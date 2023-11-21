SEIA Welcomes Cameron Stagg as Director of Mergers & Acquisitions

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC

21 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

SEIA elevates M&A offering with additional industry expertise, positioning for growth. 

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Estate & Investment Advisors (SEIA) recently announced the appointment of Cameron Stagg as Director of M&A. Cameron joins at a pivotal time as the firm is positioned for rapid growth through acquisition.

Cameron says, "I've worked with several RIAs throughout my career. SEIA brings together the best parts of these organizations into a comprehensive offering for all types of RIAs. I'm excited to bring such a unique offering to market as most RIAs won't have seen a platform like this before."

Cameron will be responsible for building internal M&A systems and external outreach to share SEIA's mission and M&A opportunities. The firm's platform is unique, with various affiliation options for individuals and groups. Whether advisors are looking for ways to go independent, elevate their business models, or fully tuck into a rapidly growing firm, SEIA has a solution to help them scale, create value, and improve client experience. 

Brian Holmes, President and CEO of SEIA, comments, "Cameron brings years of industry experience to an already strong team. Over the last 25 years, we've experienced significant organic growth. Now, we are taking our growth to the next level by actively pursuing acquisitions. His experience will enable us to bring the right firms into the SEIA family."

Cameron's appointment is part of SEIA's growth strategy. The firm has a strong foundation based on 25 years of organic growth and a robust infrastructure, enabling it to navigate industry-wide challenges such as high interest rates and talent recruitment. In addition to its attractive platform, SEIA has the right systems and team to facilitate deals and seamless transitions.  

About SEIA
Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA) is a Registered Investment Advisory Firm offering Investment Management and Financial Planning Services tailored to meet the unique needs of affluent investors and corporations. SEIA's mission is to provide clients with a partnership that complements and exceeds their long-term goals and objectives.  

SOURCE Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC

