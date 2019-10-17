SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD. Launches New Aftermarket Car Accessories Designed for Mercedes-Benz Cars in U.S.

AZUTO Brand Accessories Designed for Select Mercedes-Benz Cars Now Available

SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD.

Oct 17, 2019, 08:34 ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD., a leading manufacturer of aftermarket car accessories, today announced the U.S. launch of three new aftermarket accessories for Mercedes-Benz cars. Mercedes owners can now purchase these three sleek AZUTO aftermarket car accessories designed specifically for use in their vehicle.

Products and Features

AZUTO Grip Storage Box (MHG-016)
AZUTO Cupholder (MHG-021)
  • AZUTO A/C-vent-mounted Cup Holder is specially designed for use in current generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class (W205/S213/C205/A205), GLC (X253/C253), and V-Class (W447 up to 2018) vehicles to be attached to the right side or left side A/C vent (each side sold separately). The cup holder's piano black finish is topped with a sleek satin chrome styling that matches with the design of the vents themselves, ensuring that the cup holders look factory made in your vehicle's interior. It utilizes a built-in hook for firm and secure installation to the A/C vent. It also provides a dial for modulating airflow from A/C vent when not in use. The cup holder dimensions are: 4.1 x 3.8 x 2.4 inches.

  • AZUTO Grip Storage Box transforms the passenger side grip handle featured in Mercedes Benz G-Class into a handy place to store personal objects. The lip of the storage box is fitted with stamped aluminum to match the hairline trim of the redesigned G-Class cabin and ensure that the product blends in seamlessly with the vehicle's interior. The grip storage box is specifically designed for use in current generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W463A). Dimensions are: 2.5 x 10 x 1.6 inches.

"AZUTO is designed for discerning Mercedes-Benz owners who demand high quality products for their vehicles that look factory made," said Akira Matsuki, Senior General Manager for SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD. "Our accessories are made from high-quality materials and designed for specific Mercedes-Benz cars so that they look like it came from the factory."

SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD. also offers cup holder, smartphone holder and grip storage box for previous generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W463) and smartphone holder for Mercedes-Benz C-Class (W205/S213/C205/A205), GLC (X253/C253), E-Class (W213/S213), V-Class (W447 up to 2018) under the AZUTO brand.

Pricing and Availability

All AZUTO accessories are available for purchase from Amazon. AZUTO Cup Holders for Mercedes-Benz C-Class (W205/S213/C205/A205), GLC (X253/C253), and V-Class (W447 up to 2018) vehicles are available on Amazon for $129.99 (MSRP). Cup holder for Right Air Vent and for Left Air Vent sold separately. AZUTO Grip Storage Box for Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W463A), is available on Amazon for $169.99 (MSRP).

About SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD.

SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD. was established in 1953 and is renowned as a leading manufacturer of aftermarket car accessories in Japan. The company offers a wide range of accessory products with useful functionality, high style and superior quality. Products include smartphone holders, USB power sockets, cup holders, storage boxes and other general-purpose car accessories. For more information visit: SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD. website: https://www.seikosangyo.co.jp/en/. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Notes:

AZUTO is a registered trademark of SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD. in the U.S. and other countries.

US MEDIA CONTACT:
Ty Takayanagi
226473@email4pr.com
858-212-2705

SOURCE SEIKOSANGYO CO., LTD.

