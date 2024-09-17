SEIDOR BOOSTS REGIONAL GROWTH IN PUERTO RICO AND THE ENGLISH CARIBBEAN WITH ACQUISITION OF ARGENTIS

HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEIDOR, a global technology consulting firm, with a presence in over 45 countries and a team of 9,000 professionals, is accelerating its expansion in the U.S. and the Caribbean through the acquisition of Argentis. This move enhances SEIDOR's capabilities in digital transformation and strengthens its regional footprint, particularly in Puerto Rico and the English Caribbean. Argentis, known for its IT solutions and expertise in the midmarket segment, will bolster SEIDOR's ability to deliver innovative solutions and drive growth in these key markets.

Signing of the agreement between Seidor and ARGENTIS (PRNewsfoto/SEIDOR)

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Argentis has a team of 25 professionals and offers ERP consulting services, with particular expertise in SAP Business One. The company achieved a revenue of $2.4 million in 2023, and with SEIDOR's integration, it is projected to reach $10 million within the next five years. Argentis primarily focuses on helping companies modernize and enhance their competitiveness through innovative business management solutions.

This integration significantly strengthens SEIDOR's operational presence in the region, expanding its territorial coverage and consolidating its competitive position. By combining service capabilities in both English and Spanish, SEIDOR is well-positioned to meet the dynamic needs of the regional market. Additionally, SEIDOR NA will double its installed base of SAP Business One clients, further enhancing its market reach and impact (SAP B1 is an ERP software designed for SMB sized businesses).

Retention of current team

The integrated unit will continue to focus on the midmarket segment and will be managed from the headquarters of the newly acquired company. Given its local expertise and established presence, the new unit will retain the entire current team and operate as SEIDOR Argentis during a gradual integration period, with the aim of fully adopting the SEIDOR brand, in the near future.

Mr. Rodolpho Cardenuto, CEO of SEIDOR North America, expressed his excitement about the integration, stating, 'This acquisition not only extends our market presence but also strengthens our ability to provide cutting-edge solutions to our clients. Our ongoing investment in SAP solutions highlights our commitment to advancing digital transformation and delivering exceptional value to SEIDOR's customers.'

Following the acquisition, the management team from Argentis will play a key role in SEIDOR North America's leadership. Mr. Diego Dubini has been appointed as Senior Vice President and General Manager, while Mr. Lucas Dubini steps into the role of Senior Vice President and COO, overseeing the Small and Medium Enterprise market.

This continuity in leadership ensures a seamless transition and maintains the high level of service Argentis's clients have come to expect. According to Diego Dubini, "This is an important milestone for Argentis's story. Our talented employees will now benefit from being part of a larger corporation like SEIDOR, and our customers will continue receiving excellent care, along with access to a broader portfolio of solutions and services".

5,000 SAP consultants

SEIDOR's role as a key global partner for SAP is also reflected in its team of over 5,000 specialized consultants, spread across the 45 countries where the firm has a direct presence. SEIDOR provides clients with deep expertise in SAP solutions and keeps them informed of the latest trends and advancements in this technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507463/Seidor_and_ARGENTIS_Signing.jpg

SOURCE SEIDOR