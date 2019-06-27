Seismic Empowers GLORY To Achieve Global Sales, Service and Channel Growth

SAN DIEGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, today announced GLORY, a global leader in cash technology solutions, has experienced ten years of sales enablement success.

"It's an honor to get to work with visionary companies like Glory that have helped shape and define sales enablement through ten years of successful adoption," said Doug Winter, CEO and Co-Founder of Seismic. "Evidenced by their global growth, scale, and category leadership, it's clearly paying off."

Glory began deploying SAVO's sales enablement solution in 2009, before Seismic acquired SAVO in 2018, to grant direct sellers in North America an easier way to access the most appropriate and current buyer-facing sales content. A few years later, Glory began exploring ideas to enhance sales effectiveness globally and saw the potential to expand the North American sales enablement platform to its remaining sales regions in EMEA, APAC, LATAM and China. In 2017, Glory launched a single global solution giving all sales teams around the world best-in-class content as well as clear visibility to how the content was being used.

Following the success of this deployment, the North America Glory services team implemented a service enablement platform. This leverages the core sales enablement technology to help field engineers access technical manuals, bulletins, and customer checklists while on the road servicing Glory solutions.

Recently, Glory has chosen to move to Seismic and has started this transition by focusing on enhancing the support they deliver to their distributors.

"To deliver the best solutions to our customers, we need our sales teams to be the most informed in the industry. Only when they have a detailed understanding of the challenges our customers are facing in their business can they offer solutions that deliver tangible improvements that support their strategic objectives whether that's productivity, cost improvement, security or customer experience. This has consistently been the goal for our sales enablement program," said Mike Bielamowicz, Glory's Chief Marketing Officer.

"Providing the right information, to the right people, at the right time has been our guiding philosophy for our direct sales teams, our field service engineers and most recently our distributors around the world," continued Bielamowicz. "Providing simple access to the best tools to do their jobs is one of the reasons our customers continue to trust us to deliver the benefits of cash automation to their businesses."

About Seismic

Seismic is the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, equipping global sales teams with the knowledge, messaging, and automatically personalized content proven to be the most effective for any buyer interaction. Powerful content intelligence and analytics enable marketers to prove and improve their impact on the bottom line, revealing what is really driving revenue and what needs to be adjusted. The result for global enterprises like IBM, American Express, PayPal, and Quest Diagnostics is better win rates, larger deals, and higher customer retention. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, visit seismic.com.

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash centre and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals - enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 9,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit https://www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/glory_global.

