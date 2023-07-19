SEI to Announce Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

SEI Investments Company

19 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Public Invited to Monitor Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

OAKS, Pa., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) intends to release earnings for the second quarter 2023 on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The public is invited to listen to the call at www.seic.com/ir-events. Replays will be available shortly after the call at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 1070091.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of March 31, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Investor Contact: 

Media Contact:

Alex Whitelam

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

SEI

+1 610-676-4924

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]

[email protected]

