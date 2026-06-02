Signature Estate & Investment Advisors (SEIA) Integrates AI Across Its Advisor Platform, Appoints Senior Technology Leader to Drive Platform Evolution

Firm continues investing in scalable infrastructure to support advisor growth, innovation, and increasingly complex client needs

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Estate & Investment Advisors (SEIA), a national wealth management firm, today announced a significant expansion of its advisor platform, incorporating AI-enabled tools into advisor workflows to help improve efficiency, enhance planning capabilities, and support practice growth. The firm also announced the addition of a senior technology leader to lead the firm's AI and platform integration initiatives.

These efforts reflect SEIA's broader strategy to build a more integrated and scalable platform designed to support advisors in delivering personalized advice while growing their practices.

"As advisors continue to serve more clients with increasing complexity, our focus is on giving them the tools and infrastructure to do that effectively," said Matt Matrisian, President of SEIA. "This investment reflects our commitment to building a platform where advisors can grow their business, deliver comprehensive advice, and maintain the level of personalization clients expect."

Since joining SEIA in April of last year, Matrisian has focused on strengthening the firm's platform and advisor experience as part of its broader growth strategy—efforts reflected in these platform enhancements.

SEIA's platform evolution is centered on enhancing how advice is delivered—bringing together financial planning, tax coordination, and estate strategy into a more seamless and scalable experience for both advisors and clients. As part of this effort, the firm is advancing AI-enabled capabilities integrated into advisor workflows to:

Streamline complex planning and operational processes , including digitizing and analyzing client documents to help reduce manual data entry and support compliance workflows

, including digitizing and analyzing client documents to help reduce manual data entry and support compliance workflows Surface key insights faster by summarizing portfolio changes, trends, and discussion topics ahead of client conversations

by summarizing portfolio changes, trends, and discussion topics ahead of client conversations Enable advisors to operate more efficiently at scale, helping reduce time spent on manual processes

Rather than introducing standalone tools, SEIA is integrating technology directly into how advisors work, supporting decision-making while preserving the human relationships at the center of the client experience.

To lead these efforts, SEIA has added a senior technology leader, Advait Kulkarni, to drive the firm's platform integration strategy. In this role, Kulkarni is responsible for advancing SEIA's technology capabilities, including the development and integration of AI-enabled tools designed to streamline workflows, help reduce manual processes, and support advisor productivity and the overall client experience.

"Technology should enhance how advisors serve clients—not replace it," said Advait Kulkarni, Senior Vice President of Technology Operations. "Our focus is on building solutions that are practical, integrated into existing workflows, and ultimately help advisors deliver improved client experiences at scale."

SEIA's continued investment in platform capabilities reinforces its position as a firm for advisors seeking to grow their business, better serve clients, and build long-term careers. The firm's model combines centralized infrastructure with advisor flexibility and autonomy, allowing advisors to leverage deep planning, operational, and technology resources while maintaining control in how they operate their business and serve their clients. This approach has helped foster a culture of mentorship, career development, and long-term advisor retention—reflected in its recognition as one of Financial Planning's 2025 "Best RIAs to Work for" and its ranking at No. 19 on Barron's 2025 list of Top RIAs.

Advisors interested in exploring partnership opportunities and SEIA's platform and resources can learn more at seia.com/advisors.

About SEIA

Founded in 1997, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA) is an investment advisory firm based in Los Angeles, California that provides comprehensive investment management, financial planning, and estate and tax planning. Through SEIA's broker-dealer, Signature Estate Securities, LLC (SES), advisors can also offer clients a diverse range of financial products. With 31 offices nationwide, SEIA is committed to the communities it serves. The SEIA Signature Fund for Giving supports a range of charitable initiatives and has raised over $2 million since inception in support of youth and community-based charities. SEIA has been backed by Reverence Capital, a NY-based private equity firm, since 2022. For more information, visit seia.com.

The Financial Planning (FP) 2025 Best RIAs to Work for, awarded in December 2025, was based on an evaluation by FP. SEC-registered RIA firms with at least 10 employees, a U.S.-based facility, and one year in business applied and were surveyed by FP, in partnership with Best Companies (BC), on leadership, engagement, compensation and benefits, and other factors. BC also evaluated each firm's policies and systems. Rankings were based on survey and evaluation results. SEIA was ranked #55 out of 60 firms. The Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms 2025, awarded in September 2025, was based on an evaluation by Barron's from June 2024-June 2025 and applied for by RIA firms. SEIA paid post-award fees for licensing rights and article reprints. Barron's verifies the data and then applies a rankings formula based on assets, revenue, and quality of practice, along with other qualitative factors. SEIA was ranked #19 out of 100. Third-party rankings and recognitions serve as benchmarks but do not guarantee future investment success or represent individual client evaluations. For full details, please visit the Third-party Rankings, Awards, and Accolades Disclaimer section on seia.com/disclosures. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC (SEIA) is an SEC-registered investment adviser; however, such registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training and no inference to the contrary should be made. Securities offered through Signature Estate Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through SEIA, LLC, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90067, (310) 712-2323.

SOURCE Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC