Operating Margin

6 %

2 %





6 %

5 %





























Investment Advisors:























Revenues

103,033



102,550



—%

297,916



301,632



(1)% Expenses

51,509



53,287



(3)%

154,569



158,792



(3)% Operating Profit

51,524



49,263



5%

143,347



142,840



—% Operating Margin

50 %

48 %





48 %

47 %





























Institutional Investors:























Revenues

80,337



83,466



(4)%

241,559



252,391



(4)% Expenses

37,268



40,497



(8)%

115,383



122,617



(6)% Operating Profit

43,069



42,969



—%

126,176



129,774



(3)% Operating Margin

54 %

51 %





52 %

51 %





























Investment Managers:























Revenues

112,186



101,275



11%

326,037



295,696



10% Expenses

71,889



65,296



10%

209,326



191,955



9% Operating Profit

40,297



35,979



12%

116,711



103,741



13% Operating Margin

36 %

36 %





36 %

35 %





























Investments in New Businesses:























Revenues

3,448



2,942



17%

9,547



7,652



25% Expenses

7,926



5,769



37%

20,663



16,807



23% Operating Loss

(4,478)



(2,827)



NM

(11,116)



(9,155)



NM

























Totals:























Revenues

$416,254



$408,682



2%

$1,226,660



$1,219,110



1% Expenses

279,380



281,320



(1)%

829,481



833,686



(1)% Corporate Overhead Expenses

16,237



14,942



9%

52,845



46,398



14% Income from Operations

$120,637



$112,420



7%

$344,334



$339,026



2%



Third-Quarter Business Highlights:

Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment.

Our average assets under administration increased $94.8 billion , or 16%, to $654.0 billion in the third-quarter 2019, as compared to $564.2 billion during the third-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 16%, to in the third-quarter 2019, as compared to during the third-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $5.5 billion , or 2%, to $233.0 billion in the third-quarter 2019, as compared to $227.5 billion during the third-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 2%, to in the third-quarter 2019, as compared to during the third-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Sales events, net of client losses, during third-quarter 2019 totaled approximately $42.7 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $33.2 million when contract values are fully realized.

and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are fully realized. Our earnings from LSV decreased by $4.1 million , or 10%, to $37.6 million in third-quarter 2019 as compared to $41.7 million in third-quarter 2018. The decrease in earnings was due to negative cash flows, client losses, reduced performance fees earned by LSV and a decline in assets under management from market depreciation.

, or 10%, to in third-quarter 2019 as compared to in third-quarter 2018. The decrease in earnings was due to negative cash flows, client losses, reduced performance fees earned by LSV and a decline in assets under management from market depreciation. We capitalized $7.3 million of software development costs in third-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform SM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.7 million in third-quarter 2019.

of software development costs in third-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth Platform (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was in third-quarter 2019. Our effective tax rates were 18.9% in third-quarter 2019 and 18.6% in third-quarter 2018.

We repurchased 1.4 million shares of our common stock for $81.4 million during the third-quarter 2019.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Oct. 23, 2019. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 5136905.

This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may'', ''will'', ''expect'', ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,

the growth and momentum of our businesses,

the degree to, and the manner in, which invest in our technologies and platforms,

the degree to which our investments will position us to take advantage of market opportunities, and

whether our current initiatives will create value for our employees, clients and shareholders.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10 -K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

# # #

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended Sept. 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended Sept. 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$330,943



$322,778



$969,812



$955,495

Information processing and software servicing fees

85,311



85,904



256,848



263,615



















Total revenues

416,254



408,682



1,226,660



1,219,110



















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

44,978



45,276



134,960



135,690

Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,198



7,767



22,719



24,462

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

130,579



127,480



386,913



379,132

Stock-based compensation

5,453



5,878



15,555



16,396

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

48,789



51,758



144,325



150,906

Data processing and computer related

22,338



21,754



65,514



63,478

Facilities, supplies and other costs

15,926



16,689



51,771



52,085

Amortization

12,947



12,405



38,407



36,420

Depreciation

7,409



7,255



22,162



21,515



















Total expenses

295,617



296,262



882,326



880,084



















Income from operations

120,637



112,420



344,334



339,026



















Net gain (loss) on investments

611



89



2,121



(460)

Interest and dividend income

4,167



3,482



12,737



9,146

Interest expense

(154)



(122)



(477)



(511)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

37,609



41,726



112,758



123,406



















Income before income taxes

162,870



157,595



471,473



470,607



















Income taxes

30,702



29,276



98,784



80,773



















Net income

$132,168



$128,319



$372,689



$389,834



















Basic earnings per common share

$0.88



$0.82



$2.45



$2.48



















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

150,855



156,283



152,009



157,086



















Diluted earnings per common share

$0.86



$0.80



$2.40



$2.41



















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

154,227



160,511



155,311



162,053



















Dividends declared per common share

$—



$—



$0.33



$0.30



SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,



2019

2018 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$767,809



$754,525

Restricted cash

3,100



3,514

Receivables from investment products

52,140



49,869

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,311 and $718

349,332



315,336

Securities owned

32,862



30,892

Other current assets

34,894



36,676

Total Current Assets

1,240,137



1,190,812











Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $346,377 and $338,206

154,584



145,863

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

41,054



—

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $430,644 and $395,171

300,848



309,500

Investments Available for Sale

101,580



111,901

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

5,533



4,887

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

41,437



52,342

Goodwill

64,489



64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $7,853 and $5,090

28,907



31,670

Deferred Contract Costs

28,506



24,007

Deferred Income Taxes

1,421



2,042

Other Assets, net

32,109



34,155

Total Assets

$2,040,605



$1,971,668











Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$8,712



$10,920

Accrued liabilities

193,919



279,634

Short-term operating lease liabilities

7,888



—

Deferred revenue

5,529



5,154

Total Current Liabilities

216,048



295,708











Long-term Taxes Payable

803



803

Deferred Income Taxes

56,339



57,795

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

37,816



—

Other Long-term Liabilities

26,292



24,215

Total Liabilities

337,298



378,521











Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 150,222 and 153,634

shares issued and outstanding

1,502



1,536

Capital in excess of par value

1,137,636



1,106,641

Retained earnings

599,949



517,970

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(35,780)



(33,000)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,703,307



1,593,147

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,040,605



$1,971,668



ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)





Sept. 30,

Dec 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,



2018

2018

2019

2019

2019 Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,739



$20,453



$22,369



$22,563



$22,580

Collective trust fund programs

4



4



4



4



4

Liquidity funds

3,142



3,633



3,753



3,322



3,695

Total assets under management

$25,885



$24,090



$26,126



$25,889



$26,279

Client assets under administration

23,394



20,226



22,886



23,387



23,985

Total assets

$49,279



$44,316



$49,012



$49,276



$50,264























Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$63,958



$55,395



$61,277



$64,591



$65,059

Collective trust fund programs

5



7



5



6



4

Liquidity funds

3,182



5,948



4,362



2,618



2,673

Total assets under management

$67,145



$61,350



$65,644



$67,215



$67,736























Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$85,248



$78,765



$82,578



$82,335



$82,659

Collective trust fund programs

74



79



79



78



81

Liquidity funds

2,544



2,234



2,529



2,173



2,290

Total assets under management

$87,866



$81,078



$85,186



$84,586



$85,030

Client assets under advisement

4,131



3,359



3,694



3,598



4,467

Total assets

$91,997



$84,437



$88,880



$88,184



$89,497























Investment Managers:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$99



$89



$—



$—



$—

Collective trust fund programs

46,934



42,804



49,232



51,838



53,169

Liquidity funds

580



336



704



472



477

Total assets under management

$47,613



$43,229



$49,936



$52,310



$53,646

Client assets under administration (A)

552,411



552,318



585,997



607,086



637,986

Total assets

$600,024



$595,547



$635,933



$659,396



$691,632























Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,179



$1,257



$1,466



$1,566



$1,621

Liquidity funds

162



189



218



141



132

Total assets under management

$1,341



$1,446



$1,684



$1,707



$1,753

Client assets under advisement





730



687



729



887



825

Total assets

$2,071



$2,133



$2,413



$2,594



$2,578























LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$109,363



$96,114



$103,163



$103,575



$100,295























Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$282,586



$252,073



$270,853



$274,630



$272,214

Collective trust fund programs

47,017



42,894



49,320



51,926



53,258

Liquidity funds

9,610



12,340



11,566



8,726



9,267

Total assets under management

$339,213



$307,307



$331,739



$335,282



$334,739

Client assets under advisement





4,861



4,046



4,423



4,485



5,292

Client assets under administration (D)

575,805



572,544



608,883



630,473



661,971

Total assets

$919,879



$883,897



$945,045



$970,240



$1,002,002



(A) Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $52.6 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of Sept. 30, 2019). (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of Sept. 30, 2019). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $5.7 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at Sept. 30, 2019. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.4 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of Sept. 30, 2019) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.