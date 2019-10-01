Seismic Named a Market Leader in Research in Action's Vendor Selection Matrix™ - Sales Engagement Management SaaS And Software: The Top 20 Global Vendors 2019

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, today announced its leadership position in Research in Action's Vendor Selection Matrix™ - Sales Engagement Management SaaS And Software: The Top 20 Global Vendors 2019. Seismic was found to be superior to other vendors that were evaluated, due to its product innovation underpinned by plans to substantially grow its research and development team by the end of 2019, its May 2018 acquisition of SAVO Group, and its strong geographic expansion strategy into EMEA and APAC, among other factors. In addition to offices in London and Sydney, Seismic recently opened locations in Melbourne and Paris.

Research in Action analyzed 20 sales engagement management SaaS and software vendors on multiple strategy and execution criteria such as vision & go-to-market, innovation & partner ecosystem, breadth & depth of solution offering, and differentiation & USP, based on unique methodology comprised of both practitioner survey responses and analyst evaluation. More specifically, a minimum of 60 percent of evaluations and forecasts were made by survey results from 1,500 global business and enterprise IT buyers, while analyst opinions accounted for a maximum of 40 percent of the evaluation results.

"Research in Action's Vendor Selection Matrix findings validate Seismic's position as a leader in the eyes of customers and practitioners," said Doug Winter, co-founder and CEO, Seismic. "We are honored to be recognized for always striving to deliver the most innovative sales enablement product, with the help of our large and growing R&D team, while remaining hyper focused on customer success."

The Matrix highlights multiple aspects of Seismic that make it a leader in the sales enablement category, such as its "differentiation strategy predicated on product leadership in content management and analytics [1]." LiveDocs® was called out specifically for its ability to allow sellers to quickly and easily customize and format content. As noted in the Matrix, "the system is scalable for large and complex enterprises with multiple sales forces, product lines, sales territories and languages [2]." Other aspects of the Matrix feature Seismic's emphasis on customer success, and the company's leading price versus value and solution breadth and depth score.

"Research in Action's Vendor Selection Matrix is unique in how heavily it weights the opinions and feedback of practitioners and users," said Peter O'Neill, Research Director, Research in Action. "From this group, we learned that granting salespeople the ability to access relevant content assets is the number one investment area in the sales engagement space this year. Based on the overwhelmingly positive scores Seismic received from customers, and Research in Action's analyst evaluation, I'm confident that Seismic is perfectly-equipped to deliver on this need and continue to lead the space."

Resources:

To read the full report, Research in Action's Vendor Selection Matrix™ - Sales Engagement Management SaaS And Software: The Top 20 Global Vendors 2019, please visit Seismic's site here

To attend Seismic's webinar with guest Peter O'Neill from Research in Action on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST , please visit Seismic's site here

from Research in Action on at / , please visit Seismic's site here To read other analyst reports from Forrester, Aragon Research, and more, in which Seismic was also featured for its leading sales enablement capabilities, please visit Seismic's Knowledge Center.

About Seismic

Seismic is the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, equipping global sales teams with the knowledge, messaging, and automatically personalized content proven to be the most effective for any buyer interaction. Powerful content intelligence and analytics enable marketers to prove and improve their impact on the bottom line, revealing what is really driving revenue and what needs to be adjusted. The result for global enterprises like IBM, American Express, PayPal, and Quest Diagnostics is better win rates, larger deals, and higher customer retention. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, visit seismic.com.

About Research in Action GmbH

Research In Action GmbH is a leading independent information and communications technology research and consulting company. The company provides both forward-looking as well as practical advice to enterprise as well as vendor clients.

Research In Action GmbH does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. The information contained in this research has been obtained from both enterprise as well as vendor sources believed to be reliable. Research In Action GmbH's research publications consist of the analysts' opinions and should not be considered as statements of fact. The opinions expressed are subject to change without further notice. Research In Action GmbH disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Stephanie Jackman

Public Relations Manager, Seismic

sjackman@seismic.com

[1] [2] Research in Action GmbH. "Vendor Selection Matrix™ - Sales Engagement Management SaaS And Software: The Top 20 Global Vendors 2019" by Peter O'Neill, March 2019.

SOURCE Seismic

Related Links

http://www.seismic.com

