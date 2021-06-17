Seiko teams up with Rowing Blazers for a Watch Collaboration
The historic Japanese watch manufacturer and upstart NYC brand collaborate on a group of special and limited-edition watches.
Jun 17, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introduced in 1968 and re-born in 2019, Seiko 5 Sports has offered a wide variety of durable and reliable mechanical watches for watch lovers of every age for over half a century. Today, Seiko Watch of America and New York sport and fashion brand, Rowing Blazers, have announced a collaboration on two Limited Editions and one Special Edition timepiece.
The collection was developed in collaboration with Rowing Blazers founder and creative director Jack Carlson and Seiko's Product Development team. Rowing Blazers is a design lab for the classics. Inspired by sport, nostalgia, and travel, the brand is dedicated to inclusivity and irreverence. Rowing Blazers has become known for its limited-edition collaborations, its subversive sense of humor, and for combining old-school British and American style with the philosophies of streetwear. "Collaborating with Seiko is a dream come true. I have a small collection of both new and vintage Seikos, and I'm obsessed with the brand. This is our first real foray into the world of watches -- though we often sell vintage Seikos on our site -- and I couldn't imagine a better partnership." - Jack Carlson
The Seiko 5 Sports, Rowing Blazers designs each offer a distinctive bezel treatment. As a homage to Seiko's archives, the first design has a "rally" bezel. A tribute to the '90s with a Rowing Blazers flip on the classics, the second design has a four-color red, blue, yellow and green bezel. The final design incorporates a zig-zag patterned bezel, displaying Rowing Blazers' most distinctive motif.
Each watch has a special case back emblazoned with one of Rowing Blazers' "house codes," a contemplative skeleton, as a memento mori: a reminder that time flies. Every watch also has a Rowing Blazers logo on the dial and comes in a special collector's tin in Rowing Blazers' signature zig-zag pattern, with both a bracelet and an alternative nylon military strap.
The "zig-zag" (SRPG51) and "rally" (SRPG49) watches are available in limited editions of 500, while the four-color bezel design (SRPG53) is a special edition. Each watch retails for $495 and is available at seikousa.com and rowingblazers.com from Thursday, June 17, at 11am ET.
About Seiko
Seiko, founded in 1881 and currently celebrating its 140th Anniversary, remains a world leader in both technically advanced and masterfully crafted timepieces, offering a comprehensive selection of luxury and standard watches with advanced mechanical, solar and quartz movements. Determined, from the beginning, to "Always Stay One Step Ahead of the Rest," Seiko maintains a vital connection to its customers, dedicated to matching superior manufacturing with unwavering attention to the demands and delights of everyday life.
