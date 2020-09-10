Seismic Appoints Heather Cole as Vice President, Market Growth

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic , the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, today announced Heather Cole has joined the company as Vice President, Market Growth. In her new role at Seismic, Heather will leverage her in-depth understanding of the enablement market, buyers and trends to help drive growth and further inform Seismic's offering and go-to-market strategies.

As a leading analyst covering sales enablement strategies and technology, Heather brings over 20 years of expertise and influential leadership to Seismic. In her role as VP and Research Director at Forrester-SiriusDecisions, she was integral in establishing the firm's sales enablement research and advisory practice. Over the years, she has provided hands-on guidance to hundreds of B2B organizations, helping both established and emerging technology companies define their sales enablement strategies. Her background includes extensive practitioner experience with leadership roles in enablement, as well as marketing, sales operations and strategy.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Heather to Seismic. She's one of the most well-known and respected analysts in our space and knows the landscape of the industry like no other," said Seismic CEO and Cofounder Doug Winter. "Heather is joining us during a period of high-growth and global expansion, and will make an immediate impact to our team and our customers."

Heather's commitment to sales enablement extends to supporting the industry at large, including recently serving as vice president on the executive board of the Sales Enablement Society and as an inaugural member of the group's board of advisors. In addition to joining Seismic's marketing organization, Heather will continue to serve as an enablement champion, speaking at conferences and sharing her thoughts on the future of sales and the enablement discipline.

"I have always been an advocate for sales enablement and a champion for how it can transform the trajectory of B2B organizations. As a pioneer practitioner and then an analyst in this dynamic discipline, I have witnessed first-hand the impact enablement has on landing, expanding and keeping customers," says Heather. "However, enablement cannot result in great customer interactions without the right technology to help deliver on that promise, and Seismic does exactly that. Having observed Seismic over the last several years, I have been impressed by their vision, innovation and ability to execute. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to join this accomplished team."

Prior to becoming an influential industry analyst, Heather also led sales and marketing teams in roles with Wolters Kluwer, Ricoh, IKON and Pitney Bowes. She earned her BSBA from St. Louis University with a double degree in economics and international business.

