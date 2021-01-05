Seismic Digital and KidSay Form Strategic Alliance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic Digital, a consumer insights and digital strategy and activation agency recently named the seventh-fastest growing company in Kansas City, and KidSay, the world's leading youth research, trend reporting and strategy firm, have entered into an exclusive partnership to help brands connect with and engage kids, tweens, teens and their families.

Through this strategic partnership, Seismic Digital's brand partners will have access to up-to-the-minute youth market data on a variety of favorites, behaviors, and attitudes on screen content, digital, devices, social media, apps, video games & esports, clothes, shoes and accessories, product discovery, spending habits & decisions, toys, games, collectibles, sports, leisure activities, food & drinks, restaurant and family decisions, lifestyle, and aspirations. These exclusive insights can then be paired with Seismic's unique strategy and activation method across the digital spectrum on everything from organic search to paid social to OTT and connected television.

KidSay is the only youth market research organization of its kind, providing 24 reports per year through their exclusive nationwide network of schools. Samples mirror the US Census age, gender, race, and region breakout. Pencil-and-paper surveys (one-on-one interviews for 5-7-year-olds) utilizing 65% open-ended questions get to the heart of what is truly happening now and what will be next. Their research is valued by companies like Facebook, Disney, Netflix, Hasbro and more and has been used to build and elevate products ranging from Messenger Kids to Skylanders to Taki's. KidSay's research has helped inspire products, secure brand and product tie-ins, allocate more efficient media spends, and most importantly, it helps companies stay ahead of emerging trends.

"Knowing what kids and their parents want right now is extremely important in targeting and optimizing budgets - something more important now than it has ever been in the digital era. But understanding what they will want six months from now is the kind of information that takes campaigns from great to extraordinary," said Brett Suddreth, founder of Seismic Digital.

Seismic Digital, founded in 2016, is a full-service consumer insight and digital strategy & activation firm formed by executives from three top digital agencies who wanted a closer, more direct partnership with their clients, motivated by a desire to bring new thinking and 100% transparency to the digital space. Their service suite encompasses the entire customer buying journey, from brand discovery and consumer insights to activation and measurement with strategies to meet consumers at each phase of their journey with the right message for each channel from search marketing to social media to OTT and connected TV.

KidSay is the leader in youth market research, trend reporting, and strategic consulting for brands seeking to understand and engage kids, tweens, teens, and families. Their syndicated trend reporting utilizes a nationwide network of schools to directly connect brands to the behaviors, values, and aspirations of real youth. Each year KidSay fields multiple syndicated trend studies with young kids ages 5-7, tweens, and teens ages 8-15 and moms of kids ages 5-7 with a total annual sample of 6,000+ respondents.

