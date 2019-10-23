SEI Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Company Hits $1 Trillion in Combined Assets under Management, Administration and Advisement
OAKS, Pa., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the third-quarter 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.86 in third-quarter 2019 compared to $0.80 in third-quarter 2018.
Consolidated Overview
(In thousands, except
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
2019
2018
%
2019
2018
%
Revenues
$416,254
$408,682
2%
$1,226,660
$1,219,110
1%
Net income
132,168
128,319
3%
372,689
389,834
(4)%
Diluted earnings per share
$0.86
$0.80
8%
$2.40
$2.41
—%
"Our third-quarter financial and new business sales results reflect continued success in our Investment Management Services business and growing momentum in our Private Banks segment," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.
"We continue to invest in technology and business platforms that position us to take advantage of large opportunities and provide innovative client solutions. We are pleased with our progress and will continue to execute our strategy to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, clients and employees."
Summary of Third-Quarter Results by Business Segment
(In thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
2019
2018
%
2019
2018
%
Private Banks:
Revenues
$117,250
$118,449
(1)%
$351,601
$361,739
(3)%
Expenses
110,788
116,471
(5)%
329,540
343,515
(4)%
Operating Profit
6,462
1,978
227%
22,061
18,224
21%
Operating Margin
6
%
2
%
6
%
5
%
Investment Advisors:
Revenues
103,033
102,550
—%
297,916
301,632
(1)%
Expenses
51,509
53,287
(3)%
154,569
158,792
(3)%
Operating Profit
51,524
49,263
5%
143,347
142,840
—%
Operating Margin
50
%
48
%
48
%
47
%
Institutional Investors:
Revenues
80,337
83,466
(4)%
241,559
252,391
(4)%
Expenses
37,268
40,497
(8)%
115,383
122,617
(6)%
Operating Profit
43,069
42,969
—%
126,176
129,774
(3)%
Operating Margin
54
%
51
%
52
%
51
%
Investment Managers:
Revenues
112,186
101,275
11%
326,037
295,696
10%
Expenses
71,889
65,296
10%
209,326
191,955
9%
Operating Profit
40,297
35,979
12%
116,711
103,741
13%
Operating Margin
36
%
36
%
36
%
35
%
Investments in New Businesses:
Revenues
3,448
2,942
17%
9,547
7,652
25%
Expenses
7,926
5,769
37%
20,663
16,807
23%
Operating Loss
(4,478)
(2,827)
NM
(11,116)
(9,155)
NM
Totals:
Revenues
$416,254
$408,682
2%
$1,226,660
$1,219,110
1%
Expenses
279,380
281,320
(1)%
829,481
833,686
(1)%
Corporate Overhead Expenses
16,237
14,942
9%
52,845
46,398
14%
Income from Operations
$120,637
$112,420
7%
$344,334
$339,026
2%
Third-Quarter Business Highlights:
- Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased primarily from higher assets under administration in our Investment Managers segment.
- Our average assets under administration increased $94.8 billion, or 16%, to $654.0 billion in the third-quarter 2019, as compared to $564.2 billion during the third-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $5.5 billion, or 2%, to $233.0 billion in the third-quarter 2019, as compared to $227.5 billion during the third-quarter 2018 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
- Sales events, net of client losses, during third-quarter 2019 totaled approximately $42.7 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $33.2 million when contract values are fully realized.
- Our earnings from LSV decreased by $4.1 million, or 10%, to $37.6 million in third-quarter 2019 as compared to $41.7 million in third-quarter 2018. The decrease in earnings was due to negative cash flows, client losses, reduced performance fees earned by LSV and a decline in assets under management from market depreciation.
- We capitalized $7.3 million of software development costs in third-quarter 2019 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $10.7 million in third-quarter 2019.
- Our effective tax rates were 18.9% in third-quarter 2019 and 18.6% in third-quarter 2018.
- We repurchased 1.4 million shares of our common stock for $81.4 million during the third-quarter 2019.
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
2019
2018
2019
2018
Asset management, admin. and distribution fees
$330,943
$322,778
$969,812
$955,495
Information processing and software servicing fees
85,311
85,904
256,848
263,615
Total revenues
416,254
408,682
1,226,660
1,219,110
Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs
44,978
45,276
134,960
135,690
Software royalties and other information processing costs
7,198
7,767
22,719
24,462
Compensation, benefits and other personnel
130,579
127,480
386,913
379,132
Stock-based compensation
5,453
5,878
15,555
16,396
Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees
48,789
51,758
144,325
150,906
Data processing and computer related
22,338
21,754
65,514
63,478
Facilities, supplies and other costs
15,926
16,689
51,771
52,085
Amortization
12,947
12,405
38,407
36,420
Depreciation
7,409
7,255
22,162
21,515
Total expenses
295,617
296,262
882,326
880,084
Income from operations
120,637
112,420
344,334
339,026
Net gain (loss) on investments
611
89
2,121
(460)
Interest and dividend income
4,167
3,482
12,737
9,146
Interest expense
(154)
(122)
(477)
(511)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
37,609
41,726
112,758
123,406
Income before income taxes
162,870
157,595
471,473
470,607
Income taxes
30,702
29,276
98,784
80,773
Net income
$132,168
$128,319
$372,689
$389,834
Basic earnings per common share
$0.88
$0.82
$2.45
$2.48
Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share
150,855
156,283
152,009
157,086
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.86
$0.80
$2.40
$2.41
Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share
154,227
160,511
155,311
162,053
Dividends declared per common share
$—
$—
$0.33
$0.30
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Sept. 30,
Dec. 31,
2019
2018
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$767,809
$754,525
Restricted cash
3,100
3,514
Receivables from investment products
52,140
49,869
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,311 and $718
349,332
315,336
Securities owned
32,862
30,892
Other current assets
34,894
36,676
Total Current Assets
1,240,137
1,190,812
Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $346,377 and $338,206
154,584
145,863
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
41,054
—
Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $430,644 and $395,171
300,848
309,500
Investments Available for Sale
101,580
111,901
Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value
5,533
4,887
Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate
41,437
52,342
Goodwill
64,489
64,489
Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $7,853 and $5,090
28,907
31,670
Deferred Contract Costs
28,506
24,007
Deferred Income Taxes
1,421
2,042
Other Assets, net
32,109
34,155
Total Assets
$2,040,605
$1,971,668
Liabilities and Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$8,712
$10,920
Accrued liabilities
193,919
279,634
Short-term operating lease liabilities
7,888
—
Deferred revenue
5,529
5,154
Total Current Liabilities
216,048
295,708
Long-term Taxes Payable
803
803
Deferred Income Taxes
56,339
57,795
Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities
37,816
—
Other Long-term Liabilities
26,292
24,215
Total Liabilities
337,298
378,521
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 150,222 and 153,634
1,502
1,536
Capital in excess of par value
1,137,636
1,106,641
Retained earnings
599,949
517,970
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(35,780)
(33,000)
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,703,307
1,593,147
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$2,040,605
$1,971,668
ENDING ASSET BALANCES
Sept. 30,
Dec 31,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sept. 30,
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
Private Banks:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$22,739
$20,453
$22,369
$22,563
$22,580
Collective trust fund programs
4
4
4
4
4
Liquidity funds
3,142
3,633
3,753
3,322
3,695
Total assets under management
$25,885
$24,090
$26,126
$25,889
$26,279
Client assets under administration
23,394
20,226
22,886
23,387
23,985
Total assets
$49,279
$44,316
$49,012
$49,276
$50,264
Investment Advisors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$63,958
$55,395
$61,277
$64,591
$65,059
Collective trust fund programs
5
7
5
6
4
Liquidity funds
3,182
5,948
4,362
2,618
2,673
Total assets under management
$67,145
$61,350
$65,644
$67,215
$67,736
Institutional Investors:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$85,248
$78,765
$82,578
$82,335
$82,659
Collective trust fund programs
74
79
79
78
81
Liquidity funds
2,544
2,234
2,529
2,173
2,290
Total assets under management
$87,866
$81,078
$85,186
$84,586
$85,030
Client assets under advisement
4,131
3,359
3,694
3,598
4,467
Total assets
$91,997
$84,437
$88,880
$88,184
$89,497
Investment Managers:
Equity and fixed-income programs
$99
$89
$—
$—
$—
Collective trust fund programs
|
46,934
|
42,804
|
49,232
|
51,838
|
53,169
|
Liquidity funds
|
580
|
336
|
704
|
472
|
477
|
Total assets under management
|
$47,613
|
$43,229
|
$49,936
|
$52,310
|
$53,646
|
Client assets under administration (A)
|
552,411
|
552,318
|
585,997
|
607,086
|
637,986
|
Total assets
|
$600,024
|
$595,547
|
$635,933
|
$659,396
|
$691,632
|
Investments in New Businesses:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$1,179
|
$1,257
|
$1,466
|
$1,566
|
$1,621
|
Liquidity funds
|
162
|
189
|
218
|
141
|
132
|
Total assets under management
|
$1,341
|
$1,446
|
$1,684
|
$1,707
|
$1,753
|
Client assets under advisement
|
730
|
687
|
729
|
887
|
825
|
Total assets
|
$2,071
|
$2,133
|
$2,413
|
$2,594
|
$2,578
|
LSV Asset Management:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (B)
|
$109,363
|
$96,114
|
$103,163
|
$103,575
|
$100,295
|
Total:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs (C)
|
$282,586
|
$252,073
|
$270,853
|
$274,630
|
$272,214
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
47,017
|
42,894
|
49,320
|
51,926
|
53,258
|
Liquidity funds
|
9,610
|
12,340
|
11,566
|
8,726
|
9,267
|
Total assets under management
|
$339,213
|
$307,307
|
$331,739
|
$335,282
|
$334,739
|
Client assets under advisement
|
4,861
|
4,046
|
4,423
|
4,485
|
5,292
|
Client assets under administration (D)
|
575,805
|
572,544
|
608,883
|
630,473
|
661,971
|
Total assets
|
$919,879
|
$883,897
|
$945,045
|
$970,240
|
$1,002,002
|
(A)
|
Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $52.6 billion of assets that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets (as of Sept. 30, 2019).
|
(B)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of Sept. 30, 2019).
|
(C)
|
Equity and fixed-income programs include $5.7 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at Sept. 30, 2019.
|
(D)
|
In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $12.4 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of Sept. 30, 2019) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.
|
AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
|
3rd Qtr.
|
4th Qtr.
|
1st Qtr.
|
2nd Qtr.
|
3rd Qtr.
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Private Banks:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs
|
$22,516
|
$21,383
|
$21,831
|
$22,088
|
$22,432
|
Collective trust fund programs
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
Liquidity funds
|
3,376
|
3,265
|
3,706
|
3,388
|
3,625
|
Total assets under management
|
$25,896
|
$24,652
|
$25,541
|
$25,480
|
$26,061
|
Client assets under administration
|
23,175
|
21,608
|
22,098
|
23,124
|
23,717
|
Total assets
|
$49,071
|
$46,260
|
$47,639
|
$48,604
|
$49,778
|
Investment Advisors:
|
Equity and fixed-income programs