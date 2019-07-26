SEIBU Railway Selling "MOOMINVALLEY PARK Ticket & Travel Pass" for Foreign Visitors

TOKOROZAWA, Japan, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEIBU RAILWAY Co., Ltd. started selling "MOOMINVALLEY PARK Ticket & Travel Pass" on July 20 (Saturday), 2019, a specially planned ticket to allow foreign visitors to enjoy themselves at the highly popular Moominvalley Park conveniently at a visitor-friendly price. Four other companies -- Moomin Monogatari, Ltd., Eagle Bus Co., Ltd., Kokusai Kogyo Co., Ltd., and Seibu Bus Co., Ltd. -- are also involved in the ticket sales program. It is a specially planned set of three tickets covering admission to the Moominvalley Park, all-day SEIBU train rides (SEIBU 1Day Pass), and a round-trip bus ride between the Moominvalley Park and a nearby railway station. The "1Day Pass" also allows visits to tourist spots along the SEIBU lines such as Kawagoe and Chichibu areas. Furthermore, the pass itself is specially designed so that visitors can take it home as a memory.

Details: https://www.seiburailway.jp/railways/tourist/english/ticket/metsa.html (Photo:https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105230/201907188846/_prw_PI1fl_CbNVh057.jpg)

About MOOMINVALLEY PARK Ticket & Travel Pass

1. Price: 2,700 yen per adult, 1,600 yen per child

2. Applicable service segments and effective period

SEIBU lines: SEIBU 1Day Pass (except for the Tamagawa Line)

Bus: a round trip between "the north exit of Hanno Station" and "metsa", or between "the east exit of Higashi-Hanno Station" and "metsa"

Moominvalley Park: an admission ticket (excluding fees for rides and other services in the park)

*All tickets valid only for the boarding date

3. Sales period: all year round from July 20, 2019

4. Sales places

Designated SEIBU Railway stations (Ikebukuro, Seibu-Shinjuku and Takadanobaba)

SEIBU Tourist Information Center Ikebukuro

Overseas travel agencies

Commissioned sales representatives in Japan

5. Tickets available to: foreign visitors only

About the "Moominvalley Park"

Moominvalley Park, where visitors can encounter the Moomin family & friends and explore new things, opened in March 16, 2019 by Lake Miyazawa in Hanno City, Saitama Prefecture. Inside the park is the iconic Moominhouse, along with other attractions that enables visitors to enjoy the Moomin world.

For more details, visit: https://metsa-hanno.com/eng/

