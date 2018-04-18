SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Public Invited to Monitor Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SEI

16:00 ET

OAKS, Pa., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) intends to release earnings for the first-quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The public is invited to listen to the call at www.seic.com/ir-events. Replays will be available shortly after the call at (USA) 800-475-6701; (International) 320-365-3844; Access Code: 447804.

About SEI
Now in its 50th year of business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) is a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of December 31, 2017, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $861 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $337 billion in assets under management and $518 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl

Dana Grosser

SEI

SEI

610-676-4052

610-676-2459

lopsahl@seic.com

dgrosser@seic.com

 

