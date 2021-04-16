Seigla® Medical Receives CE Mark for LiquID™ Guide Catheter Extension

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seigla Medical, Inc., announced conformité européenne (CE) Mark for the company's LiquID™ Guide Catheter Extension for use in coronary and peripheral vasculature interventions. Guide catheter extensions are a crucial tool used by cardiologists worldwide to assist in the delivery of stents and other interventional devices.

In addition, Seigla announced the completion of the first PCI cases using the LiquID device. "The LiquID's exemplary support and flexibility were equally matched by the reassuring feeling of deliverability and ease of use," said Dr. Julian Strange (Bristol Heart Institute, UK) after performing three separate coronary procedures. "The design remit of unparalleled performance in complex coronary work has been fully realized in this world-leading guide catheter extension."

"The LiquID device is built on a proprietary and unique technical platform that miniaturizes device components, strengthens performance, and provides significantly larger internal diameters. These attributes help interventionalists perform a wider array of challenging procedures in today's world of complex intervention," said Chad Kugler, Seigla Co-Founder, President and CEO. "This technology is Seigla's first product launch and is a precursor for the company to apply this platform to additional devices and additional clinical specialties."

About Guide Catheter Extensions

Seigla estimates guide catheter extensions are used annually in over 500,000 interventional procedures worldwide. The market for these devices is growing based on an aging population and factors that are increasing anatomic complexity.

About Seigla Medical

Seigla Medical, based in Buffalo, Minnesota, is a privately held company that is dedicated to enhancing patient care by providing meticulously designed technologies that focus on safety, simplicity, and superior patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.seiglamedical.com.

The LiquID Guide Catheter Extension is not available for sale in the United States.

