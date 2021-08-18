NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Inc. magazine revealed that Seismic Digital, a consumer insights and digital marketing firm in Overland Park, is No. 424 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Seismic Digital Ranks In Top 10% on 2021 Inc. 5000

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized among such an amazing group of businesses," said Brett Suddreth, CEO of Seismic Digital. "Growth like this doesn't happen without the right people, and we're fortunate to have this resource in spades, from our team to our clients to our partners."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

The top 500 companies, which includes Seismic Digital, are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Seismic Digital is a full-service consumer insights, digital strategy and activation firm motivated by a desire to bring new thinking and 100% transparency and honesty to the digital marketing space. Their unique service suite encompasses the entire customer-buying journey, from brand discovery and consumer insights to programmatic targeting & activation with strategies to meet consumers at each phase of their journey with the right message for each channel from search marketing to social media to OTT and connected TV.

CONTACT:

Nick Barkman

Chief Growth Officer

913.396.9558

[email protected]

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Related Images

seismic-digital-inc-5000-honoree.png

Seismic Digital - Inc. 5000 Honoree

Seismic Digital Ranks In Top 10% on 2021 Inc. 5000

SOURCE Seismic Digital