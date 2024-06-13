SEICON 2024 -- THE SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT & INNOVATION CONFERENCE, ANNOUNCES USA TODAY SPORTS AS PRESENTING SPONSOR

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEICon LLC , a first-of-its-kind conference featuring 120 thought leaders and subject matter experts from the sports, entertainment, and innovation sectors, is pleased to announce USA TODAY Sports as its presenting sponsor in collaboration with UNLV Sports Innovation Institute and Syracuse University's Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics.

SEICon 2024 is pleased to announce USA TODAY Sports as its presenting sponsor. Post this

The inaugural three-day conference will be held at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas from July 15-17, 2024. Attendees will have opportunities to meet industry executives and explore the latest innovations in sports and entertainment, esports and gaming, sports sociology and diversity, broadcast brands and media, research and development, and more.

"SEICon is proud to provide an Omnichannel Platform for sports, entertainment and innovation thought leaders to collaborate. We are very proud to have USA TODAY Sports as our presenting sponsor given its longstanding commitment and excellence in the emerging sports journalism landscape," said Shawn Garrity, Executive Producer for SEICon.

As presenting sponsor, USA TODAY Sports will establish a press center and broadcast studio at the Virgin Hotels during the conference. USA TODAY Sports reporters and executives will moderate and appear on panels at the event and serve as judges for the Best in Show Award for the SEICon Innovation Hub. USA TODAY Sports and USA TODAY Network reporters will provide on-site coverage of the event across its nationwide network of over 200 local publications.

Here's what the key players are saying about the SEICon-USA TODAY Sports sponsorship:

Nate Scott, Vice President and Publisher, USA TODAY Sports

"We are excited to join SEICon alongside UNLV and Syracuse University sport industry programs as the presenting sponsor. It is important for USA TODAY Sports to be a part of this conference and continue to solidify our place at the cutting edge of innovation in digital sports journalism."

Jay Vickers, Chief Operating Officer, UNLV Sports Innovation Institute

"SEICon represents a new era, in which the brightest minds converge to shape the future of sports, entertainment and innovation. USA TODAY Sports joining as a presenting sponsor adds a powerful dimension, amplifying our reach and impact. Together, we're not just building a conference, we're shaping history and igniting ideas while providing a platform for continued education, collaboration and dealmaking."

Jeremy Jordan, Dean, Falk College at Syracuse University

"The USA TODAY Sports sponsorship further positions SEICon as a launchpad for groundbreaking ideas and transformative partnerships by combining our vision with their journalistic excellence and extensive reach, we're creating an unrivaled platform for industry and academic leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of sports, entertainment, and innovation."

About SEICon

SEICon 2024 is the next-gen conference that empowers academia, corporations, government, organizations, and non-profit entities to align, accelerating the development of new products, services and technologies that will elevate the entire market and improve the future of sports and entertainment for all. The inaugural three-day conference (July 15-17, 2024) includes an innovation hub, daily keynotes, seminars/sessions, roundtables, and daily wrap parties with music entertainment. For more information, visit sei-con.org .

About USA TODAY Network

USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co, Inc. (NYSE: GCI), is the leading news media publisher in the U.S. in terms of circulation, powered by our award-winning newsrooms and digital marketing solutions business. Our Domestic Gannett Media segment is comprised of USA TODAY, daily and weekly content brands in approximately 220 local U.S. markets. With deep roots in local communities spanning the U.S., we engage approximately 136 million monthly unique visitors, on average, through a diverse portfolio of multi-platform content offerings and experiences. For more information, visit gannett.com.

Media Contacts:

Tiffany Sorensen

We are Circle

[email protected]

Heather Gidaly

Gannett | USA TODAY Network

[email protected]

SOURCE SEICon