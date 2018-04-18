SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

OAKS, Pa., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) intends to release earnings for the first-quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The public is invited to listen to the call at www.seic.com/ir-events. Replays will be available shortly after the call at (USA) 800-475-6701; (International) 320-365-3844; Access Code: 447804.