Seismic Fall 2020 Release Extends Content Analytics Capabilities, Helping Revenue Teams Maximize Performance

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic , the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, today announced new content analytics capabilities that boost marketer and seller effectiveness, drive revenue team alignment, and help organizations deliver exceptional buyer experiences.

In today's world, most sales teams aren't equipped with the best-performing content to help them close deals, resulting in inefficient interactions and lower win rates. In addition, marketing leaders often struggle to connect their teams' work to the outcome that matters most — revenue — because they lack visibility into content performance during the final stages of seller-buyer engagements.

In fact, a Seismic-commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting revealed that more than half of respondents believe their organizations have not figured out how to generate actionable insights from sales content data. Seismic's content analytics allow marketers to connect their work to revenue by generating tailored, practical insights on content performance at every step of the buyer journey. This is what visibility marketing and sales teams need as they work together to drive business growth.

"Sales content performance data has become a critical source of buyer feedback," said Seismic CEO and co-founder Doug Winter. "Businesses are looking for ways to engage buyers through personalized, resonant messaging, but haven't had the visibility into what content performs well and what doesn't. Our improved analytics capabilities unite revenue teams, changing how deals are closed, how content is produced, and ultimately, how business is done."

Select Seismic Fall 2020 Release highlights include:

Role-based dashboards: Seismic customers can leverage curated dashboards for different roles within their organization, including CMOs, CROs, sales managers, content owners, sellers, and platform administrators.

Customization, alerts, and sharing: Customers can tailor pre-built dashboards, or create their own, to derive insights unique to their business with robust reporting and visualization tools. Customers can also auto-share reports with colleagues or set up alerts based on changes in the data.

Compatibility with other tools and datasets: Seismic customers can easily analyze data in their business intelligence tool of choice and merge with other datasets through out-of-the-box integrations, including Snowflake Secure Data Sharing, which eliminates the time and resources required for a custom integration.

Synchronized Percolate by Seismic insights: When marketers publish content from Percolate to Seismic, they can now measure how their campaign is performing across their marketing and sales channels without leaving Percolate.

"With Seismic, we've been able to gain visibility into 'dark data' — all the data you usually can't access and can't analyze. There's no greater repository of dark data than around the use of content in sales and marketing. We use Seismic to shine light on that data," said Eric Duerr, Vice President of Marketing, Domo. "When we create content, we can look in Seismic to determine what's being used by sales, and what's working and what's not with prospects and customers. And we can ensure sellers are using the most effective content as possible to support the customer journey."

Additionally, due to an integration with data platform Snowflake, Seismic customers can expect a rich set of dashboards that can be easily shared with other teams via Snowflake Secure Data Sharing or merged with their business intelligence and data visualization tools of choice on Snowflake's single, integrated platform, adding an extra layer of insights and cutting down on time spent merging data.

"Snowflake Secure Data Sharing enables frictionless, secure sharing of live data within an organization and between organizations, so users can unveil insights to help transform their sales process and deliver meaningful business value," Snowflake VP Customer Product Strategy, Matt Glickman said. "We're excited for Seismic and their customers to leverage Snowflake for fast, easy, and secure access to their content analytics."

Seismic Momentum Update

Seismic momentum continues to accelerate, including the following recent industry recognitions:

To explore Seismic's content analytics capabilities and to request a demo, please visit Seismic.com and learn more about the Fall 2020 release on the Seismic Blog .

About Seismic

Seismic is the industry-leading sales enablement and marketing orchestration solution, aligning go-to-market teams while empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic's Storytelling PlatformTM delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 600 enterprises including IBM and American Express have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling PlatformTM integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, please visit seismic.com .

Media Contact

Natalie Beaulieu

Senior Public Relations Manager, Seismic

[email protected]

SOURCE Seismic

Related Links

http://www.seismic.com

