SEI Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Company Hits $1 Trillion in Combined Assets under Management, Administration and Advisement

SEI Investments Company

Oct 23, 2019, 16:01 ET

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the third-quarter 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.86 in third-quarter 2019 compared to $0.80 in third-quarter 2018.

Consolidated Overview









(In thousands, except
earnings per share)

For the Three Months
Ended Sept. 30,


For the Nine Months
Ended Sept. 30,



2019

2018

%

2019

2018

%











Revenues

$416,254

$408,682

2%

$1,226,660

$1,219,110

1%

Net income

132,168

128,319

3%

372,689

389,834

(4)%

Diluted earnings per share

$0.86

$0.80

8%

$2.40

$2.41

—%

"Our third-quarter financial and new business sales results reflect continued success in our Investment Management Services business and growing momentum in our Private Banks segment," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"We continue to invest in technology and business platforms that position us to take advantage of large opportunities and provide innovative client solutions. We are pleased with our progress and will continue to execute our strategy to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, clients and employees."

Summary of Third-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months
Ended Sept. 30,


For the Nine Months 
Ended Sept. 30,



2019

2018

%

2019

2018

%

Private Banks:











Revenues

$117,250

$118,449

(1)%

$351,601

$361,739

(3)%

Expenses

110,788

116,471

(5)%

329,540

343,515

(4)%

Operating Profit

6,462

1,978

227%

22,061

18,224

21%

Operating Margin

6

%

2

%


6

%

5

%














Investment Advisors:











Revenues

103,033

102,550

—%

297,916

301,632

(1)%

Expenses

51,509

53,287

(3)%

154,569

158,792

(3)%

Operating Profit

51,524

49,263

5%

143,347

142,840

—%

Operating Margin

50

%

48

%


48

%

47

%














Institutional Investors:











Revenues

80,337

83,466

(4)%

241,559

252,391

(4)%

Expenses

37,268

40,497

(8)%

115,383

122,617

(6)%

Operating Profit

43,069

42,969

—%

126,176

129,774

(3)%

Operating Margin

54

%

51

%


52

%

51

%














Investment Managers:











Revenues

112,186

101,275

11%

326,037

295,696

10%

Expenses

71,889

65,296

10%

209,326

191,955

9%

Operating Profit

40,297

35,979

12%

116,711

103,741

13%

Operating Margin

36

%

36

%


36

%

35

%














Investments in New Businesses:











Revenues

3,448

2,942

17%

9,547

7,652

25%

Expenses

7,926

5,769

37%

20,663

16,807

23%

Operating Loss

(4,478)

(2,827)

NM

(11,116)

(9,155)

NM













Totals:











Revenues

$416,254

$408,682

2%

$1,226,660

$1,219,110

1%

Expenses

279,380

281,320

(1)%

829,481

833,686

(1)%

Corporate Overhead Expenses

16,237

14,942

9%

52,845

46,398

14%

Income from Operations

$120,637

$112,420

7%

$344,334

$339,026

2%


Third-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment.
  • Our average assets under administration increased $94.8 billion, or 16%, to $654.0 billion in the third-quarter 2019, as compared to $564.2 billion during the third-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $5.5 billion, or 2%, to $233.0 billion in the third-quarter 2019, as compared to $227.5 billion during the third-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Sales events, net of client losses, during third-quarter 2019 totaled approximately $42.7 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $33.2 million when contract values are fully realized.
  • Our earnings from LSV decreased by $4.1 million, or 10%, to $37.6 million in third-quarter 2019 as compared to $41.7 million in third-quarter 2018. The decrease in earnings was due to negative cash flows, client losses, reduced performance fees earned by LSV and a decline in assets under management from market depreciation.
  • We capitalized $7.3 million of software development costs in third-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.7 million in third-quarter 2019.
  • Our effective tax rates were 18.9% in third-quarter 2019 and 18.6% in third-quarter 2018.
  • We repurchased 1.4 million shares of our common stock for $81.4 million during the third-quarter 2019.

Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Oct. 23, 2019. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 5136905.

About SEI
After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $1 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $662 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may'', ''will'', ''expect'', ''believe'' and ''continue'' or ''appear.'' Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter,
  • the growth and momentum of our businesses,
  • the degree to, and the manner in, which invest in our technologies and platforms,
  • the degree to which our investments will position us to take advantage of market opportunities, and
  • whether our current initiatives will create value for our employees, clients and shareholders.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10 -K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

# # #

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)



For the Three Months 
Ended Sept. 30,

For the Nine Months 
Ended Sept. 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018









Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$330,943

$322,778

$969,812

$955,495

Information processing and software servicing fees

85,311

85,904

256,848

263,615









Total revenues

416,254

408,682

1,226,660

1,219,110









Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

44,978

45,276

134,960

135,690

Software royalties and other information processing costs

7,198

7,767

22,719

24,462

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

130,579

127,480

386,913

379,132

Stock-based compensation

5,453

5,878

15,555

16,396

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

48,789

51,758

144,325

150,906

Data processing and computer related

22,338

21,754

65,514

63,478

Facilities, supplies and other costs

15,926

16,689

51,771

52,085

Amortization

12,947

12,405

38,407

36,420

Depreciation

7,409

7,255

22,162

21,515









Total expenses

295,617

296,262

882,326

880,084









Income from operations

120,637

112,420

344,334

339,026









Net gain (loss) on investments

611

89

2,121

(460)

Interest and dividend income

4,167

3,482

12,737

9,146

Interest expense

(154)

(122)

(477)

(511)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

37,609

41,726

112,758

123,406









Income before income taxes

162,870

157,595

471,473

470,607









Income taxes

30,702

29,276

98,784

80,773









Net income

$132,168

$128,319

$372,689

$389,834









Basic earnings per common share

$0.88

$0.82

$2.45

$2.48









Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

150,855

156,283

152,009

157,086









Diluted earnings per common share

$0.86

$0.80

$2.40

$2.41









Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

154,227

160,511

155,311

162,053









Dividends declared per common share

$—

$—

$0.33

$0.30

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)



Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,


2019

2018

Assets



Current Assets:



  Cash and cash equivalents

$767,809

$754,525

  Restricted cash

3,100

3,514

  Receivables from investment products

52,140

49,869

  Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,311 and $718

349,332

315,336

  Securities owned

32,862

30,892

  Other current assets

34,894

36,676

  Total Current Assets

1,240,137

1,190,812





Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $346,377 and $338,206

154,584

145,863

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

41,054


Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $430,644 and $395,171

300,848

309,500

Investments Available for Sale

101,580

111,901

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

5,533

4,887

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

41,437

52,342

Goodwill

64,489

64,489

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $7,853 and $5,090

28,907

31,670

Deferred Contract Costs

28,506

24,007

Deferred Income Taxes

1,421

2,042

Other Assets, net

32,109

34,155

  Total Assets

$2,040,605

$1,971,668





Liabilities and Equity



Current Liabilities:



  Accounts payable

$8,712

$10,920

  Accrued liabilities

193,919

279,634

  Short-term operating lease liabilities

7,888


  Deferred revenue

5,529

5,154

  Total Current Liabilities

216,048

295,708





Long-term Taxes Payable

 

803

803

Deferred Income Taxes

56,339

57,795

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

37,816


Other Long-term Liabilities

26,292

24,215

  Total Liabilities

337,298

378,521





Shareholders' Equity:



  Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 150,222 and 153,634
  shares issued and outstanding

1,502

1,536

  Capital in excess of par value

1,137,636

1,106,641

  Retained earnings

599,949

517,970

  Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(35,780)

(33,000)

  Total Shareholders' Equity

1,703,307

1,593,147

  Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,040,605

$1,971,668

ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions)  (Unaudited)



Sept. 30,

Dec 31,

Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,


2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

Private Banks:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,739

$20,453

$22,369

$22,563

$22,580

Collective trust fund programs

4

4

4

4

4

Liquidity funds

3,142

3,633

3,753

3,322

3,695

Total assets under management

$25,885

$24,090

$26,126

$25,889

$26,279

Client assets under administration

23,394

20,226

22,886

23,387

23,985

Total assets

$49,279

$44,316

$49,012

$49,276

$50,264











Investment Advisors:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$63,958

$55,395

$61,277

$64,591

$65,059

Collective trust fund programs

5

7

5

6

4

Liquidity funds

3,182

5,948

4,362

2,618

2,673

Total assets under management

$67,145

$61,350

$65,644

$67,215

$67,736











Institutional Investors:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$85,248

$78,765

$82,578

$82,335

$82,659

Collective trust fund programs

74

79

79

78

81

Liquidity funds

2,544

2,234

2,529

2,173

2,290

Total assets under management

$87,866

$81,078

$85,186

$84,586

$85,030

Client assets under advisement

4,131

3,359

3,694

3,598

4,467

Total assets

$91,997

$84,437

$88,880

$88,184

$89,497











Investment Managers:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$99

$89

$—

$—

$—

Collective trust fund programs

46,934

42,804

49,232

51,838

53,169

Liquidity funds

580

336

704

472

477

Total assets under management

$47,613

$43,229

$49,936

$52,310

$53,646

Client assets under administration (A)

552,411

552,318

585,997

607,086

637,986

Total assets

$600,024

$595,547

$635,933

$659,396

$691,632











Investments in New Businesses:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$1,179

$1,257

$1,466

$1,566

$1,621

Liquidity funds

162

189

218

141

132

Total assets under management

$1,341

$1,446

$1,684

$1,707

$1,753

Client assets under advisement

730

687

729

887

825

Total assets

$2,071

$2,133

$2,413

$2,594

$2,578











LSV Asset Management:









Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$109,363

$96,114

$103,163

$103,575

$100,295











Total:









Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$282,586

$252,073

$270,853

$274,630

$272,214

Collective trust fund programs

47,017

42,894

49,320

51,926

53,258

Liquidity funds

9,610

12,340

11,566

8,726

9,267

Total assets under management

$339,213

$307,307

$331,739

$335,282

$334,739

Client assets under advisement

4,861

4,046

4,423

4,485

5,292

Client assets under administration (D)

575,805

572,544

608,883

630,473

661,971

Total assets

$919,879

$883,897

$945,045

$970,240

$1,002,002

(A)

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $52.6 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of Sept. 30, 2019).

(B) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of Sept. 30, 2019).

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $5.7 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at Sept. 30, 2019.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.4 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of Sept. 30, 2019) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)



3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.


2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

Private Banks:









Equity and fixed-income programs

$22,516

$21,383

$21,831

$22,088

$22,432

Collective trust fund programs

4

4

4

4

4

Liquidity funds

3,376

3,265

3,706

3,388

3,625

Total assets under management

$25,896

$24,652

$25,541

$25,480

$26,061

Client assets under administration

23,175

21,608

22,098

23,124

23,717

Total assets

$49,071

$46,260

$47,639

$48,604

$49,778











Investment Advisors:









Equity and fixed-income programs