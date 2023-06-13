Seismic Capital Company Announces First Portfolio Company, to Invest $10M in Game Cloud Network

News provided by

Seismic Capital Company

13 Jun, 2023, 09:08 ET

Seismic Initiating First Round of Investments, Sees Game Cloud Network's Model of Connecting Brands, Consumers and Influencers through Games as Perfect Fit for Seismic Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic Capital Company ("Seismic") today announced its commitment to invest $10 million in Game Cloud Network ("GCN") to accelerate GCN's mission to build the world's largest brand engagement network to connect brands, consumers and influencers through games.

In addition to capital, Seismic will provide administrative services, including human resources, benefits, accounting and legal support, enabling GCN to focus on accelerating technology and product development, launching new partnerships and customer acquisition. Founded in 2019, GCN is the first company in Seismic's portfolio, which is open to all investors. (Click here to learn more about investing with Seismic.)

"Unlike the philosophy behind traditional VC investments, Seismic offers our portfolio companies what we call 'patient capital,' which means rather than wasting time in the up-and-down cycles of funding rounds, we are in it for the long run," said Eric White, President and Chief Investment Officer at Seismic Capital Company. "Game Cloud Network meets every aspect of our investment criteria; we see it as a paradigm-shifting startup primed to shake up the gaming industry. GCN's leadership team consists of proven innovators and disruptors with decades of experience across gaming, media and telecommunications."

THE OPPORTUNITY: According to research firm Statista, global games revenue is expected to reach $365.6 billion in 2023, growing to $482.3 billion by 2027. Gaming has become the preferred media format for Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers, yet brands have not been successful at authentically engaging at scale. GCN's unique technology solves that problem by transforming online games into robust media ecosystems.

"Game Cloud Network is building a true ecosystem connecting game publishers and developers with brands, influencers and IP holders in innovative new ways. We chose to partner with Seismic as we saw a clear alignment with the management team and their innovative new model," said Aaron Baker, CEO at Game Cloud Network. "Access to a long-term commitment of capital and administrative resources from day one made this partnership a perfect fit – allowing us to significantly accelerate our growth."

About Seismic Capital Company

Seismic Capital Company ("Seismic") is changing the way venture capital is done to the benefit of founders, startups and investors. It is committed to identifying, guiding and nurturing companies seeking to meaningfully disrupt their industries.

Seismic seeks to support impactful companies across digital and emerging technologies, sustainability, education, and others, all of whom comply with the highest standards of integrity and accountability, protecting the environment and our communities.

Through a democratized capital structure, Seismic opens its doors to investors of all income levels, allowing everyone to own a stake in these disruptive companies of tomorrow at the ground-floor level. For more information, please visit https://seismic.company/, subscribe to our newsletter https://seismic.company/newsletter/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Laura Simpson
JConnelly for Seismic Capital Company
973.713.8834
[email protected] 

SOURCE Seismic Capital Company

