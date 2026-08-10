SEIA Continues to Evolve to Meet the Increasingly Complex Needs of High-Net-Worth Clients Through Expanded Tax and Family Office Capabilities

The firm launches SEIA Tax Services, expands family office capabilities and introduces a refreshed brand identity to support a more integrated, specialized planning experience.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Estate & Investment Advisors (SEIA), a nationally recognized wealth management firm, today announced the next phase of its evolution to better serve high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) clients with increasingly complex planning needs through the launch of SEIA Tax Services, expanded family office capabilities and a refreshed brand experience. Veteran tax leader Tim Gacsy joins SEIA as Director of Tax Services to lead the firm's new tax entity, helping expand and formalize the firm's integrated tax planning capabilities. Together, these enhancements reflect SEIA's continued evolution toward a more integrated approach to serving clients with increasingly complex planning needs.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors (SEIA) Services Video Speed Speed

Central to SEIA's continued evolution is the launch of SEIA Tax Services. Building on the firm's longstanding tax planning capabilities, SEIA Tax Services combines the firm's proprietary planning methodology with technology-enabled tax analysis to help advisors identify planning opportunities, develop tax strategies customized to each client and integrate tax considerations throughout the client relationship.

As part of this broader evolution, SEIA is also expanding its family office capabilities for clients with increasingly sophisticated planning needs. The firm is introducing a new client segment designed to serve households requiring a higher level of coordinated planning while expanding its family office capabilities through Baker Tilly Family Office, providing additional resources for clients navigating multigenerational wealth, business ownership, significant liquidity events and other complex financial situations.

"As we've continued to grow alongside high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, we've continued evolving how we serve them," said Matt Matrisian, President of SEIA. "The launch of SEIA Tax Services, expanded family office capabilities and our refreshed brand all reflect the same goal: helping clients navigate increasingly complex financial lives with the right resources at the right time."

To lead SEIA Tax Services, the firm has appointed Tim Gacsy, who brings 26 years of experience helping individuals, families and business owners navigate complex tax matters. Before joining SEIA, he spent more than seven years leading tax and cost basis initiatives at LPL Financial, supporting more than 21,000 independent financial advisors, and most recently led tax strategy and consulting for a national family office. As Director of Tax Services, Gacsy will work closely with advisors and planning teams across SEIA, overseeing the continued development of SEIA's tax consulting, planning and tax preparation services. He will equip advisors with additional resources to identify proactive planning opportunities, deliver more personalized tax strategies and connect clients with specialized knowledge as their financial needs become more complex.

Each client engagement follows SEIA's proprietary tax-first planning process, beginning with a comprehensive review of the client's tax return and overall financial picture, recognizing that income tax provides a window into the client's broader financial life. Leveraging technology-enabled tax analysis with advisor oversight, clients receive a more personalized roadmap that identifies planning opportunities, prioritizes implementation strategies and integrates tax considerations into investment management, retirement planning, estate planning and other financial decisions. As planning needs become more complex, advisors can draw on specialized tax resources to deliver more customized guidance for each client's unique circumstances.

"Income tax provides one of the clearest windows into a client's overall financial picture," said Tim Gacsy, Director of Tax Services. "By bringing tax conversations to the forefront, we can identify planning opportunities earlier, collaborate more effectively across disciplines and help clients make decisions with a clearer understanding of their long-term financial impact."

Beyond expanding its tax capabilities, SEIA is also strengthening the specialized planning resources available to clients with increasingly complex financial needs. Qualifying HNW and UHNW clients will have access to specialized family office resources that complement SEIA's existing services in investment management, estate planning, tax planning and financial planning, including family governance, trust and fiduciary accounting, and family office advisory services. These expanded capabilities provide more coordinated support for clients navigating increasingly sophisticated wealth planning needs.

"The biggest financial decisions our clients face rarely fit neatly into one silo," said Brad Repinsky, Head of Estate, Tax, & Financial Planning at SEIA. "Whether someone is preparing to sell a business, planning for the next generation or navigating a significant change in wealth, those decisions affect every part of their financial life. Expanding our tax and family office capabilities allows us to bring the right knowledge and resources together at the right time, so clients receive advice that's coordinated around their goals, not around individual specialties."

To learn more about SEIA's expanded planning capabilities, including SEIA Tax Services, family office resources and the firm's redesigned website, visit www.seia.com.

About SEIA

Founded in 1997, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA) is an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The firm provides comprehensive investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and integrated tax planning services. Managing approximately $32.6 billion in assets under management as of 6/30/2026, SEIA serves clients through 33 offices nationwide and was ranked No. 19 on Barron's 2025 Top 100 RIA Firms list. Through its broker-dealer, Signature Estate Securities, LLC (SES), advisors can also offer clients a diverse range of financial products. Since 2022, SEIA has been backed by Reverence Capital, a New York-based private equity firm. Committed to the communities it serves, the SEIA Signature Fund for Giving has raised more than $2 million since its inception to support youth and community-based charities. For more information, visit seia.com.

SEIA does not provide legal, tax, or accounting advice. SEIA, however, has arranged for affiliates, including others from the SEIA Companies, and third parties, such as independent contractors and other licensed professionals, to provide clients with certain financial-related services that supplement or are complementary to SEIA's advisory services. The Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms 2025, awarded in September 2025, was based on an evaluation by Barron's from June 2024-June 2025 and applied for by RIA firms. SEIA paid post-award fees for licensing rights and article reprints. Barron's verifies the data and then applies a rankings formula based on assets, revenue, and quality of practice, along with other qualitative factors. SEIA was ranked #19 out of 100. Third-party rankings and recognitions serve as benchmarks but do not guarantee future investment success or represent individual client evaluations. For full details, please visit the Third-party Rankings, Awards, and Accolades Disclaimer section on seia.com/disclosures. The reported Assets Under Management (AUM) represents the combined total of SEIA and its affiliated entities as of 6/30/2026. AUM includes portfolios continuously supervised or managed by SEIA and its affiliates. The AUM encompasses assets like stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, and cash, among others. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC (SEIA) is an SEC-registered investment adviser; however, such registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training and no inference to the contrary should be made. Securities offered through Signature Estate Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SEIA, LLC, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2323.

SOURCE Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC