Seiden Law LLP's Representation of Whistleblower Leads to SEC Fines Against Gaming Company For Russian Payments

News provided by

Seiden Law LLP

22 Jun, 2023, 17:36 ET

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently announced its charging of Flutter Entertainment, a global gaming and sports betting company, in a case involving corrupt Russian payments in violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The announcement earlier this year declared the end of the case with Flutter's settlement payment of $4 million in fines to the SEC. The case was supported by a Whistleblower complaint filed by Seiden Law LLP two years ago on behalf of an anonymous client and represents a significant statement that payments by issuers registered with the SEC outside the US to secure favorable treatment by foreign government officials are within the reach of the SEC and will result in adverse charges.

Seiden Law is a global law firm headquartered in Manhattan specializing in high-stakes litigation, economic sanctions, arbitration, judgment enforcement, and cross-border disputes & transactions. We work on behalf of companies, governments, high-net-worth individuals and defrauded investors and creditors. Our success and value differentiator is our unique reach across the globe, diversity, creativity, meticulous planning, and an indomitable will to win for our cause and our clients.

