Seismic and Outreach Partner to Empower Customers with Buyer Insights on Relevant Content Sent from Any Platform

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, and Outreach, the leading sales engagement platform, today announced a robust product integration that will grant sellers access to hyper-relevant content from Seismic within Outreach email templates and sequences. Sellers and marketers can now gain engagement data from whichever platform a seller chooses to access and send content best suited for that interaction. Whether sellers are engaging via email, CRM, or Outreach, there are no visibility gaps in the way sellers are using content, and the way buyers are reacting to it.

Outreach's sales engagement software makes it easy for sellers to navigate a complex deal across many touchpoints. Meanwhile, Seismic surfaces the most compelling content for each of those individual touchpoints and prospects via their predictive content functionality, seamlessly adding value to every stage of the conversation without any disruption. Despite sellers leveraging various platforms to communicate with buyers, marketers have access to a comprehensive Seismic dashboard that shows seller and buyer engagement on all sent content.

"Seismic and Outreach's integration is unique in the way it opens up unprecedented flexibility and visibility for sellers and marketers," said Doug Winter, CEO and Co-Founder, Seismic. "Content personalization has been proven as a top success factor for customer and prospect engagement, and this partnership makes that possible from whichever workflow sellers prefer. The corresponding analytics feedback loop makes both sellers and marketers more effective in their roles and establishes the foundation of a cohesive data-driven go-to-market engine."

Specific benefits of Seismic and Outreach's partnership include:

Enrich Buyer Conversations : Sellers can take advantage of pre-built Outreach templates with Seismic content and corresponding engagement tracking links, as well as easily search for and insert relevant, professionally-formatted content from Seismic into any buyer conversation via the Outreach application.

: Sellers can take advantage of pre-built Outreach templates with Seismic content and corresponding engagement tracking links, as well as easily search for and insert relevant, professionally-formatted content from Seismic into any buyer conversation via the Outreach application. Streamline Sales Execution : Outreach triggers the next best action after a buyer views content shared from Seismic. Other features such as filters that manage the level of Seismic activity each seller sees in his or her feed, ensure sellers remain laser focused on high-value activities that will improve speed to market.

: Outreach triggers the next best action after a buyer views content shared from Seismic. Other features such as filters that manage the level of Seismic activity each seller sees in his or her feed, ensure sellers remain laser focused on high-value activities that will improve speed to market. Gain Actionable Analytics: Both sellers and marketers can determine when prospects are consuming content that's been sent, as well as how they're consuming that content, down to time spent on each page. Sellers can then tailor prospect conversations accordingly, shorten elapsed time between follow ups, and more easily add value to the sales cycle that complements what the seller may have self-researched. Meanwhile, marketers have an easier time proving content's ROI, by determining which content sellers are accessing via Seismic and sending from Outreach, and how prospects are reacting to it.

"The best sales organizations are shifting focus towards customer engagement, and they need the best platform to help create those relationships effectively," said Manny Medina, CEO, Outreach. "Customers use Outreach to drive multi-channel communication at scale, and now they're able to seamlessly integrate valuable personalized content and engagement analytics at each stage of the journey. Seismic and Outreach's integration is a must-have for any customer-facing team responsible for juggling many personas and deals across their pipeline."

As part of the integration, Seismic has joined the Outreach Galaxy partner program. Seismic's partnership with Outreach is one of many recent and upcoming integrations that signify Seismic's devotion to building a sales platform ecosystem for customers. Including Outreach, Seismic has more than 80 technology integrations with CRMs like Salesforce, marketing automation platforms like Marketo, collaboration tools like Slack, and many others. To learn more about Seismic's integrations, visit seismic.com/product/integrations/

About Seismic

Seismic is the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, equipping global sales teams with the knowledge, messaging, and automatically personalized content proven to be the most effective for any buyer interaction. Powerful content intelligence and analytics enable marketers to prove and improve their impact on the bottom line, revealing what is really driving revenue and what needs to be adjusted. The result for global enterprises like IBM, American Express, PayPal, and Quest Diagnostics is better win rates, larger deals, and higher customer retention. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, visit seismic.com.

About Outreach

Outreach, the leading sales engagement platform, dramatically increases sales reps' effectiveness using advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to automate and prioritize customer touchpoints. Outreach has best-in-class usage and enterprise-scale with 3,500 customers such as Adobe, DocuSign, and Tableau, who've seen significant increases in sales pipeline, velocity, and efficiency. Outreach is a privately held company in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

Media Contacts

Seismic

Stephanie Jackman

Public Relations Manager, Seismic

sjackman@seismic.com

Outreach

Amanda Woolley

Senior Communications Manager

PR@outreach.io

SOURCE Seismic

Related Links

https://seismic.com

