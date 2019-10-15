Seismic Launches Seismic University for Customers to Build Sales Enablement Skills and Deliver Platform ROI

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, has launched Seismic University, a robust customer-focused learning program. Seismic University is designed to inform, educate, and standardize the best practices of sales enablement by delivering quality educational experiences. The program was created to give sales and marketing professionals the resources they need to optimize their use of Seismic and drive an even greater return on investment on their sales enablement programs.

According to CSO Insight's Sales Enablement Grows Up: 4th Annual Sales Enablement Report, 61 percent of study participants reported having a sales enablement function established at their company. Seismic University courses have been specifically crafted to help a growing number of companies implement programs and processes that expedite the results and outcomes they experience from sales enablement strategies.

Seismic University will offer customers access to on-demand interactive eLearning and video resources, live instructor-led courses, and virtual-led sessions. Whether users are new to Seismic or sharpening their skills, Seismic University offers blended learning options for every maturity and skill level. Courses are self-paced and allow users to establish a mastery of the Seismic platform, efficiently onboard team members through guided learning paths, and deliver on key business objectives and revenue goals.

"I was really impressed with the Seismic University subject matter and course options," said Karen Heitke, Sales Enablement Communications Consultant, CUNA Mutual Group. "I like the categories of like-content, the learning paths, and the content itself was great. Seismic University is going to significantly help customers with training and education needs."

Seismic University completes a well-rounded learning offering for customers. In addition to the variety of learning modalities supported through University, customers can also take advantage of:

Seismic Community, a secure social learning destination for customers to connect with other users, industry peers, and Seismic experts. Customers can also participate in the product idea exchange and offer feedback and requests on Seismic products

Seismic Shift, the enablement event of the year, that brings together forward-thinking sales and marketing leaders. Seismic Shift is taking place November 5-7, 2019 in Carlsbad, CA

"As category leaders, it's our duty to not only ensure customers have the resources they need to use the Seismic platform to its full ability, but develop a winning go-to-market strategy with sales enablement," said Doug Winter, Co-Founder and CEO, Seismic. "The sales enablement profession is growing and maturing as the business value of these strategies becomes more apparent, and using solutions like Seismic can give them the tools they need to deliver on their goals. Whether it's through Seismic's sizable customer success team or Seismic University, our customers can now lean on our industry expertise to help them close more deals and grow in their careers."

For more information about Seismic University, please visit: https://university.seismic.com/

About Seismic

Seismic is the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, equipping global sales teams with the knowledge, messaging, and automatically personalized content proven to be the most effective for any buyer interaction. Powerful content intelligence and analytics enable marketers to prove and improve their impact on the bottom line, revealing what is really driving revenue and what needs to be adjusted. The result for global enterprises like IBM, American Express, PayPal, and Quest Diagnostics is better win rates, larger deals, and higher customer retention. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, visit seismic.com.

