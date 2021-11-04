SEI's Advisors' Inner Circle Fund Celebrates 30 Years

OAKS, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) today celebrated the 30-year anniversary of its Advisors' Inner Circle Fund® (AIC) series trust, while announcing the AIC platform's net assets have exceeded $84 billion as of Sept. 30, 2021. Servicing 111 funds on behalf of 45 investment advisors, this milestone reinforces AIC's stature as one of the fund industry's leading and oldest turnkey platforms for '40 Act vehicles.

"The success and growth of AIC has been nothing short of astounding since we launched the first trust in 1991, and none of it could have happened without the partnership and trust from our exceptional fund manager clients," commented John Alshefski, Head of SEI's Investment Manager Services division's (IMS) Traditional business. "Our success represents the ongoing commitment we have made to the business as a whole and the AIC Trust specifically, as well as our ability to foresee market trends and take advantage of opportunities amidst constant change."

SEI helped pioneer the AIC series trust as an institutional-quality, turnkey mutual fund operating platform, providing asset managers with a complete fund infrastructure and enabling them to provide solutions to the market faster and more efficiently. Today, the AIC platform has evolved its services and expertise to support not only mutual funds, but also exchange traded funds (ETFs) and closed-end funds, including interval, tender and auction funds.

"During the last three decades, the Advisors' Inner Circle Fund evolved and expanded its comprehensive operating platform to address the changing regulatory landscape, new investment vehicles and investor demands," noted Mike Beattie, Managing Director of SEI's IMS division and President of Advisors' Inner Circle Fund. "The AIC platform provides managers access to an independent board of trustees, legal counsel and a chief compliance officer, as well as the financial benefits of sharing trust-level expenses with other platform members. Managers also benefit from an experienced, strategic relationship manager and cost-effective access to the industry's best auditors and custodians."

"We selected SEI's Advisors' Inner Circle as our '40 Act platform from which to launch our ETF in order to obtain the expertise and infrastructure to manage the operational complexities associated with such a vehicle," said Mark Schlarbaum, Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets at Rayliant Global Advisors. "With SEI's turnkey platform and exceptional hands-on client service, we were able to get to market faster than originally anticipated and focus on our fund's launch and distribution rather than operational challenges."

"We designed our new offering, the Delaware Wilshire Private Markets Fund, with the goal of democratizing alternative investments by eliminating the structural impediments that prevent individual investors from accessing private market investments and improving the client experience," said Neil Siegel, Chief Marketing Officer at Macquarie Asset Management. "SEI's AIC platform provides the operational infrastructure and expertise we needed to successfully offer the closed-end auction Fund, ensuring a better experience for advisors and their clients."

SEI's IMS division is an award-winning, leading provider of outsourced investment operations solutions to investment managers globally. IMS is part of SEI's Global Wealth Management Services business, comprised of market-leading, innovative solutions designed to support the future growth of investment and wealth managers globally.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions designed to help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of Sept. 30, 2021, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including approximately $392 billion in assets under management and $866 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

About SEI's Investment Manager Services Division

SEI's Investment Manager Services supplies investment organizations of all types with advanced operating infrastructure they must have to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's award-winning global operating platform provides investment managers and asset owners with customized and integrated capabilities across a wide range of investment vehicles, strategies and jurisdictions. Our services enable users to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. SEI partners with more than 550 traditional and alternative asset managers, as well as sovereign wealth funds and family offices, representing nearly $37 trillion in assets, including 49 of the top 100 asset managers worldwide*. For more information, visit seic.com/ims.

*Based on Pensions & Investments' "Largest Money Managers" 2020 ranking.

It is important to note, overall, the risk profile of private market investment strategies is higher than that of other asset classes. These risks may include, but are not limited to, liquidity risk and lack of a secondary market to trade securities; management risk; concentration and non-diversification risk; lack of transparency; and volatility. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any specific investment product sponsored by, or investment services provided by Macquarie Investment Management or its affiliates, or Wilshire or its affiliates. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no guarantee that investment objectives will be achieved. Diversification neither guarantees a gain nor protects against a loss. Nothing presented should be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell any security or follow any investment technique or strategy. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein. Only a prospectus for Delaware Wilshire Private Markets Fund can make such an offer. The fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus and its summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855 520-7711. Investors should read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing. Investment in the Fund may be made only by entities or natural persons that are "accredited investors" within the meaning of Regulation D under the 1933 Securities Act.

