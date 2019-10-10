Seismic Announces Leaders from IBM, SiriusDecisions, and More Will Speak at Shift 2019

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, today announced Seismic Shift 2019, the enablement event of the year, will include an all-star speaker lineup of more than 35 customers, partners, industry thought leaders, Seismic executives, and product experts. In its sixth year, Shift 2019 is the largest it's ever been, including many guided networking options and a program crafted to serve sales, marketing, and enablement practitioners, as well as leaders interested in major trends facing global businesses. Six hundred attendees from 200 companies are expected to descend upon the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA from November 5-7 for Shift 2019.

New this year, Seismic has added "Industry 360" sessions and an executive track in which industry experts and business leaders will present sessions designed to help guide attendees' respective business strategies. Peter Ostrow, Sr. Research Director at SiriusDecisions and Matt Heinz, President of Heinz Marketing, Inc. will speak about sales and marketing trends. Renée Baker, Head of Advisor Inclusion Networks at Raymond James, will participate in a mainstage fireside chat about how diversity and inclusion have become business imperatives that every industry can act on, and panel topics will include the challenges facing asset management companies and an insider's look into growth enablement. Executive track speakers include experts at Bain & Company, ADP, and Alpha FMC.

The Shift 2019 agenda will also feature forward-thinking practitioners that will share how they are changing the way their organizations do business with sales enablement. Seismic customer spotlight sessions from IBM, Rackspace, Nectar Services Corporation, and many others will present innovative uses of the Seismic platform.

"I look forward to attending Shift every year," said Cathy Rowell, VP, Enablement, Nectar Services Corporation & Shift speaker. "I've been a Seismic customer for a few years, in roles at two different companies, and I still learn something new each time I go. Shift is an excellent opportunity to network with enablement peers and come away with tangible ideas that can be applied to your organization."

Helping to establish a sales and marketing enablement community is a top priority at Shift 2019. Networking, learning, and social activities include:

– Partner pre-day (November 4th) for our partner ecosystem to learn, network, and celebrate joint accomplishments

– Pre-conference (November 4th) Seismic Shift Golf Tournament

– Seismic Women's Social: Shifting Change with Women Pioneers event featuring networking, pampering, a customer panel, and TED talk-style presentations from inspiring women leaders

– Two evening socials. The social on day two (November 6th) will include a product and partner hub in which Seismic product managers, customer success leaders, and partners will be available as resources for learning and to boost attendees' knowledge of the Seismic platform. Participating partners include Allego, DSG Consulting, Grapevine6, Kapost, MindTickle, Outreach, Percolate, and Red Oak Compliance Solutions

– Longer meals and breaks to support more networking and discussions facilitated by Seismic leaders



"There's nothing quite like the buzz and excitement at Shift," said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder, Seismic. "Seismic takes great pride in bringing our customers together in such a way that allows them to share and learn from each other. There is no other sales and marketing enablement event like it. As usual, Shift will set the tone for the following year, as we reveal what's on the horizon for both our product and sales enablement at large, and how customers can put themselves on a continued path to success by partnering with Seismic."

On the last day of Shift, and throughout the program, Seismic will lead product sessions. The sessions will include a mix of product sneak peeks, guided strategy sessions that reveal how customers can optimize their use of Seismic, and instructor-led workshops on ways customers can improve their use of Seismic's personalized content automation tool, LiveDocs®.

About Seismic

Seismic is the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, equipping global sales teams with the knowledge, messaging, and automatically personalized content proven to be the most effective for any buyer interaction. Powerful content intelligence and analytics enable marketers to prove and improve their impact on the bottom line, revealing what is really driving revenue and what needs to be adjusted. The result for global enterprises like IBM, American Express, PayPal, and Quest Diagnostics is better win rates, larger deals, and higher customer retention. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, visit seismic.com.

