SEI Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SEI Investments Company

Oct 22, 2025, 16:01 ET

OAKS, Pa., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2025. Relative to the third quarter 2024, EPS increased by 9%, and revenue and operating income grew by 8% and 11%, respectively, with operating margin increasing to 28%. 

Consolidated Overview













(In thousands, except
earnings per share)


For the Three Months
Ended September 30,




For the Nine Months 
Ended September 30,





2025


2024


%


2025


2024


%














Revenues


$578,511


$537,396


8 %


$1,689,456


$1,567,961


8 %

Operating income


159,961


143,832


11 %


465,693


406,197


15 %

Operating margin


28 %


27 %


4 %


28 %


26 %


8 %

Net income attributable
to SEI Investments


164,204


154,900


6 %


542,804


425,420


28 %

Diluted earnings per share


$1.30


$1.19


9 %


$4.25


$3.23


32 %

"SEI delivered another strong quarter, surpassing $100 million in net sales events year to date—a record for our company through the third quarter. Excluding one-time items, third-quarter earnings per share also hit a record high. Our growth is underscored by the disciplined execution of our clear enterprise strategy, and we have confidence in our healthy sales pipelines," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"We are making targeted investments in technology and talent, allocating capital to the highest-return opportunities, and driving margin expansion. We're excited for the significant opportunity ahead, and our confidence in SEI's ability to outperform and deliver long-term, sustainable value for our clients and shareholders has never been stronger."

Summary of Third-Quarter Results by Business Segment


(In thousands)


For the Three Months
Ended September 30,




For the Nine Months 
Ended September 30,





2025


2024


%


2025


2024


%

Investment Managers:













Revenues


$207,050


$184,607


12 %


$594,165


$537,128


11 %

Expenses


125,934


114,118


10 %


364,781


334,955


9 %

Operating Profit


81,116


70,489


15 %


229,384


202,173


13 %

Operating Margin


39 %


38 %




39 %


38 %
















Private Banks:













Revenues


143,994


138,734


4 %


423,157


401,272


5 %

Expenses


120,763


115,097


5 %


354,236


339,961


4 %

Operating Profit


23,231


23,637


(2) %


68,921


61,311


12 %

Operating Margin


16 %


17 %




16 %


15 %
















Investment Advisors:













Revenues


147,465


126,836


16 %


421,234


370,141


14 %

Expenses


79,128


70,152


13 %


227,384


206,063


10 %

Operating Profit


68,337


56,684


21 %


193,850


164,078


18 %

Operating Margin


46 %


45 %




46 %


44 %
















Institutional Investors:













Revenues


71,826


71,626


— %


209,675


214,911


(2) %

Expenses


38,068


37,851


1 %


109,795


116,386


(6) %

Operating Profit


33,758


33,775


— %


99,880


98,525


1 %

Operating Margin


47 %


47 %




48 %


46 %
















Investments in New Businesses:













Revenues


8,176


15,593


(48) %


41,225


44,509


(7) %

Expenses


11,863


18,440


(36) %


48,789


55,403


(12) %

Operating Loss


(3,687)


(2,847)


30 %


(7,564)


(10,894)


(31) %














Totals:













Revenues


$578,511


$537,396


8 %


$1,689,456


$1,567,961


8 %

Expenses


375,756


355,658


6 %


1,104,985


1,052,768


5 %

Corporate Overhead Expenses


42,794


37,906


13 %


118,778


108,996


9 %

Income from Operations


$159,961


$143,832


11 %


$465,693


$406,197


15 %

Third-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • SEI achieved diluted EPS of $1.30, up 9% from the prior year, driven by strong revenue growth and margin expansion across the business. Several items affected comparability in the quarter, but the net impact to EPS was negligible:
    • A $0.03 benefit from insurance proceeds and a $0.01 benefit from an earn-out accrual adjustment in the Advisors business.
    • Expenses of $0.02 related to M&A for the planned acquisition of Stratos and $0.02 of severance costs.
    • Prior period results included positive contributions from unusual items, adding $0.08 to EPS in Q3 2024 and $0.58 in Q2 2025. Excluding these items, SEI delivered strong sequential and year-over-year EPS growth.
  • Net sales events totaled $30.5 million for the third quarter 2025, bringing net sales events for the nine-month period to a record $106.3 million. Sales events were led by record results from Investment Managers, reflecting strong demand for outsourcing and client expansions. Sales pipelines across all of SEI's businesses remain robust.
  • Consolidated revenues and operating income increased by 8% and 11%, respectively, from Q3 2024. SEI's consolidated operating margin of 28% improved over both the prior year and prior quarter, reflecting operating leverage on strong revenue growth and cost discipline.
    • Private Banks operating profit declined by 2% due to the benefit of unusual items in Q3 2024; absent these items both revenue and margins improved relative to the prior year.
    • Investment Managers operating profit increased 15%, driven by double-digit revenue growth in alternatives. Traditional revenue in Investment Managers also grew at a healthy pace, benefiting in part from favorable market conditions.
    • Investment Advisors operating profit growth of 21% reflects the benefit of market appreciation, underlying business momentum, a $2M earn-out true-up and the $21M contribution from SEI's integrated cash program, up $10M from Q3 2024.
    • Institutional Investors revenue and profit were flat, reflecting lower equity exposure and less benefit from market appreciation relative to Advisors.
  • Ending assets under administration increased by 7%, and ending assets under management increased by 5% from Q2 to Q3.
    • The majority of growth in assets under administration came from alternatives which do not benefit from market appreciation; growth reflects continued momentum in the Investment Managers alternatives business.
    • AUM growth was supported by market appreciation in addition to modestly positive net asset flows in Advisors, as ETF and SMA net inflows offset outflows in traditional mutual funds.
  • SEI repurchased 1.6 million shares of common stock for $141.6 million during the third quarter 2025 at an average price of $90.02 per share, bringing total shares repurchased to 9.3 million for the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call and presentation to review earnings is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 22, 2025. Analysts and investors are invited to join the call by completing the registration form. The public is invited to review the presentation and listen to the call and replay at ir.seic.com/events-presentations/events.

About SEI ®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of Sept. 30, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.8 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," '"will," "can," "expect," "believe," "remain," and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • our opportunities;
  • our ability to outperform and deliver long-term, sustainable value for our clients and shareholders
  • the drivers of our growth;
  • the strength of our pipelines; and
  • when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of any such revenue.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)




For the Three Months 
Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months 
Ended September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024










Asset management, admin. and distribution fees


$461,964


$423,859


$1,331,650


$1,237,623

Information processing and software servicing fees


116,547


113,537


357,806


330,338










Total revenues


578,511


537,396


1,689,456


1,567,961










Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs


55,072


47,969


152,313


141,279

Software royalties and other information processing costs


9,434


8,936


27,706


25,503

Compensation, benefits and other personnel


203,739


191,740


594,097


570,534

Stock-based compensation


13,956


13,696


41,985


37,224

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees


54,401


53,291


167,344


159,258

Data processing and computer related


41,569


37,556


122,689


112,790

Facilities, supplies and other costs


20,982


21,622


61,481


58,795

Amortization


11,912


10,413


33,071


31,284

Depreciation


7,485


8,341


23,077


25,097










Total expenses


418,550


393,564


1,223,763


1,161,764










Income from operations


159,961


143,832


465,693


406,197










Net gain from investments


1,992


427


4,244


3,349

Interest and dividend income


10,207


13,579


29,711


35,950

Interest expense


(109)


(141)


(386)


(419)

Gain on sale of business




94,412


Other income


4,922


8,151


9,422


8,151

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate


31,903


36,513


94,290


102,375

Net gain from consolidated variable interest entities


1,845



1,845











Income before income taxes


210,721


202,361


699,231


555,603










Income taxes


46,135


47,461


156,045


130,183










Net income


$164,586


$154,900


$543,186


$425,420










Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


382



382











Net income attributable to SEI Investments Company


$164,204


$154,900


$542,804


$425,420










Basic earnings per common share


$1.33


$1.20


$4.35


$3.26










Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share


123,099


129,418


124,710


130,550










Diluted earnings per common share


$1.30


$1.19


$4.25


$3.23










Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share


126,325


130,671


127,684


131,830










Dividends declared per common share


$—


$—


$0.49


$0.46

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)




September 30,


December 31,



2025


2024

Assets





Current Assets:





  Cash and cash equivalents


$792,822


$840,193

  Receivables from investment products


50,563


54,118

  Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,228 and $1,435


670,116


567,634

  Securities owned


31,242


29,583

  Other current assets


66,975


60,282

Total Current Assets


1,611,718


1,551,810






Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $461,304 and $493,219


156,065


159,643

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets


24,065


28,905

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $661,413 and $641,071


235,559


236,023

Investments


293,865


315,567

Assets of Consolidated Variable Interest Entities


170,657


Goodwill


168,430


170,287

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $44,506 and $55,835


61,387


77,370

Deferred Contract Costs


49,113


45,855

Deferred Income Taxes


17,490


51,984

Other Assets, net


56,761


47,162

Total Assets


$2,845,110


$2,684,606






Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity





Current Liabilities:





  Accounts payable


$7,871


$13,081

  Accrued liabilities


254,162


347,513

  Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities


7,083


7,900

  Deferred revenue


12,307


12,019

Total Current Liabilities


281,423


380,513






Liabilities of Consolidated Variable Interest Entities


100,492


Long-term Income Taxes Payable



803

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities


19,234


24,235

Other Long-term Liabilities


24,552


26,943

Total Liabilities


425,701


432,494






Redeemable Non-controlling Interests


18,852







Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 122,633 and 126,840
shares issued and outstanding


1,226


1,268

Capital in excess of par value


1,648,817


1,539,816

Retained earnings


774,892


758,003

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net


(24,378)


(46,975)

Total Shareholders' Equity


2,400,557


2,252,112






Total Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity


$2,845,110


$2,684,606

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)




For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,



2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income


$543,186


$425,420

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


(382)


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:


(56,368)


1,654

Net cash provided by operating activities, excluding variable interest entities


486,436


427,074

Net cash used in operating activities of consolidated variable interest entities


(5,172)


Net cash provided by operating activities


$481,264


$427,074

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities


$40,497


($57,185)

Net cash used in financing activities


($516,474)


($310,392)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


11,953


6,941

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents


17,240


66,438

Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable
interest entities, beginning of period


840,193


834,998

Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable
interest entities, end of period


$857,433


$901,436






Reconciliation of Cash, cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at
consolidated variable interest entities to the Consolidated Balance Sheets:


September 30,


December 31,


2025


2024

Cash and cash equivalents


$792,822


$840,193

Cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated variable interest entities


64,611


Total cash and cash equivalents and cash and cash equivalents held at consolidated
variable interest entities


$857,433


$840,193

   

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)




Sep. 30


Dec. 31


Mar. 31


Jun. 30


Sep. 30



2024


2024


2025


2025


2025

Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs (A)


$204,429


$202,384


$209,491


$225,690


$237,964

Liquidity funds


233


188


244


307


418

Total assets under management


$204,662


$202,572


$209,735


$225,997


$238,382

Client assets under administration


1,022,515


1,032,812


1,061,067


1,128,325


1,204,843

Total assets


$1,227,177


$1,235,384


$1,270,802


$1,354,322


$1,443,225












Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$26,565


$25,523


$25,590


$27,839


$28,408

Collective trust fund programs


5


4


4


3


3

Liquidity funds


2,948


2,688


3,670


2,796


2,802

Total assets under management


$29,518


$28,215


$29,264


$30,638


$31,213

Client assets under administration


8,349


8,340


8,365


8,431


8,902

Total assets


$37,867


$36,555


$37,629


$39,069


$40,115












Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$78,361


$76,283


$75,689


$80,618


$85,245

Liquidity funds


2,790


3,105


3,153


3,457


3,391

Total Platform assets under management


$81,151


$79,388


$78,842


$84,075


$88,636

Platform-only assets


24,501


25,244


25,591


29,848


32,152

Platform-only assets-deposit program


2,447


2,398


2,216


2,155


2,165

Total Platform assets


$108,099


$107,030


$106,649


$116,078


$122,953












Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$79,252


$75,481


$76,491


$80,112


$82,676

Collective trust fund programs


1


1


1



Liquidity funds


1,829


1,511


1,580


1,768


1,580

Total assets under management


$81,082


$76,993


$78,072


$81,880


$84,256

Client assets under advisement


8,038


5,955


5,573


6,090


6,564

Total assets


$89,120


$82,948


$83,645


$87,970


$90,820












Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$2,825


$2,747


$2,661


$2,867


$2,999

Liquidity funds


246


297


288


244


244

Total assets under management


$3,071


$3,044


$2,949


$3,111


$3,243

Client assets under administration (E)


15,110


14,791


14,846



Client assets under advisement


2,021


2,185


2,219


2,593


2,452

Total assets


$20,202


$20,020


$20,014


$5,704


$5,695












LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$93,855


$86,501


$87,114


$91,795


$95,801












Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$280,858


$266,535


$267,545


$283,231


$295,129

Collective trust fund programs


204,435


202,389


209,496


225,693


237,967

Liquidity funds


8,046


7,789


8,935


8,572


8,435

Total assets under management


$493,339


$476,713


$485,976


$517,496


$541,531

Client assets under advisement


10,059


8,140


7,792


8,683


9,016

Client assets under administration (D)


1,045,974


1,055,943


1,084,278


1,136,756


1,213,745

Platform-only assets


26,948


27,642


27,807


32,003


34,317

Total assets


$1,576,320


$1,568,438


$1,605,853


$1,694,938


$1,798,609



(A)

Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of September 30, 2025).

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.9 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds (as of September 30, 2025).

(D)

In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.5 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI does not earn an administration fee (as of September 30, 2025).

(E)

Client assets under administration related to the Family Office Services business divested on June 30, 2025.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)




3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.



2024


2024


2025


2025


2025

Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs (A)


$198,839


$204,954


$208,720


$215,085


$231,088

Liquidity funds


245


223


256


288


385

Total assets under management


$199,084


$205,177


$208,976


$215,373


$231,473

Client assets under administration


1,005,111


1,034,500


1,061,282


1,098,925


1,174,961

Total assets


$1,204,195


$1,239,677


$1,270,258


$1,314,298


$1,406,434












Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$25,823


$26,067


$25,894


$26,533


$28,051

Collective trust fund programs


5


4


4


3


3

Liquidity funds


2,858


2,814


2,961


2,771


2,834

Total assets under management


$28,686


$28,885


$28,859


$29,307


$30,888

Client assets under administration


8,074


8,395


8,488


8,266


8,665

Total assets


$36,760


$37,280


$37,347


$37,573


$39,553












Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$76,111


$77,866


$77,287


$76,629


$82,735

Liquidity funds


4,264


3,031


3,119


3,464


3,378

Total Platform assets under management


$80,375


$80,897


$80,406


$80,093


$86,113

Platform-only assets


23,194


25,109


25,939


27,288


30,874

Platform-only assets-deposit program


1,176


2,186


2,187


2,152


2,136

Total Platform assets


$104,745


$108,192


$108,532


$109,533


$119,123












Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$77,473


$77,399


$76,492


$77,843


$80,802

Collective trust fund programs


1


1


1



Liquidity funds


2,046


2,154


1,655


1,853


1,810

Total assets under management


$79,520


$79,554


$78,148


$79,696


$82,612

Client assets under advisement


7,925


6,991


5,741


5,841


6,274

Total assets


$87,445


$86,545


$83,889


$85,537


$88,886












Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$2,432


$2,819


$2,801


$2,732


$2,934

Liquidity funds


546


269


274


244


255

Total assets under management


$2,978


$3,088


$3,075


$2,976


$3,189

Client assets under administration (E)


14,973


14,961


14,630


14,917


Client assets under advisement


1,885


2,110


2,205


2,329


2,428

Total assets


$19,836


$20,159


$19,910


$20,222


$5,617












LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$93,195


$88,880


$87,790


$89,422


$92,969












Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$275,034


$273,031


$270,264


$273,159


$287,491

Collective trust fund programs


198,845


204,959


208,725


215,088


231,091

Liquidity funds


9,959


8,491


8,265


8,620


8,662

Total assets under management


$483,838


$486,481


$487,254


$496,867


$527,244

Client assets under advisement


9,810


9,101


7,946


8,170


8,702

Client assets under administration (D)


1,028,158


1,057,856


1,084,400


1,122,108


1,183,626

Platform-only assets


24,370


27,295


28,126


29,440


33,010

Total assets


$1,546,176


$1,580,733


$1,607,726


$1,656,585


$1,752,582



(A)

Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs during third-quarter 2025 include $1.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee.

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.8 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during third-quarter 2025.

(D)

In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.5 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during third-quarter 2025 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E)

Client assets under administration related to the Family Office Services business divested on June 30, 2025.

SALES EVENTS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)


Net Recurring Sales Events














3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.



2024


2024


2025


2025


2025

Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Investment Managers


$23,319


$18,027


$25,296


$21,928


$27,460

Private Banks


9,417


9,245


7,059


254


(6,713)

Total Investment Processing-related Businesses


$32,736


$27,272


$32,355


$22,182


$20,747












Asset Management-related Businesses:











Private Banks-AMD


($854)


$495


($58)


($174)


($1,674)

Investment Advisors


2,686


1,339


888


(1,654)


1,230

Institutional Investors


(576)


(2,673)


41


2,544


(594)

Total Asset Management-related Businesses


$1,256


($839)


$871


$716


($1,038)












Newer Initiatives:











Investments in New Businesses


$936


$1,778


$3,614


$1,245


$1,208












Total Net Recurring Sales Events


$34,928


$28,211


$36,840


$24,143


$20,917












Non-Recurring Sales Events














3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.



2024


2024


2025


2025


2025

Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Investment Managers


$712


$2,465


$835


$1,102


$2,465

Private Banks


8,796


6,622


7,060


2,373


7,087

Total Investment Processing-related Businesses


$9,508


$9,087


$7,895


$3,475


$9,552












Newer Initiatives:











Investments in New Businesses


$1,976


$921


$1,834


$1,552


$71












Total Non-Recurring Sales Events


$11,484


$10,008


$9,729


$5,027


$9,623












Total Sales Events














3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.



2024


2024


2025


2025


2025

Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Investment Managers


$24,031


$20,492


$26,131


$23,030


$29,925

Private Banks


18,213


15,867


14,119


2,627


374

Total Investment Processing-related Businesses


$42,244


$36,359


$40,250


$25,657


$30,299












Asset Management-related Businesses:











Private Banks-AMD


($854)


$495


($58)


($174)


($1,674)

Investment Advisors


2,686


1,339


888


(1,654)


1,230

Institutional Investors


(576)


(2,673)


41


2,544


(594)

Total Asset Management-related Businesses


$1,256


($839)


$871


$716


($1,038)












Newer Initiatives:











Investments in New Businesses


$2,912


$2,699


$5,448


$2,797


$1,279












Total Sales Events


$46,412


$38,219


$46,569


$29,170


$30,540

Investor contact :   

Media contact:  

Brad Burke     

Leslie Wojcik

SEI   

SEI 

+1 610-676-5350

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]  

[email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

