SEICON 2024 WILL TURN UP THE HEAT!

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly-anticipated inaugural SEICon gathering is set to commence on Monday at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, with over 600 world-renowned thought leaders in the sports, entertainment, and innovation industries expected to attend. The event will kick off with an opening night party on Monday, July 15th at 8:30 pm, followed by keynotes and sessions throughout the day on Tuesday, July 16th and Wednesday, July 17th. Over the course of three days, the conference will feature more than 150 speakers leading keynotes, sessions, and round tables, as well as a variety of daily entertainment, competition, and hospitality events.

The lineup of featured speakers includes Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok; David Falk, Founder of FAME; Nancy Lieberman, Two-Time NBA Hall of Famer; Jasmine Jordan, of Jordan Brands; Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President of Event Development & Operations at UFC; David Levy, CEO of Horizon Sports Entertainment; and Sean Giancola, CEO of NY Post, among others.

"We are thrilled with the quality of the speakers and the diverse range of companies and attendees that will be present. Having been involved with events in Las Vegas for over 35 years, I believe that Virgin Hotels offers the perfect amenities and hospitality options for a conference such as ours. We could not have come this far without the guidance and support of the executive staff at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. We are very optimistic and excited to build upon our strong friendship with the executive team at Virgin Hotels for 2025 and beyond," said Shawn Garrity, Executive Producer for SEICon.

SEICon is the next-gen conference that empowers academia, corporations, government, organizations, and non-profit entities to align, accelerating the development of new products, services and technologies that will elevate the entire market and improve the future of sports and entertainment for all. The inaugural three-day conference (July 15-17, 2024) includes an innovation hub, daily keynotes, seminars/sessions, roundtables, and daily wrap parties with live entertainment.

