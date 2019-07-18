Seikagaku Provides Back Health Education at Rock N' Roll Chicago Marathon Series Health & Fitness Expo

CHICAGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seikagaku Corporation, a Japanese pharmaceutical and medical device company focused on providing innovative drug discovery specializing in glycoscience, will be featured at the Health & Fitness Expo during the Rock N' Roll Chicago Marathon Series on July 19­–20, 2019.

Over 1,600 runners and 25,000 community supporters will gather at McCormick Place on Friday and Saturday for an immersive health experience. The purpose of the Health & Fitness Expo is to feature top health and athletic companies who are dedicated to providing the latest running technology, as well as health and nutrition information. The Expo will bring together companies to help deliver creative solutions to improve the overall experience for athletes.

The two-day health expo provides a dynamic, high energy, yet intimate experience for those who are interested in living an active lifestyle and who are proactive in discovering health solutions.

Seikagaku will offer athletes along with their friends and family the opportunity to learn about improving their health and how to manage lower back and leg pain. Many athletes who suffer from back and leg pain are unaware of the source of their pain. Millions of Americans are affected by sciatica or leg pain from a herniated lumbar disc and often resort to common treatments that contain steroids or opioids.

Seikagaku will provide educational materials that may help explain the pain and provide the option to be pre-screened to participate in a clinical trial for a new non-invasive, non-surgical option. A non-steriodal, non-opioidal investigational study medication, already approved for use in Japan [Hernicore®], for those with sciatica or leg pain from a herniated lumbar disc is now being evaluated in a clinical research study in the United States, The Discovery 6603 Study. For more information about the Discovery 6603 Study and to see if you or someone you love may qualify, please call 877-770-1411 or visit www.TheDISCoveryStudy.com.

About Seikagaku Corporation

Seikagaku Corporation is an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company that focuses on glycoscience as an area of specialization. Since its foundation in 1947, Seikagaku has continuously focused on the possibilities of glycoscience and developed original, beneficial pharmaceutical products and medical devices in the fields of orthopedic disorders and ophthalmic diseases. Under a unique business model of specializing in R&D and manufacturing without having an in-house pharmaceuticals sales division, Seikagaku contributes to healthy and fulfilling lives for people around the world by marketing products globally in collaboration with companies having strengths in particular countries and product areas. Detailed information is available on the Seikagaku website (www.seikagaku.co.jp/english/)

About AXON Communications

At AXON, we simplify complex information to improve outcomes in healthcare, bringing together the right people with the right expertise to provide our clients with integrated, multichannel communications solutions.

As an agency, we are passionate about healthcare communications and combine a personal touch with professionalism. Our expertise includes medical communications, public relations, clinical trial services and market access communications/consultancy for pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, animal health and functional food companies.

AXON has an international reach, with operations in London, New York, Toronto, Copenhagen, Zug (Switzerland) and Brighton (U.K.), and a worldwide affiliate network. Established in 2002, AXON is an AVENIR GLOBAL company.



For more information please visit: www.axon-com.com

Contact: Jennifer M. Barrett, MSc

Email: jbarrett@axon-com.com

Phone: 203-521-3959

SOURCE Seikagaku Corporation

Related Links

http://www.seikagaku.co.jp/english

