SEI Surpasses $1.5 Trillion in Alternative Assets Under Administration

OAKS, Pa., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced that it exceeded $1.5 trillion in alternative assets under administration1, 2 in its Investment Managers business, which services private equity, private credit, venture capital, hedge, real estate, and infrastructure funds. As the largest private credit fund administrator by assets globally,3 SEI's clients include 43 of the top 100 largest investment managers.4

Global alternative assets under management are expected to reach $24.5 trillion by 2028, with private equity and private debt projected to reach $8.5 trillion and $2.8 trillion, respectively.5 With expertise across all alternative strategies, asset classes, and jurisdictions, SEI helps clients solve complex operational and business challenges, giving them the confidence and insight they need to grow their businesses, scale operations, and serve their investors. With operational centers in Oaks, PA, London, Dublin, and Luxembourg, SEI delivers a cohesive, integrated operational platform and client service model that provide clients with transparency into their data and day-to-day fund operations.

Phil McCabe, Head of SEI's Investment Managers business, said:

"Our decades-long growth and success reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering expertise, stability, and next-gen solutions to our clients worldwide. As the market continues to evolve globally, we help our clients navigate uncertainty, simplify their investment processes, gain transparency into their data, and operate their businesses more efficiently.

"With increasing investor demands for access to alternative investments and a regulatory environment growing with complexity, SEI is uniquely positioned to deliver on those needs. The breadth of our capabilities across technology, operations, and asset management—coupled with our expansive reach across markets—enable us to build the industry connections and provide the customized solutions that drive growth for our company and our clients."

