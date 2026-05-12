Signature Estate & Investment Advisors (SEIA) Earns National Recognition Across Multiple Top Industry Awards in 2026

Firm highlights continued momentum with top rankings, finalist honors, and national recognitions

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Estate & Investment Advisors (SEIA), a nationally recognized wealth management firm, today announced a series of industry honors awarded to its advisors, teams, and the firm in 2026. The recognitions reflect SEIA's continued momentum and its commitment to an advisor-first model rooted in collaboration, mentorship, and client-focused advice.

SEIA advisors and teams were honored across several prestigious industry rankings and awards programs, including Forbes, Barron's and multiple InvestmentNews recognitions. Notably, SEIA's Team Holmes—Brian Holmes, Jared Chase, Calvin Tseng, Chad Bates, Josh Woodard and Carlos Sanabria—and Team Hirsh—Len Hirsh, Andrew Rome, Sam Orr and Luke Hayes—are recognized as 2026 InvestmentNews 5-Star Wealth Management Teams. These recognitions underscore the depth of talent across the firm and a culture built on shared experience, long-term client relationships, and a continued focus on evolving the capabilities that support both advisors and their clients.

"These recognitions are really a reflection of our advisors and the way they show up for clients every day," said Matt Matrisian, President of SEIA. "SEIA has always been built as an advisor-led firm, where collaboration, mentorship, and shared professional experience are central to how we operate. That structure allows our advisors to stay focused on what matters most—delivering thoughtful, client-first advice. We're proud to see teams like Team Holmes and Team Hirsh recognized, alongside many of our advisors across the firm, for the way they serve their clients."

"This speaks to the dedication of our team and the relationships we've built with our clients over time," said Brian Holmes, CEO of SEIA. "I'm proud of the way our team approaches their work—with a long-term mindset and a strong commitment to doing what's right for clients."

2026 Recognitions Include:

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors: Eric Pritz, David Johnson, Vince DiLeva

InvestmentNews 5-Star Wealth Management Teams: Team Holmes and Team Hirsh

InvestmentNews 5-Star Financial Planners: Michaela Hurtienne and David Johnson

InvestmentNews Top Financial Professionals in the US: Eric Pritz

InvestmentNews Awards Finalists: SEIA — Employer of Choice John Rasic — Advisor of the Year (Southwest Region) David Johnson — Advisor of the Year (Southeast Region) Matthew Hathway — NextGen Advisor of the Year



These recognitions underscore SEIA's continued focus on supporting its advisors while advancing the capabilities that help them better serve clients.

As the firm continues to expand nationally, SEIA is investing in its platform, resources, and technology to further enhance the advisor and client experience. Combined with a culture grounded in mentorship, collaboration, and shared experience, this has helped foster long-term advisor development and retention. That culture is reflected in its recognition as one of Financial Planning's 2026 "Best Places to Work For" and its ranking at No. 19 on Barron's 2025 list of Top RIAs.

Advisors interested in exploring partnership opportunities and SEIA's platform and resources can learn more at seia.com/advisors.

About SEIA

Founded in 1997, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA) is an investment advisory firm based in Los Angeles, California that provides comprehensive investment management, financial planning, and estate and tax planning. Through SEIA's broker-dealer, Signature Estate Securities, LLC (SES), advisors can also offer clients a diverse range of financial products. With 24 offices nationwide, SEIA is committed to the communities it serves. The SEIA Signature Fund for Giving supports Southern California youth and has raised over $2 million for local youth-based charities. SEIA has been backed by Reverence Capital, a NY-based private equity firm, since 2022. For more information, visit seia.com.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC (SEIA) is an SEC-registered investment adviser; however, such registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training, and no inference to the contrary should be made. Securities offered through Signature Estate Securities, LLC. member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SEIA, LLC, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2323. For details on the professional designations and awards displayed herein, including descriptions, minimum requirements, and ongoing education requirements, please visit seia.com/disclosures.

SOURCE Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC