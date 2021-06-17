Seiko teams up with Rowing Blazers for a Watch Collaboration

The collection was developed in collaboration with Rowing Blazers founder and creative director Jack Carlson and Seiko's Product Development team. Rowing Blazers is a design lab for the classics. Inspired by sport, nostalgia, and travel, the brand is dedicated to inclusivity and irreverence. Rowing Blazers has become known for its limited-edition collaborations, its subversive sense of humor, and for combining old-school British and American style with the philosophies of streetwear. " Collaborating with Seiko is a dream come true. I have a small collection of both new and vintage Seikos, and I'm obsessed with the brand. This is our first real foray into the world of watches -- though we often sell vintage Seikos on our site -- and I couldn't imagine a better partnership ." - Jack Carlson

The Seiko 5 Sports, Rowing Blazers designs each offer a distinctive bezel treatment. As a homage to Seiko's archives, the first design has a "rally" bezel. A tribute to the '90s with a Rowing Blazers flip on the classics, the second design has a four-color red, blue, yellow and green bezel. The final design incorporates a zig-zag patterned bezel, displaying Rowing Blazers' most distinctive motif.

Each watch has a special case back emblazoned with one of Rowing Blazers' "house codes," a contemplative skeleton, as a memento mori: a reminder that time flies. Every watch also has a Rowing Blazers logo on the dial and comes in a special collector's tin in Rowing Blazers' signature zig-zag pattern, with both a bracelet and an alternative nylon military strap.

The "zig-zag" (SRPG51) and "rally" (SRPG49) watches are available in limited editions of 500, while the four-color bezel design (SRPG53) is a special edition. Each watch retails for $495 and is available at seikousa.com and rowingblazers.com from Thursday, June 17, at 11am ET.

Seiko, founded in 1881 and currently celebrating its 140th Anniversary, remains a world leader in both technically advanced and masterfully crafted timepieces, offering a comprehensive selection of luxury and standard watches with advanced mechanical, solar and quartz movements. Determined, from the beginning, to "Always Stay One Step Ahead of the Rest," Seiko maintains a vital connection to its customers, dedicated to matching superior manufacturing with unwavering attention to the demands and delights of everyday life.

