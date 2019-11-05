Seismic Acquires Percolate to Create Exceptional Content Experiences at Every Point in the Customer Journey

SAN DIEGO and NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the market leader for sales enablement platforms, today announced the acquisition of Percolate, a leading marketing campaign orchestration and content management platform. With this acquisition, Seismic strengthens its ability for marketers to deliver personalized and compelling content throughout the entire customer journey and across all channels. This includes initial customer engagement via email, social, and other channels, as well as across customer-facing teams, such as sellers, customer success representatives, and partners.

The acquisition will result in an offering that enables marketers to have full control and oversight into how their content impacts this new buyer landscape. By combining Seismic's industry leading sales enablement and asset management functionality with Percolate's content orchestration and campaign planning tools, marketers will have comprehensive control and agility to efficiently align the most compelling and personalized content wherever and whenever the customer interacts with their brand. The unification of two essential pillars in the marketing technology stack will also offer comprehensive insights and data for marketers to make full-scale, intelligent improvements to their entire content investment.

"Marketers understand that producing personalized, compelling content is foundational to providing value to their company's bottom line and therefore the business at large," said Doug Winter, Seismic co-founder and CEO. "Percolate will be essential in helping Seismic widen our industry lead in enabling marketers do so in one-to-one customer interactions while also expanding our combined capabilities into all content initiatives and distribution channels."

Due to rapid changes in buyer behavior and expectations, non-personalized content is now an unacceptable marketing practice. In August, Forrester Consulting found that 85 percent of enterprises agree that buyers will dismiss their brand if they don't provide tailored information. At the same time, the streamlined and linear "purchase funnel" has been rendered obsolete, with Gartner noting that buyers revisit each of the six buying "stages" at least once during their purchase.

"Seismic and Percolate have both built their success on the principle that content is at the heart of the modern buyer experience," said Randy Wootton, CEO of Percolate. "Both of our companies endeavor to foster better alignment between marketing and sales and improve the buyer/seller interaction, resulting in accelerated deals and pipeline for our customers. Combining with Seismic allows Percolate to provide even more capability to our customer base and more value to the marketing ecosystem."

Founded in 2011, Percolate has grown into one of the leaders in the enterprise content marketing space, with customers that span both business and consumer brands including DHL, Electronic Arts, VMWare, and DocuSign. Wootton will join Seismic's senior leadership team and continue to lead the Percolate team, reporting directly into Seismic CEO Doug Winter.

With the acquisition, Seismic boasts a roster of 750 customers. Headcount exceeds 800 across 12 offices.

For more information about Seismic, visit seismic.com/product/ .

About Seismic

Seismic is the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, equipping global sales teams with the knowledge, messaging, and automatically personalized content proven to be the most effective for any buyer interaction. Powerful content intelligence and analytics enable marketers to prove and improve their impact on the bottom line, revealing what is really driving revenue and what needs to be adjusted. The result for global enterprises like IBM, American Express, PayPal, and Quest Diagnostics is better win rates, larger deals, and higher customer retention. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, visit seismic.com.

About Percolate

Percolate is an Orchestration Hub that gives marketers the power to control all aspects of the marketing lifecycle. Percolate offers solutions to introduce visibility into the marketing process, improve coordination of work, and effectively build marketing campaigns and content. The world's largest enterprises — including Mazda, IWG, Robert Bosch, and Rockwell Automation — use Percolate to create a coordinated customer experience, reduce production costs, and understand marketing impact.

Media Contacts

Stephanie Jackman

Public Relations Manager, Seismic

sjackman@seismic.com

Jackie Blundell

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry for Seismic

seismic@rlyl.com

SOURCE Seismic

Related Links

http://www.seismic.com

