Seismic Digital Brings on Chief Data Officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic Digital, a consumer insights, digital strategy and activation agency, is pleased to announce their new Chief Data Officer, Kurt Ruf, who brings more than 30 years of consumer insights and analytics to the role.

Seismic Digital can now offer clients a deeper understanding of customers and prospects to help optimize acquisition, retention and activation strategies - using data on thousands of consumer lifestyles and unique audience segments to provide insights into the how and why of consumer engagement.

"Having Kurt on board is a huge asset for our clients and our agency," said Brett Suddreth, CEO of Seismic Digital. "Informing our clients' campaigns with real-time marketing intelligence is imperative to keeping them a step ahead of their competitors, whether it's awareness, demand and lead generation or customer retention strategies."

Kurt and his extensive suite of rich consumer insights and analytics tools will be coupled with Seismic's own in-house analytics capabilities, led by co-founder Jim Henderson, former Global Digital Insights lead at Garmin International, to help clients make smarter, data-driven marketing investments.

This new addition to Seismic's consumer insights capabilities comes on the heels of their recent partnership agreement with KidSay, the leading US youth market trend, forecasting and brand strategy firm, further deepening Seismic's unique ability to help clients understand the purchase journeys of all age groups, demographics and lifestyle segments.

Founded in 2016, Seismic Digital is a full-service consumer insights, digital strategy and activation firm motivated by a desire to bring new thinking and 100% transparency to the digital marketing space. Their service suite encompasses the entire customer buying journey, from brand discovery and consumer insights to activation and measurement with strategies to meet consumers at each phase of their journey with the right message for each channel from search marketing to social media to OTT and connected TV.

