Seismic Earns the #1 Spot in the G2 Grid® Report for Sales Enablement, Fall 2020

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, today announced it is the Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Sales Enablement | Fall 2020 and G2 Enterprise Grid® Report for Sales Enablement | Fall 2020 . This is the seventh consecutive year that Seismic has been recognized in the Leader Quadrant for the Grid® Report for Sales Enablement, based on high customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from actual users on G2. On a scale of one to five, 97 percent of Seismic customers gave Seismic four or five stars on G2.

Seismic's superior G2 Grid report rankings follow the company recently being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q3 2020 report and a 2020 Forbes Cloud 100 company. The series of recognitions further establish Seismic as the world's leading sales enablement company.

"Seismic is honored to have recently been recognized in prestigious analyst reports and rankings across the sales enablement and SaaS industries," said Doug Winter, CEO and cofounder of Seismic. "Being a consistent G2 Grid Report Leader is particularly special since so much of the ranking is attributed to feedback from our customers. We deeply appreciate our customers' feedback, and I'm pleased that customers are realizing significant value with our solutions."

In addition to being named the Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Sales Enablement | Fall 2020 and G2 Enterprise Grid® Report for Sales Enablement | Fall 2020, Seismic was also named a Leader in the G2 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Sales Enablement | Fall 2020 . In the G2 Grid Report for Sales Enablement | Fall 2020, 92 percent of users would be likely to recommend Seismic and 92 percent also believe Seismic is headed in the right direction.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

About Seismic

Seismic is the industry-leading sales enablement and marketing orchestration solution, aligning go-to-market teams while empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic's Storytelling PlatformTM delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 600 enterprises including IBM and American Express have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling PlatformTM integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, please visit seismic.com .

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

