Seismic Helps Drive Content Adoption to Align Marketing and Sales at Elekta

"Relevant, valuable content drives sales cycles, but too often sellers don't know what to use or where to find it, further widening fissures with marketing teams that need to prove impactful ROI on the content they create," said Doug Winter, co-founder and CEO at Seismic. "Through their use of Seismic, Elekta is showing a new way forward for global organizations, one in which marketing and sales work together to help put sellers in the best position to effectively engage buyers every single time."

As a growing company with 35 offices across the globe, silos had developed between marketing and sales and even within different marketing and sales teams at Elekta. Marketers could not track with full accuracy what content was being distributed to sellers or how content was being engaged with by buyers. The result was a scattered sales content program that left marketers with little ability to improve it.

After centralizing all sales content into Seismic, Elekta's marketing team had a more holistic view into what content was being created and curated for sales by the entire global digital marketing team. Through Seismic's analytics functionality that measures how sellers and buyers engage with content, Elekta also had comprehensive data into what content worked best, helping drive content improvements and further align marketing's efforts with sale's needs.

"Seismic is driving collaboration between marketing and sales at a level that we've never seen before here at Elekta," said Kathleen Voboril, director of digital and marketing operations at Elekta. "Marketers know what content is truly valuable for sellers and sellers know that the content being provided to them by marketing has been proven to be impactful, helping create one united team across multiple departments, offices, and target customers."

Seismic's integration capabilities also helped increase the return on Elekta's overall sales content investments and further align sales and marketing efforts. Through Seismic's integration with Salesforce, sellers can automatically find the most relevant content and training information for each unique opportunity, and then send content to buyers right from within the CRM itself, further increasing sales content adoption while also raising awareness among sellers of new content being created and distributed by marketing by placing it in a tool they use constantly.

"Marketers today want to see their impact on the sales cycle and really help sellers win deals and better satisfy customers," said Winter. "Elekta's marketing team is doing just that with Seismic, breaking down silos and building up global revenue-driving teams in the process."

For more information on the revenue-generating success companies have had with Seismic, visit https://seismic.com/solution/customer-stories/.

About Seismic

Seismic is the leading global sales and marketing enablement solution, improving close rates and delivering larger deals for sales while increasing marketing's impact on the bottom line. Large enterprises use Seismic to increase sales productivity through the automatic distribution of relevant information and personalized content to reps for any buyer interaction. Powerful content controls and visibility into usage ensures brand integrity and reduces risk. Seismic's machine learning and analytics capabilities continuously improves the entire enablement process for large enterprises, increasing the ROI of sales content and tying it directly to revenue. Headquartered in San Diego and with more than 350 employees across the globe, Seismic is privately held by its executive team and investment firms General Atlantic, JMI Equity, and Jackson Square Ventures.

To see how Seismic is being used by firms in your industry, visit http://www.seismic.com.

About Elekta

Elekta is proud to be the leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders. Our advanced, effective solutions are created in collaboration with customers, and more than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. Our treatment solutions and oncology informatics portfolios are designed to enhance the delivery of radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, and to drive cost efficiency in clinical workflows. Elekta employs 3,600 people around the world. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

Media Contact

Jason Fidler

PR Manager, Seismic

jfidler@seismic.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seismic-helps-drive-content-adoption-to-align-marketing-and-sales-at-elekta-300630947.html

SOURCE Seismic

Related Links

http://www.seismic.com

