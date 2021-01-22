NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seiden Law Group LLP adds seasoned commercial litigator Jacob K. Jou from Milbank LLP to its New York office. Jou, a graduate of Harvard Law School and Yale University, joins the globally respected and fast-growing Seiden team as Counsel after 11 years at Milbank where he gained deep experience in complex commercial litigation, regulatory matters, and internal investigations.

Jou will join seasoned litigators at Seiden Law Group to help prosecute their growing and dynamic caseload and build on past successes against banks, hedge funds, insurance companies and notorious international adversaries.

"We are excited to have Jacob join our growing team of some of the most talented lawyers and support staff in America. Jacob's practice and experience has focused for many years on working with an aggressive team of litigators to creatively prevail in complex commercial disputes. This is our bread and butter and thus he is a natural fit for our firm," said founding and managing partner Robert Seiden.

"We look forward to integrating Jacob into our rapidly growing practice, which regularly handles complex cross border litigation and international arbitration. Jacob shares the ethos and motivation of our team of creative litigators who think outside the box," said partner and head of litigation Amiad Kushner.

"Seiden Law Group is a unique law firm that impressed me with its talented people and premier clients. I had many opportunities in the legal community once I decided to move my practice off of a big-firm platform, but none compared to the ground-breaking work and collaborative, positive atmosphere at Seiden. The firm's client-centered, warrior-like mentality of excellence and integrity is a platform that I expect to thrive in," said Mr. Jou. "I'm excited to be part of the firm's mission."

Seiden Law Group is a boutique law firm based in Manhattan with a vast array of global clients that trust the Seiden team when they want sound advice, creative solutions, and bare-knuckled, smart-as-a-whip street fighters in the court room to get them justice.

