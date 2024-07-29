SEIKO GROUP Launches "THE GIFT OF TIME" Project

- Collaboration with Leading Japanese Artists to Share Enjoyment of "Time" and "Japan Luxury" -

TOKYO, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION (hereinafter referred to as "Seiko"), based in Tokyo's Chuo Ward, is pleased to announce that "THE GIFT OF TIME" project was launched on July 18. The core vision behind this undertaking is to inspire a rediscovery of the richness and value created by Japan's unique culture, such as the sense of beauty fostered by the four seasons and nature, and the craftsmanship of its artisans. Seiko aims to view these things from the perspective of "Time" and, through this lens, communicate the appeal of "Japanese Luxury" to the world.

Image of "THE GIFT OF TIME": https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108266/202407223960/_prw_PI1fl_322G2ds7.jpg

To launch THE GIFT OF TIME project, Seiko is creating a special video on the theme of "Time," together with several top talents at the forefront of Japanese culture. The company expects to release a trailer for the video on a special website prior to the official release of the finished film.

As a symbol of this project, the basement floor of Wako's main shop in the iconic SEIKO HOUSE was renovated and reopened on Saturday, July 20.

THE GIFT OF TIME Project

Images from the trailer (1): https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108266/202407223960/_prw_PI9fl_foT8b8z2.jpg

The world is beginning to look at Japanese culture as providing a different concept of luxury. In other words, the idea of "Japanese-style Luxury" is creating new values in the world. People can see this in things such as traditional Japanese craftsmanship, which is distinguished by uncompromising attention to detail, and manufacturing that prioritizes ease of use and visibility. This approach has been described as "Quiet Luxury," and it is ushering in a new world of Japanese-inspired luxury culture.

Seiko has contributed to the formation of Japanese luxury culture through brands such as Grand Seiko, Credor, and Wako. In this project, Seiko will work with top creators who are leading the development of Japanese culture to explore this unique luxury culture from the perspective of "Time." After the completion of the special video, which is scheduled for October, screenings will be held around the world to introduce Grand Seiko and other luxury brands the company has developed, as well as to communicate the richness and depth of Japanese culture from multiple perspectives.

Movie Project

The movie, which is scheduled for release this October, defines "Time" as the connection between Seiko and Japanese culture, and reveals the cultural aspects of "Time." The film features appearances by top creators of Japanese culture, including contemporary artist Hiroshi Sugimoto, composer and Commissioner of Agency for Cultural Affairs Shunichi Tokura, world-renowned architect Kengo Kuma, and singer MISIA (*see profiles on PDF), and explores how "Time" influences their creations and philosophies. They will also share their own personal thoughts on "Time."

Trailer Summary

Title: THE GIFT OF TIME

Cast: Shunichi Tokura (composer, Commissioner of Agency for Cultural Affairs); Kengo Kuma (architect); and MISIA (singer)

Navigator: Shinji Hattori (Seiko Group Chairman, CEO, and CCO)

Film length: 88 seconds

Images from the trailer (2): https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108266/202407223960/_prw_PI8fl_Ja8hBX65.jpg

Website: https://www.seiko.co.jp/thegiftoftime/

Trailer: https://youtu.be/PVra57lAIoY

Reopening of Wako Flagship Store's Basement Floor

Seiko is pleased to announce that the basement floor of the Wako Flagship Store in SEIKO HOUSE, a well-known landmark in Tokyo's Ginza district, reopened on July 20 after the completion of renovation work. The remodeled space is designed to symbolize the ongoing project.

The space on the basement floor was designed by the New Material Research Laboratory, an architectural firm founded and led by Hiroshi Sugimoto and Tomoyuki Sakakida.

The defining concept for this space, and which is placed in its center, is the "Stage and Corridor," a rotating fixture that resembles the long and short hands of a clock, the original business of Wako. The space will be used to express and exchange Japanese culture, which is rich in both tradition and innovation. The company will be presenting products and experiences that are based on the history of Wako since its inception as well as traditional facets and customs of Japan that express the richness of its culture. The renewal work was intended to create a platform for Wako, which is one of the most renowned brands in Japan.

Image of the basement floor of the Wako Flagship Store: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108266/202407223960/_prw_PI7fl_6d3ImsK2.jpg

*Design architect: New Material Research Laboratory

Photo: Masatomo Moriyama

For more details, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202407223960-O1-2SZqHUz7.pdf

SOURCE SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION