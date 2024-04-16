SEICon Partners With "ON" To Enhance Attendees Conference Experience

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEICon, a first-of-its-kind Sports, Entertainment & Innovation Conference, is thrilled to announce that ON, a leading AI chat platform, has joined as a sponsor for the inaugural event July 15-17 at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Visit the SEICon website for more information about the conference and to register.

ON's chat empowers organizations to improve the overall attendee experience for fans and visitors seeking details about events, activities, and venues. The platform provides immediate answers to inquiries – from registration details to speakers and transportation logistics – and saves staff members valuable time by completely automating FAQs and other queries. This allows attendees to ask questions like "Who is Speaking" to "Is there a special hotel rate." Additionally, the bot helps users explore other conference areas by driving discovery within the experience.

"SEICon is an innovation-first i ntellectual property and the opportunity to have ON Chat guiding our web guest experience is a game-changer" said Shawn Garrity, SEICon Executive Producer.

"The opportunity to use our platform to support a world-class conference experience like SEICon is exciting for the ON team. The fact that SEICon is also bringing together leaders in sports, entertainment, and innovation to collaborate on what's next in the industry is a perfect intersection of our technology," said Matt Perl, Vice President of ON's sports vertical. "It's critical we continue to listen to the industry and its leaders for insights around what's happening on the front lines of the space."

SEICon offers over 100 industry thought leaders and subject matter experts, and more exciting features of the conference will be announced soon. At the heart of SEICon is the Innovation Hub, an intimate space within the conference curated for technology startups to showcase and engage with attendees primed for connection and deal-making across Sports and Entertainment.

About SEICon

SEICon is the next-gen conference that brings together academia, corporations, government entities, non-profit organizations, and other stakeholders to collaborate and accelerate the development of new products, services, and technologies. Since its inception, innovation has been a key focus of the conference. The inaugural event features an Innovation Hub, daily keynote speeches, seminars and sessions, roundtable discussions, and nightly wrap parties with musical entertainment.

About ON

ON is a leading AI chat platform designed for enterprise-level use, known for seamlessly powering generative AI experiences used by some of the world's largest and most well-known brands. Established in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, the ON platform enables its partners — including Valentino, The Armani Group, teams from the NBA, NFL, NHL, and more — to create new and sustainable revenue streams backed by AI while connecting with their customers and fans.

