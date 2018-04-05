Seismic Ignites Rapid Sales Enablement Productivity at Classy

"As is often indicative of successful growing companies, Classy recognizes the importance of productivity-enhancing solutions that can be implemented efficiently, particularly when it comes to assisting their sales team close bigger deals and further contribute to growth," said Doug Winter, Seismic co-founder and CEO. "We are proud of our combined teams' ability to work together to achieve that with Seismic, and we look forward to further contributing to Classy's success as they continue to scale."

A leading nonprofit fundraising platform, Classy sought a sales enablement solution that could be quickly implemented to immediately start generating productivity results for their sales team. Within 26 days, Classy was able to centralize all sales content in Seismic from various existing content repositories and ensure that it would be automatically available to sellers whenever and wherever they needed it. This included Seismic integrations with SalesLoft and Salesforce, which also offers personalized recommendations as to what piece of content to send to each buyer.

"Our sales team now spends much less time searching for the most relevant pieces of content that help move the needle, as they know it will be there waiting for them in Salesforce, SalesLoft, and Seismic," said Sean Chisholm, VP of Operations and Strategy at Classy. "They are taking that time saved and using it to focus on developing more productive relationships with buyers, which better contributes to our company's success—and ultimately our clients' fundraising success."

Classy's ambitions with Seismic have not ended with automatically equipping sellers with the ability to have the right pieces of content at the right time. More recently, the company has implemented Seismic's LiveDocs® technology, which empowers sellers to create personalized sales content within seconds while ensuring that such content is always on-brand and updated. The result is even more time saved for sellers who no longer need to seek marketing's approval for changes made to content, and a guarantee for marketers that the integrity of Classy's branding will be upheld in the field.

About Seismic

Seismic is the leading global sales and marketing enablement solution, improving close rates and delivering larger deals for sales while increasing marketing's impact on the bottom line. Large enterprises use Seismic to increase sales productivity through the automatic distribution of relevant information and personalized content to reps for any buyer interaction. Powerful content controls and visibility into usage ensures brand integrity and reduces risk. Seismic's machine learning and analytics capabilities continuously improves the entire enablement process for large enterprises, increasing the ROI of sales content and tying it directly to revenue. Headquartered in San Diego and with more than 350 employees across the globe, Seismic is privately held by its executive team and investment firms General Atlantic, JMI Equity, and Jackson Square Ventures.

About Classy

Classy is a social enterprise that creates world-class online fundraising tools for nonprofits, modernizing the giving experience to accelerate social impact around the world. Since 2011, fundraising on the Classy platform has doubled each year—resulting in thousands of nonprofits collectively raising over half a billion dollars. Based in San Diego, CA, Classy is trusted by organizations of all sizes, from the fastest-growing nonprofits like Team Rubicon and The Trevor Project, to some of the world's largest social organizations, such as Acumen Fund, Robin Hood Foundation, and Shriners Hospital for Children. Classy also hosts the annual Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. Backed by prominent technology investors, including JMI Equity, Mithril, Salesforce Ventures, and Bullpen Capital, Classy has raised $53 million to-date in growth capital. For more information, visit www.classy.org or follow Classy on Twitter @Classy.

