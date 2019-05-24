Seipasa and Summit Agro USA sign an alliance to distribute Seican biopesticide in the USA

VALENCIA, Spain and DURHAM, N.C., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seipasa, the Spanish international company specializing in the development and formulation of biopesticides, biostimulants and fertilizers for agriculture, and Summit Agro USA, dedicated to bringing innovative solutions to the crop protection market, are announcing an agreement for the distribution and market development of Seican botanical-based biopesticide throughout the USA.

Under this agreement, Summit Agro USA will market and sell the product formulated and developed by Seipasa. Seican is registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and is OMRI certified.

Seican presents a dual mode of action as insecticide and acaricide. Developed from a formulation based on substances of botanical origin, Seican provides high efficacy at low doses and is ideally suited for IPM, organic farming and sustainable programs.

Seican is also suitable for resistance management and presents a PHI of 0 days. The product enters the US market to provide farmers with a new and effective biological tool for pest control.

Pedro Peleato, CEO of Seipasa, claimed that, "The agreement between Seipasa and Summit Agro USA is a further step in Seipasa's strategy to access new markets by obtaining new biopesticide registrations. The United States is a key market in our international expansion and Summit Agro USA is an excellent partner to strengthen our position and make progress in the generation of profitable, sustainable and effective solutions for farmers."

Bill Lewis, President and CEO of Summit Agro USA, also commented, "Summit Agro is very excited for the opportunity to work with Seipasa. The addition of Seican to the existing strong Summit Agro brand family allows Summit Agro to add an excellent biological miticide/insecticide to our strong brand family. We are confident that in coordination with our exclusive distribution partners, Helena Agri Enterprises and the Tenkoz Member Companies, we will be able to effectively deliver Seican to growers across the USA. We are very happy to represent Seican in the US crop protection market."

About Seipasa

Seipasa is a Spanish international company leading the formulation and development of biological solutions for crop protection, biostimulation and nutrition. For over 20 years the company has formulated and registered high technological value solutions that are used in the most demanding agricultural systems in the world. Seipasa is established in more than 20 countries worldwide.

About Summit Agro USA

Summit Agro USA, located in Durham, NC, is focused on working with our partners to identify, develop, and deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of growers across the United States. Summit Agro has a history of bringing innovative solutions to market and can manage the full process from initial development to sales. This integrated business approach enables us to provide reliable, high-quality products to US growers. Whether the need is for insecticides, fungicides, or herbicides, Summit Agro has a full range of product offers to meet the needs of our customers.

