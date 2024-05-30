SEIDOR ESTABLISHES AN ADVISORY BOARD IN THE US BRINGING TOGETHER LEADING TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONALS

HOUSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEIDOR, a consulting firm specializing in technology services and solutions with a presence in 45 countries and 9,000 employees, has formed an Advisory Board for the American market.

SEIDOR North America's Advisory Board brings together prominent figures in the technology sector in the US market. They will provide expertise, share industry insights, identify emerging trends, and explore strategic collaborations and key decision-making processes. This market knowledge and trend identification ensure SEIDOR's clients have access to the most innovative services and solutions.

The members of this Advisory Board are Donald Dickinson, who has over 25 years of experience in M&A, enterprise strategy, and SAP consulting services, and will guide SEIDOR through strategic mergers and acquisitions. Lou Meshulam, a leader in cloud industries with nearly 17 years at SAP, will drive SEIDOR's cloud strategy and innovation. Marcelo Giampietro, as the Global Head of Virtual Sales & Engineering at Cisco, will enhance sales and ecosystem strategies with his proven leadership. And Thack Brown, currently the Global Head of GTM, Strategy, and Operations for ServiceNow, will bring his extensive operational experience to optimize go-to-market strategies.

This Board is part of SEIDOR's new growth strategy in the US, designed by its current CEO in North America, Rodolpho Cardenuto, who has emphasized that "the Advisory Board comprised of prominent figures in the technology sector will broaden our strategic vision based on their experience and knowledge." "Their contribution is a key element in our growth in the US," he added.

Mr. Cardenuto has emphasized that "the addition of these members is part of our goal to continue growing in North America." With the goal of quintupling sales, expanding the team, and tripling its customer base, SEIDOR stands out as SAP's top global partner by client number, holding Platinum Partner status and being a founding member of United Vars alliance.

SEIDOR will focus on two key areas to simplify and streamline its clients' processes in the US market. Firstly, it aims to accelerate companies' transition to advanced SAP S/4HANA technology from their legacy systems, such as SAP ECC. And secondly, to carry out the implementation of SAP S/4HANA Public Edition solutions.

Cardenuto emphasizes "SEIDOR's willingness to support clients with operations both inside and outside the US, serving as their operational partner in North America."

